Two new luxury all-inclusive resorts are coming to Playa Esmeralda

All-inclusive resort travelers now have another two luxury all-inclusive resorts to add to their bucket lists: Secrets Playa Esmeralda and Dreams Playa Esmeralda, opening August 1 and September 1, respectively. Located on a once-roadless stretch of pristine coastline, Playa Esmeralda is emerging as the luxe, nature-connected dupe to Punta Cana, offering visitors an untouched paradise rich in biodiversity, natural beauty, and eco-preservation.

Secrets Playa Esmeralda and Dreams Playa Esmeralda, sister properties, are the very first resorts to open in this emerging destination, bringing a high-end, all-inclusive escape to a beautiful new beach-front setting. Both resorts also feature the Preferred Club, an elevated booking tier offering exclusive amenities, upgraded suites, and premium experiences.

Secrets Playa Esmeralda

The first of the sister resorts, Secrets Playa Esmeralda, offers an adults-only setting designed for peaceful escapes. This 500-room resort has private balconies or terraces, ocean and garden views, and boasts an elevated all-inclusive experience. With 10 restaurants and six bars spanning French, Mediterranean, and Dominican flavors, foodies can also escape to this paradise expecting some delicious eats. This resort also caters to the tranquil traveler who seeks a unique spa experience, offering a retreat with 12 treatment rooms that provide massages, facials, and a hydrotherapy circuit.

Dreams Playa Esmeralda

Opening just one month later is Dreams Playa Esmeralda, a resort for the entire family to enjoy. This family-friendly getaway is designed for multigenerational travelers, featuring three pools, a water park, and entertainment for all ages. Once open, guests of Dreams Playa Esmeralda can dine at nine restaurants, swim in three pools, and immerse themselves in a variety of included outdoor and beach activities such as kayaking and beach volleyball. Dreams hopes to set itself apart from the crowd with its addition of eco-conscious activities available, such as learning about the destination’s endangered species at the turtle sanctuary on the property.