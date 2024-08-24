Where can you see the Northern Lights? The best vacation spots

With waves of multi-colored hues against the night sky, the Northern Lights take you into the heavens for a near spiritual experience. Also called the aurora borealis, the phenomenon occurs when the sun’s energized particles collide with the earth’s upper atmosphere, sometimes as fast as 45 million mph. When that happens, our planet’s magnetic field provides a shield and then diverts the particles toward the poles.

The result is an otherworldly display of colorful ribbons, swirls, and diffusions, bringing the galaxies down to earth. Viewing a natural phenomenon like that puts things in perspective, making you realize how small you are and how big the universe is.

Recommended Videos

Where can you see the Northern Lights in all their glory? The best views are within 1,550 miles of the geomagnetic north pole. But besides that, visiting somewhere with plenty to explore lets you adventure all day before taking in the night sky. Here are our favorite places to view this special occurrence.

The 7 best places to view the Northern Lights

Not only do the Northern Lights delight the senses, but the best places to view them offer Nordic adventures, clear night skies, and unique cultures. During the day, take in Scandinavia’s foods and architecture, then spend the evening gazing up above. Or, you can stay stateside and experience skies unpolluted by light for a pure view of the Aurora Borealis.

Finland

North of the Arctic Circle, in Finnish Lapland, a forest surrounds glass igloos at Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort. The clear domes offer an unobstructed view, and from August through April, you’re likely to see a captivating spectacle. Besides that, the resort offers aurora hunting expeditions, where snowmobiling, skiing, or a reindeer-drawn sleigh add another layer to the experience.

Besides Kakslauttanen, other options include cabins, glass villas, and more. The Northern Lights appear above Finland around 200 nights per year, so the country’s a safe bet to take them in. While you’re there, try some leipäjuusto (bread cheese) or silli (marinated herring).

Minnesota

Around four hours north of Minneapolis, Voyageurs National Park offers a clear sky unobstructed by city lights or approaching cars. Spread over 218,954 acres — with one-third covered by lakes — guests get treated to shimmering reflections when the Northern Lights appear. Because of that, it was named an International Dark Sky Park in 2020.

The best time to visit is from late August through early April. With your camera at the ready, face north and wait for the lights to appear — you might also catch a shooting star or see the Milky Way.

Norway

Whether you want to stay in the city or get away from it all, Norway has many ways to view the aurora borealis. For a trip into the polar night — 24-hour darkness — visit Svalbard between mid-November and February. The island formation is the world’s only inhabited place where you can view the lights during the day. We’d hunt the lights via snowcat and chase the phenomenon across the sky.

If you prefer a more civilized locale, Tromsø, the country’s capital, is directly in the path of the auroral oval. Between September and mid-April, try riding a cable car up 1,381 ft. to the top of Storsteinen Mountain for a wide-open view. Before your evening excursion, visit the city’s other attractions, like the Arctic Cathedral, the Polar Museum, or Mack Brewery.

Pennsylvania

In central Pennsylvania, Cherry Springs State Park offers unobstructed night views like few places can. Designated as a Gold Level Dark Sky Park — DarkSky International’s highest rating — the area takes extra steps to ensure a clear sky. Examples include a ban on flashlights and unique light fixtures that won’t affect clarity.

Besides the Northern Lights, the park is ideal for a 360-degree view of the galaxy. Part of that is due to being located atop a 2,300-foot mountain. If you’re a devoted stargazer, try the Overnight Astronomy Observation Field, where white light is prohibited, and you can bring all your equipment.

Sweden

In Sweden, immerse yourself in winter magic while staying in a hotel made from ice. Jukkasjärvi’s Ice Hotel is built annually from ice and snow, and its rooms and suites offer an enchanting mood. Guests can also opt for more traditional hotel rooms and chalets.

Inside the ice structure, temps range from 18 degrees to 23 degrees F, but ultra-warm sleeping bags ensure you’re good to go. Throughout, ice sculptures (like an elephant or cat and mouse) and chiseled surroundings let you tap into the Arctic spirit while you wait for the lights to appear. Additionally, the Ice Hotel offers evening photography tours and snowmobile safaris for an even better viewing experience.

Alaska

If you want arctic adventure without the chill, Chena Hot Springs Resort lets you soak in comfort among the stars. The Fairbanks resort’s Rock Lake features geothermal-warmed waters with a unique mineral composition thought to have healing properties. Since Fairbanks is in the path of significant auroral activity from August through April, you’re likely to experience a colorful display above.

While you’re at the resort, try a visit to the Aurora Ice Museum and get a drink at the ice bar. Or, an Aurora Borealis tour takes you two miles into the mountains to “Charlie Dome”. There, two Mongolian-style yurts let you warm up while enjoying hot beverages and snacks before you take in a 360-degree view of the sky.

Scotland

Throughout the UK, you can see the lights during fall and winter. But the finest views are found in the Shetland Islands and the northernmost reaches of the Scottish Highlands. In the islands, the northern lights are called “Mirrie Dancers”, and you can even book a stay next to a lighthouse at the Keepers Cottage at Sumburgh Head. The site overlooks a puffin nesting ground, and white-beaked dolphins, minke whales, and harbour porpoises swim through the surrounding waters. You might even see a humpback whale or a Risso’s dolphin.