Mountains, black sand, and auroras await on this top European road trip

Thinking about a European road trip? You might want to look beyond the usual suspects like the French Riviera or the Amalfi Coast. According to a new study by Saga Car Insurance, which analyzed over 73,000 Reddit comments, the top road trip destination in Europe isn’t on the mainland at all, it’s tucked away in eastern Iceland.

The Stokksnes Peninsula claimed the number one spot thanks to its mix of black sand beaches, waterfalls, mountains, and prime Northern Lights viewing. This dramatic landscape, about six hours from Reykjavík and just ten minutes off Iceland’s famed Ring Road, is home to some of the most stunning natural sights on the continent.

Recommended Videos

Visitors can explore Stokksnes Beach’s jet-black sands, hike among wind-sculpted black sand dunes, and take in sweeping views of Vestrahorn and Brunnhorn, the latter affectionately dubbed “Batman Mountain” for its pointed, wing-like peaks.

There’s also a bit of cinematic mystery to uncover: a nearby Viking Village built in 2010 as a film set by Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur. Though the movie was never made, the weathered set still stands, and you can walk around the abandoned village at your leisure.

There’s a small fee to access the area, but the payoff is pure magic, whether you’re driving through or stepping out to hike the 6.8-mile round-trip trail. Add in the chance to catch the aurora borealis overhead, and it’s no wonder this remote peninsula just earned its place at the top of Europe’s road trip rankings.

The top 10 places in Europe for a road trip