Nobu Hotel opens stunning new location at Caesars New Orleans

New Orleans has a new luxury destination as the highly anticipated Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans has officially opened its doors. Bringing the iconic Nobu brand’s signature mix of Japanese-inspired elegance and world-class hospitality to the heart of the Big Easy, the hotel is poised to become a centerpiece of the reimagined Caesars Tower on Canal Street.

Occupying two floors within the redesigned tower, the hotel offers 54 beautiful rooms and suites, each showcasing a fusion of modern sophistication and serene Japanese aesthetics. Designed by Rockwell Group, the interiors beautifully balance simplicity and opulence.

Recommended Videos

With its prime location, guests enjoy immediate access to the historic French Quarter and amazing views of the Mississippi River. Guests can also dine at Nobu New Orleans, which opened earlier in 2024. The restaurant offers Japanese dishes with a New Orleans twist.

The ultimate collaboration

The debut of Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans marks another milestone in the ongoing $435 million transformation of Harrah’s New Orleans into a world-class Caesars entertainment destination. Announced as part of the ambitious redevelopment plan, the Nobu Hotel is a centerpiece of a resort that now boasts 790 guest rooms, 12 top-tier restaurants, and an impressive range of amenities, including a casino, a state-of-the-art bowling alley, and more.

This opening continues the successful partnership between Nobu Hospitality and Caesars Entertainment, a relationship that began with the launch of the first Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2013. Building on that success, the collaboration expanded last year with the unveiling of Nobu Hotel Caesars Atlantic City.