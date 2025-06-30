 Skip to main content
Nobu’s bold new move: A luxury lifestyle hub in Kraków, Poland

Nobu luxury hotel, restaurant, and residences coming soon

Nobu Krakow
Nobu Hospitality, a globally recognized luxury lifestyle brand, has announced an exciting and bold new move. A luxury lifestyle hub, including a Nobu hotel, restaurant, and residences, is coming to Kraków, Poland. Located steps from the historic Old Town, this new property marks Nobu’s second venture in Poland, following the success of the Nobu Hotel in Warsaw, which opened in 2020. Nobu Kraków will mark Nobu’s first residential community in Eastern Europe. This new project is being developed in partnership with SAO Investments, Poland’s premier luxury real estate designer and investor.

The residential component of this project will include 80 Nobu Residences, reinforcing the brand’s presence in the world of luxury real estate. This project offers an opportunity to become part of the Nobu community in one of the most historic cities in Poland, delivering a refined living experience with elevated amenities. The dynamic cultural hub will serve as a cultural city within a city, offering unique immersive experiences such as a cinema hall, recording studio, co-working area, theatre stage, art gallery, and more. The plans also include a rooftop swimming pool, a state-of-the-art exercise center, and a signature Nobu restaurant.

“The Nobu district in Krakow – genuinely a city within a city – marks a groundbreaking development and a pivotal achievement for Nobu in redefining modern urbanism as we embark on branding communities within a fresh framework,” said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. As one of the 25 most innovative brands in the luxury space by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is known for leading trends in hospitality, dining, and more. The new plans will bring unique amenities to residents, including Nobu priority reservations.

Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content.

