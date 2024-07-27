Ready for one last summer adventure?

As summer winds down, there’s still time for one last unforgettable getaway. Whether you’re dreaming of exploring incredible cityscapes, basking on sun-drenched beaches, or a mix of both, August offers the perfect opportunity to make the most of the season. Join us as we explore the best places to visit in August, tailored for every type of traveler. Get ready to pack your bags and make the most of those final sunny days!

Zakynthos, Greece

Average August temperature: 80 degrees Fahrenheit

Zakynthos, the third-largest of the Greek islands, offers a unique escape that rivals the more famous Santorini and Mykonos. It’s less crowded, allowing for a more relaxed experience. The island’s lush, green landscape provides a stunning contrast to the classic white and blue architecture seen elsewhere in Greece. If you book a trip to Zakynthos, staying at a resort is certainly the way to go. Porta Del Mar Beach Villas and Porto Zante Villas & Spa are both great options.

Perfect for a beach vacation, Zakynthos boasts miles of sandy shores and crystal-clear waters. Spend your days soaking up the sun and savoring delicious Mediterranean cuisine. A must-visit is Navagio Beach, home to the iconic 1980 shipwreck that’s situated directly on its shores.

Arcachon, France

Average August temperature: 72 degrees Fahrenheit

Arcachon is a charming seaside resort town in France located just 40 miles from Bordeaux. Known for its relaxed pace, Arcachon invites visitors to indulge in leisurely days filled with eating, drinking, and tanning on its beautiful beaches. While in Arcachon, explore the charming town center, sample fresh seafood at local restaurants like DIEGO and La Plancha du Bassin, and visit the nearby Île aux Oiseaux for birdwatching.

Additionally, make sure you check out the Dune du Pilat, the tallest dune in Europe at 110 meters (360 feet) high, attracting over 2 million visitors annually. A climb to the top of this dune promises amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean and surrounding forests.

Chicago, Illinois

Average August temperature: 73.8 degrees Fahrenheit

Chicago truly comes alive in August, offering a perfect mix of urban living and outdoor fun. With the cold winter months behind, you can enjoy a sunny day catching a Chicago Cubs game at the iconic Wrigley Field, relaxing in the expansive Lincoln Park, or swimming at Ohio Street Beach and Montrose Beach.

August is also the month for Lollapalooza, a four-day music festival in Grant Park that attracts around 400,000 attendees each year. Beyond the festival, explore the city’s lively neighborhoods, dine at world-class restaurants, and take an architecture boat tour on the Chicago River. Of course, don’t miss Millennium Park’s famous Cloud Gate, known as “The Bean,” and enjoy a picnic by the Buckingham Fountain.

Isla Holbox, Mexico

Average August temperature: 84 degrees Fahrenheit

Situated just off the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, Isla Holbox, Mexico, is one of the best places to visit in August. Just 26 miles long and car-free, it offers a peaceful retreat with access via a ferry from Chiquilá. Choose from luxury resorts, boutique hotels, or quaint Airbnbs for your stay.

A top attraction in August is swimming with whale sharks. These incredible creatures can reach up to 40 feet long and gather in the area to mate and feed on plankton. Numerous tours offer safe, unforgettable encounters with these creatures. Additionally, you can explore stunning beaches like Playa Punta Cocos and Playa Holbox. After a day in the sun, visit the Centro district for delicious dining at restaurants like Ser Esencia or Las Panchas.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Average August temperature: 63 degrees Fahrenheit

Strolling through Amsterdam in August feels like stepping into a movie. The city buzzes with life, offering perfect weather for exploring its charming streets. When in town, you can spend your days wandering down the shopping street of Leidsestraat and relaxing in cozy cafes.

August in Amsterdam is packed with events. Mid-month, check out Landjuweel, an open-air festival at Ruigoord, a vibrant artist village just outside of the city center. It celebrates music, art, theater, and creative expression with a hippie vibe. Later in the month, experience the Grachtenfestival, the Netherlands’ largest classical music festival, set against the stunning backdrop of Amsterdam’s canals.

Seattle, Washington

Average August temperature: 67.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Seattle in August is perfect for those looking for a more active vacation. The city invites exploration on foot or by renting an e-bike for a more efficient adventure. Discover the iconic Pike Place Market, where you can sample fresh seafood and local ingredients, or head over to Discovery Park to enjoy its scenic trails and incredible views. For food enthusiasts, Seattle offers top-notch dining at restaurants like Canlis and The Walrus and the Carpenter.

Beyond the city, Seattle is just minutes away from the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges, offering hiking and climbing opportunities. Enjoy kayaking or paddleboarding on Lake Washington, or explore the nearby Puget Sound for stunning ocean views.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Average August temperature: 70.5 degrees Fahrenheit

Cape Cod is easily one of the best places to visit in August, with sunny days, warm waters, and delightful lobster rolls. Temperatures range comfortably from the 60s to 80s, perfect for exploring all of the peninsula’s charms. While visiting, you can enjoy dining at iconic places like The Lobster Pot or the Black Cat Tavern. For luxurious accommodations, consider staying at Wequassett Resort & Golf Club or Chatham Bars Inn. You can also enjoy swimming and sunbathing on the Cape’s beautiful beaches, where sunsets are truly amazing.

If you have time, extend your visit with trips to nearby Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for more amazing scenery and relaxation. There are ferries that venture out to these resort islands several times a day, making it easy to go back and forth.