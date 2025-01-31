An inside look at the Atlantis: The Palm Dubai, the city’s most iconic resort

Table of Contents Table of Contents Atlantis the Palm Dubai: Design and architecture Inside the lobby Next-level attention to detail Atlantis the Palm Dubai Imperial Club Things to do Restaurants Lounges and bars Atlantis the Palm Dubai: Final thoughts

I am the epitome of a type-A traveler. My extensive planning process occurs weeks to months before I travel, creating a spreadsheet for every aspect of my trip. Before visiting Atlantis the Palm Dubai, I spent hours researching the hotel’s website, checking out restaurant menus, and trying to understand what to expect during my visit. Knowing what to expect on a trip alleviates my travel anxiety and helps me enjoy my trip to the fullest by learning how to prepare best.

My pre-trip Excel spreadsheets never failed me until now. I thought I knew what to expect heading to this trip, but as it turns out, even the best planners cannot fully prepare to visit this remarkable resort. You cannot truly understand what this resort is like until you see it in person. No matter where you’ve traveled before, you can count on Atlantis the Palm Dubai to take your breath away.

Atlantis the Palm Dubai: Design and architecture

When staying at a 5-star hotel, most guests are focused on the rooms, the amenities, and the experience (and rightly so). But if you ask me, Atlantis the Palm Dubai started to impress me even before I stepped foot in the lobby (which is also stunning, don’t get me wrong). Atlantis the Palm is an icon in Dubai, so much so that guests staying at other hotels still come to Palm Jumeirah to look at its exceptional architecture.

Atlantis the Palm was the first resort to open its doors in September 2008 on Dubai’s revolutionary man-made island, Palm Jumeriah. For this reason, the resort is often described as the “gateway to Dubai.” While the pictures are stunning, there’s nothing quite like standing there and admiring the exterior of this building for yourself.

Guests can walk across the road to a pathway along the Palm to admire the building from afar. The resort is also visible as you travel down Palm Jumeirah Road, the main highway on which you must enter the island. Should you visit, don’t miss the chance to admire the hotel’s exterior, especially at night. The resort contains over 10,000 lights and 54,000 trees and was built by over 120 architects and engineers from 35 different consulting companies.

The pathway directly parallel from the building, suited along the water, is known as the Boardwalk at Palm Jumeirah. This area makes an excellent place for a post-dinner walk. As you enter the hotel for the first time, you’ll walk across a red carpet that leads you into the hotel lobby.

Inside the lobby

As you can probably imagine, the stunning design of the Atlantis the Palm Dubai continues throughout every part of the resort. The centralized lobby speaks for itself. Immediately, I felt the “Atlantis” vibes, with sea-themed decor surrounding me. No matter how tired you are (even after a long-haul flight), every guest entering the lobby will take a moment to admire the stunning floor-to-ceiling design of the room. I was so distracted taking it all in that I almost couldn’t focus on checking into my hotel room. Not to mention, a unique signature fragrance pervades throughout the lobby, which also fits into the ocean theming of the hotel.

Despite the hotel’s massive size, navigating the resort was very intuitive. Marked signs guide the way no matter where you’re going, such as to the resort’s many restaurants or attractions, like the Aquaventure Waterpark. The hotel is split into two main towers on each side of the iconic “arch,” which helps guide guests to their rooms.

Next-level attention to detail

The attention to detail at this resort is unlike any hotel I’ve ever stayed at. Upon arrival, I was greeted with a flower petal, “Welcome to Atlantis,” followed by the delivery of two chocolate-covered hazelnuts, a fresh fruit basket, and an Atlantis box of truffles.

After an overnight 12-hour flight, I arrived at about 11 p.m. in Dubai time, and it’s safe to say I was exhausted. Still, I took the time to order a room service meal, which blew me away. Don’t expect your stereotypical room service “burger and fries.” Instead, you’ll have access to an extensive in-room dining menu that includes every cuisine imaginable. I opted for my favorite, Indian butter chicken, rolled in on a full-service dining table. This first night set the tone for what would be a trip of a lifetime.

Housekeeping touches

The staff at Atlantis, the Palm Dubai truly set themselves apart — and it’s all in the small details. For example, the housekeeping team goes above and beyond, wrapping cords of hair dryers and phone cords neatly with fish-themed cord wraps. The team even formed two love birds made of towels, which made me smile when returning to my room.

The housekeeping staff came in multiple times throughout the day, complete with an evening turn-down service to put slippers at the bedside and a glass of water on each side of the bed. No matter what room type you stay in, expect to be treated like royalty at Atlantis the Palm Dubai. If this is the service level I received at Atlantis the Palm, I can only imagine the next-level treatment guests experience at the other Atlantis hotel, Atlantis the Royal, located just next door.

Atlantis the Palm Dubai Imperial Club

Guests staying at Atlantis the Palm Dubai can book a room level that is a part of the resort’s exclusive Imperial Club. Located on the lobby level just off the elevators, access to this VIP lounge elevated my stay at Atlantis. The resort has 326 Imperial Club rooms, offering guests access to a refined retreat area and personalized service. The Imperial Club breakfast is included every day, open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., which consists of a buffet-style breakfast to get your day off on the right foot. I’m not a huge breakfast person; I typically practice intermittent fasting in the morning. However, I appreciated the access to specialty coffees here, such as lattes and cappuccinos.

Imperial Club VIP guests can also access daily afternoon tea from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and sunset happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cocktails at happy hour are a can’t-miss, and you can even head out to the balcony area to enjoy the stunning views of the Palm area. The service at the Imperial Club lounge was exceptional, and the staff went above and beyond to make it a memorable experience.

Things to do

During your stay at Atlantis the Palm Dubai, it’s almost like you’re in your own little town, separate from the rest of the city of Dubai. I was lucky enough to stay long enough to experience the city and the hotel, but you could make a vacation out of the resort alone. There’s so much to do and explore across the resort. My favorite things I did during my stay include the White Beach, Dubai Balloon, and the Lost Chambers Aquarium.

White Beach Club

Lounging at the White Breach Club is the perfect way to experience the beach in a city (the best of both worlds if you ask me). The atmosphere at the White Beach Club is casual and sophisticated, perfect for enjoying a relaxing day during your trip.

Dubai Balloon

The Dubai Balloon is also located on-site at Atlantis the Palm Dubai, just a few minutes walk from the hotel room areas. This 10-minute balloon adventure allowed me to see Palm Island 300 meters above the ground. The views were breathtaking and a must-do if you genuinely want to see the Palm. From the top of the balloon, you’ll also see the world’s only 7-star hotel, the Burj Al Arab.

Lost Chambers Aquarium

Lastly, don’t miss a walk-through at the Lost Chambers Aquarium inside the Atlantis Palm lobby. It’s accessible to all hotel guests and a great place to check out over 65,000 fascinating marine animals.

Restaurants

No matter where I travel, the “foodie” in me is always most excited about the food options on any adventure. I love to eat a variety of cuisines, which is why the dining options at Atlantis the Palm especially excited me — many hours of my extensive research before this trip encompassed reading restaurant reviews, browsing menus, and checking out Google photos. The resort has seven celebrity restaurants, four signature restaurants, two buffet restaurants, and various other cafes and fast casual dining options. I knew the food would be good, but I had no idea how good it would be.

Ayamna

My favorite meal of the trip was Ayamna, a restaurant serving authentic Lebanese cuisine. From hot and cold mezzeh appetizers to the mixed grill platter, every bite of this meal was undeniably the best I’ve ever had. To add to the experience, the signature cocktails were delicious, and the service was next level.

Hakkasan

One Michelin-star Hakkasan was another favorite, serving modern Cantonese cuisine. My favorite part of the meal was the Supreme Dim Sum Platter and the Wagyu Ribeye, the best I’ve ever had. The atmosphere in the restaurant was cozy and dark, which also added to the unique signature experience of dining here. Even the room service Indian meal was exceptional.

Overall dining thoughts

I don’t think you can find something “bad” to eat in this entire resort. Even if you’re not staying at this resort, visiting for a night to dinner during your trip to Dubai is a must. Every part of my experience at Atlantis the Palm Dubai blew me away, but as a foodie, it’s safe to say the dining experiences were my favorite parts of the trip.

Lounges and bars

Whether you want to grab a drink pre- or post-dinner or need to relax, Atlantis the Palm makes it easy to find somewhere new to rest every night of your trip. I loved the Arabian Terrace, a contemporary indoor-outdoor bar overlooking the Palm. The drinks were also delicious, with an oversized signature ice cube in every cocktail (still curious how it never seems to melt). My favorite drink was the “Emerald,” a signature fruity cocktail made with white wine, Lillet Blanc, orange liqueur, elderflower, and matcha tea. You can’t go wrong with any of the classy cocktails here. The views were lovely, and the heaters throughout the outside patio area made the evening more comfortable.

The hotel also has various other bars throughout the property, including the Plato’s Bar and bars at restaurants such as Hakkasan and Ossiano. Guests staying in Imperial Club rooms can also enjoy the happy hour drinks in the Imperial Lounge.

Atlantis the Palm Dubai: Final thoughts

I could go on for a while about just how much Atlantis the Palm Dubai impressed me, but I believe it’s genuinely one of those experiences you’ll only understand if you do it yourself. While many “hyped-up” destinations often feel underwhelming, the resort impressed me far more than I anticipated. I had high hopes for this trip, but it was still better than expected. From top-tier housekeeping to luxury dining experiences, I love that this resort and its location provide a healthy balance of beach and city vacations wrapped up all in one.

My stay was truly luxurious in every sense of the word and an unforgettable experience. The best part is that the extensive offerings here mean I could return in the future and have a unique experience, all within the same resort.