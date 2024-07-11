Whether you're going skiing or to an island this winter, Alaska Airlines has you covered

Winter travel lets you explore the mountain landscape, enjoy the snow, and polish your ski and ride skills. Or, if you’ve had enough of the chill, you can head to warmer climates, soak up some rays, and recharge your system. Both let you commune with nature in beautiful places.
To make your winter trips even better, Alaska Airlines will offer 18 new nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations around the world. Whether you want to push the limits or relax in peace, there’s a flight to suit your needs.
For winter 2025, Alaska Airlines takes you to the mountains (or the sun)
Sometimes, winter days can feel stuffy and boring. You want to escape. You want to explore. Traveling to the world’s best mountains, or warm-weather retreats, imparts new energy to the season, so you can enjoy it to the fullest. No matter your taste, Alaska Airlines has a flight for you in the winter of 2025.
Kirsten Amrine, VP of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Alaska Airlines, commented, “We’re thrilled to offer convenient connection for guests across our network with this expansion — whether checking destinations off their bucket lists or setting off to their favorite winter getaways; we’ve put together an exciting range of options from tropical destinations across Mexico to the most popular ski slopes in North America.”
Ski and snowboard destinations include Kelowna, BC; Vail, Colorado; and Lake Tahoe. Sun-soaked getaways consist of Costa Rica and Mexico, while those looking for a Yellowstone Park adventure can fly into Bozeman, MT. There’s also Orlando and Tucson for a balmy respite.
Flights begin December 3 and end April 5. The new flights include the following:
|Route
|Start Date
|End Date
|Frequency
|Fresno – Guadalajara
|Tue., Dec. 3, 2024
|Wed., Feb. 12, 2025
|Daily
|Boise – Bozeman
|Thur., Dec. 19, 2024
|Mon., March 17, 2025
|5x/week
|Boise – Orange County (Santa Ana)
|Thur., Dec. 19, 2024
|Year-round
|Daily
|Los Angeles – Kelowna, BC
|Thurs., Dec. 19, 2024
|Mon., March 17, 2025
|Daily*
|San Diego – Reno
|Thurs., Dec. 19, 2024
|Mon., April 21, 2025
|Daily
|San Diego – Vail (Eagle County)
|Fri., Dec. 20, 2024
|Sun., March 16, 2025
|3x/week
|Seattle – Vail (Eagle County)
|Fri., Dec. 20, 2024
|Sun., March 16, 2025
|3x/week
|San Francisco – Liberia (Guanacaste)
|Sat., Dec. 21, 2024
|Sat., May 10, 2025
|1x/week
|Seattle – Liberia (Guanacaste)
|Sat., Dec. 21, 2024
|Sat., May 11, 2025
|1x/week
|Sacramento – Los Cabos
|Mon., Jan. 6, 2025
|Mon., April 21, 2025
|5x/week
|Sacramento – Tucson
|Mon., Jan 6, 2025
|Mon., April 21, 2025
|Daily
|Sacramento – Orlando
|Mon., Jan. 6, 2025
|Mon., April 21, 2025
|4x/week*
|Boise – Orlando
|Tue., Jan. 7, 2025
|Tue., March 25, 2025
|3x/week
|New York (JFK) – Puerto Vallarta
|Wed., Jan. 8, 2025
|Sun., April 20, 2025
|4x/week
|Sacramento – Puerto Vallarta
|Sat., Jan. 11, 2025
|Sat., April 19, 2025
|1x/week
|Kansas City, Mo. – Cancun
|Sat., Jan. 18, 2025
|Sat., June 7, 2025
|1x/week
|Kansas City, Mo. – Puerto Vallarta
|Sat., Jan. 25, 2025
|Sat., April 5, 2025
|1x/week
|St. Louis, Mo. – Puerto Vallarta
|Sat., Jan 25, 2025
|Sat., April 5, 2025
|1x/week
*Frequency varies