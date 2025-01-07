 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nobu Hotel opens stunning new location at Caesars New Orleans

The new hotel is a part of the $435 million transformation of the new Caesars resort.

By
Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans
Nobu / Nobu

New Orleans has a new luxury destination as the highly anticipated Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans has officially opened its doors. Bringing the iconic Nobu brand’s signature mix of Japanese-inspired elegance and world-class hospitality to the heart of the Big Easy, the hotel is poised to become a centerpiece of the reimagined Caesars Tower on Canal Street.

Occupying two floors within the redesigned tower, the hotel offers 54 beautiful rooms and suites, each showcasing a fusion of modern sophistication and serene Japanese aesthetics. Designed by Rockwell Group, the interiors beautifully balance simplicity and opulence.

Recommended Videos

With its prime location, guests enjoy immediate access to the historic French Quarter and amazing views of the Mississippi River. Guests can also dine at Nobu New Orleans, which opened earlier in 2024. The restaurant offers Japanese dishes with a New Orleans twist.

Related

The ultimate collaboration

Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans
Nobu

The debut of Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans marks another milestone in the ongoing $435 million transformation of Harrah’s New Orleans into a world-class Caesars entertainment destination. Announced as part of the ambitious redevelopment plan, the Nobu Hotel is a centerpiece of a resort that now boasts 790 guest rooms, 12 top-tier restaurants, and an impressive range of amenities, including a casino, a state-of-the-art bowling alley, and more.

This opening continues the successful partnership between Nobu Hospitality and Caesars Entertainment, a relationship that began with the launch of the first Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2013. Building on that success, the collaboration expanded last year with the unveiling of Nobu Hotel Caesars Atlantic City.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
U.S. issues new travel advisories for two Central American countries — what you need to know
The U.S. State Department issues new advisories for Costa Rica and Honduras.
Costa Rica

On December 10, the U.S. Department of State issued updated travel advisories for two popular Central American destinations: Honduras and Costa Rica. These countries are frequently visited by travelers, often serving as key stops on cruise itineraries, and safety concerns are a common topic of discussion among tourists. 

The new advisories come as part of the State Department’s ongoing effort to keep U.S. citizens informed about potential risks while traveling abroad. Here's what you need to know about these latest updates and how they may affect your travel plans.
Costa Rica: Level 2

Read more
Enjoy New Zealand’s nature in the new, fully glass Matū PurePod
Sleep under the stars in this glass hotel.
PurePods

For those seeking a luxurious yet immersive experience in New Zealand’s breathtaking landscapes, the new Matū PurePod in Waitomo offers the perfect getaway. Nestled in a tranquil setting against a backdrop of lush native bush, this fully glass-walled retreat lets you experience nature like never before. Part of the renowned PurePods collection, which boasts over 15 stunning locations across the country, Matū offers an unmatched opportunity to unwind and reconnect with the natural world in absolute privacy.

The journey to Matū PurePod is just as enchanting as the destination itself. A short, 600-meter walk takes you across peaceful farmland, where you’ll encounter open fields and rural vistas before arriving at your PurePod.
Luxurious amenities

Read more
This airline is opening a new crew base in San Juan, Puerto Rico
JetBlue opens crew base in Puerto Rico
jetblue puerto rico crew base tailfins

JetBlue, Puerto Rico’s largest airline, has opened a new crew base at San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU). It’s the carrier’s first-ever base outside the continental U.S., bringing more than 400 crewmember jobs. The opening occurs alongside JetBlue’s new flight from Puerto Rico to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, enhancing the airline’s presence in the Caribbean. 
The new base will accommodate pilots and crewmembers
Terminal A, San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) JetBlue

The base will accommodate over 100 pilots and more than 300 inflight crewmembers, with assignments scheduled for the end of 2025. The crew base for inflight crewmembers opened last week, while the pilot portion will debut in early 2025. The base in situated in Terminal A at San Juan Airport, and will allow crewmembers to begin and end trips in Puerto Rico. That’ll bolster the airline’s service in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Read more