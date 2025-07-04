Smoking near the Eiffel Tower could now cost you under France’s new ban

The image of a cigarette-smoking Parisian strolling along the Seine is quickly becoming more of a memory than a reality. France has just rolled out a sweeping new smoking ban that makes lighting up in many public outdoor spaces, including popular tourist spots like the Eiffel Tower, beaches, parks, and bus stops, illegal.

The new rules, which went into effect this week, are part of a nationwide effort to reduce smoking, especially in areas where children are present. France’s health ministry says tobacco must disappear from places where kids play and gather, a sentiment that most French parents, and the majority of the public, support.

Recommended Videos

Smokers caught violating the ban could face fines starting at 135 euros (about $160), with penalties reaching up to 700 euros (about $826) in some cases. However, officials say there will likely be a grace period as the country adjusts to the new restrictions.

France has been steadily tightening smoking regulations since it banned smoking in restaurants, bars, and public buildings back in 2007 and 2008. Still, smoking remains common: about one in three French adults smoke, and 23% light up daily, according to a 2024 report from the French national public health agency.

Met with mixed reactions

While many health experts and parents are applauding the new smoking ban, not everyone in France is on board. Some locals feel the law goes too far and chips away at personal freedoms, especially in a country where smoking has long been woven into the cultural fabric.

The health risks, however, are hard to ignore. In 2021, tobacco was the leading cause of death and disability in France, according to health data. Tobacco was responsible for an estimated 54,900 deaths (roughly 20.9% of all deaths in the country). Of those, the vast majority (over 95%) were directly linked to smoking, while about 6% were caused by secondhand smoke.

For supporters, the ban is a much-needed step to protect public health, particularly in places where children gather. But for some smokers, it feels like yet another space where their lifestyle is no longer welcome.