Hidden in plain sight: Understated luxury inside Nobu Hotel Atlantic City

I walked the Atlantic City boardwalk dozens of times last summer, yet completely missed the hidden Nobu Hotel inside Caesar’s Atlantic City. Nobu Hotel Atlantic City, which opened in early 2024, is Atlantic City’s hidden luxury gem. Situated within Caesar’s Atlantic City, the Nobu Hotel occupies 85 rooms on the 42nd, 43rd, and 44th floors of the hotel. Having dined at the top-tier Nobu restaurant in my recent visit to Atlantis Bahamas, it’s safe to say I was pretty excited for my first stay at a Nobu hotel. This boutique luxury experience almost feels like a secret and exclusive club, situated on the top three floors of the Centurion Tower. Decorated with neutral color schemes, modern touches, and subtle Japanese nuances, here’s what it’s like to stay at this concealed gem.

Special check-in and access for Nobu Hotel Atlantic City



When you arrive in the lobby of Caesar’s Atlantic City for the first time, you’ll head towards the exclusive check-in for guests staying in Nobu hotel rooms. Given that there are only 85 rooms (compared to over 1,000 in Caesar’s itself), the check-in area is extremely intimate. Once you check in, Nobu Atlantic City hotel staff will greet you with a welcome amenity: A warm towel and a small cup of Japanese tea.

The private check-in area set the experience apart from the general Atlantic City vibe, making it feel more luxurious and welcoming. After check-in, the staff pointed me in the right direction towards the Centurion Tower to head to my room. On the elevator, you’ll notice floors 42, 43, and 44 marked “Nobu”. When I was on the elevator with other guests, there was something that felt a bit exclusive about swiping my room key to access these private hotel floors. Staying on these floors feels like a “treat yourself” moment or the perfect spot for a memorable or special occasion trip to Atlantic City.

Room and amenities

Atlantic City’s hotels have a reputation for being old and rundown, but that stereotype certainly doesn’t apply to the Nobu Hotel Atlantic City. These rooms have been recently updated to meet the evolving needs of luxury travelers. The room felt modern, clean, and well-appointed, with the kind of ambiance you’d expect from a Nobu restaurant. Various Japanese design elements and art made the room feel complete. If other hotels in Atlantic City have disappointed you, I think Nobu Atlantic City could change your mind. This hotel offers a distinct, top-tier experience in Atlantic City.

As I spent more time getting ready and relaxing inside the hotel room, I began to notice little touches that helped set the room apart from other hotels I had stayed at in Atlantic City. For example, the USB charging ports were conveniently placed bedside, and the bathroom had a flat iron in it (props to every hotel that goes beyond a standard hair dryer). Other amenities, such as the in-room mini bar and snacks, made the room feel modernized and comfortable. These are the types of modern amenities I’ve seen at many upgraded luxury hotels, such as Atlantis in Dubai and Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, not Las Vegas.

Evening turn-down service

Throughout the room, I noticed many small Japanese-inspired elements that brought the whole “Nobu” experience together. For example, a matcha chocolate bar was waiting for me in the room when I arrived. During the evening turn-down service, housekeeping placed water bedside but added the right “Nobu” touch with the Japanese chocolate wafers, too. These little touches may seem insignificant if you’re not paying attention, yet each plays a critical role in enhancing the overall boutique hotel experience. As you walk through the hallways of the Nobu floors, it’s quiet and spotless — just as you’d expect from a luxury hotel.

Nobu restaurant

Staying in a Nobu room at the Nobu Hotel Atlantic City is an experience that’s not complete without dining at the Nobu restaurant itself. Located right off the casino floor, you can’t miss this signature restaurant (you’ll only walk by it a dozen floors as you roam the casino floor). This location is the only Nobu restaurant on the East Coast that offers oceanfront views. If you can manage to snag a window seat, you’ll enjoy a great ocean view and a view of people passing by on the Atlantic City boardwalk.

If you’ve been fortunate enough to dine at Nobu restaurants in the past, you can expect the same small-plate experience at this location. From the signature Beef Toban Yaki to the unique avocado tartare, everything here tastes just as delicious as it looks. As a foodie, I love the experience of trying a variety of different items with the small-plate style, as opposed to confining myself to the flavors of just one meal. Though you don’t have to stay at the Nobu Atlantic City hotel to dine here, those who are staying there must make it a point to immerse themselves in the Nobu experience by having a meal here.