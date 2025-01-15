Why Finest Punta Cana will change your view on all-inclusive resorts

Table of Contents Table of Contents Modern, updated atmosphere and design Hotel gym and pools Excellence Club and Finest Club amenities Final thoughts

Over the past few years, I have been fortunate to travel to several all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and the Caribbean. I’ve never had a bad experience — but there’s no question that some resorts are better than others. Some cynics of the “all-inclusive life” say these resorts have sub-par food and poor service. However, Finest Punta Cana begs to differ — in every sense of the term. This resort is truly the top tier of all-inclusive resorts and a must-stay for anyone disappointed by all-inclusive resorts in the past.

While staying at Finest, you get the “care-free” atmosphere of the all-inclusive, which means you can head into the pool and to the pool bar without grabbing your wallet. Yet, that doesn’t mean you have to compromise luxury and quality. Here’s why the Finest Punta Cana resort changed my mind about all-inclusive resorts and might change yours, too.

Recommended Videos

Modern, updated atmosphere and design

In my opinion, the atmosphere of your resort can make or break your stay. From the moment you check into your room, an outdated and non-functional atmosphere sets the tone for the rest of the trip. As soon as I stepped foot in the resort’s lobby, Finest Punta Cana understood this concept.

The lobby and resort design

Built in 2021, this resort is only a few years old and was designed with the modern amenities today’s travelers seek. One unique thing about this resort’s design is the covered walkways that allow you to access the resort’s lobby, amenities, and restaurants. This unique feature means you won’t have to worry about getting soaked by those quick Caribbean rain showers that always seem to hit as you go to dinner. It’s clear the architects who designed the Finest resort gave some thought to the resort’s geographical location.

Regardless of the location of your room within the resort, you’ll always be just a few steps away from anywhere you need to go. The centrally-located restaurants, bar, and theatre are right in the center of the property. The main pool (adults and children allowed) is also in the center. To the left and right of the main pool area are unique pools for those in the Finest or Excellence club rooms. For guests traveling with young children, the Imagine Kids club will even watch your children for a few hours while you enjoy a special evening alone.

Room design

The same luxury you feel in the resort’s lobby also follows you when you check into your suite. As part of the Excellence Club, a member of the Finest team will escort you to your room to ensure you know how to use all of the room’s advanced technology. My suite was unlike any hotel room I’d seen before, equipped with nearly everything you could want or need. The two-story design with a plunge pool on top that overlooked the beach was truly a luxury, perfect for a “treat yourself” vacation or a special occasion.

The room’s design and decor were sophisticated yet functional. One of my favorite functionality components was the tiny door located next to the hotel room door. This small door leads to a compartment that can be accessed by hotel staff from the inside and is designed to put dirty trays, glasses, and dishes from room service. The unique hospitality concept of a “dishes door” means dirty dishes won’t clutter your room, and you won’t have to wait for housekeeping to get dirty dishes out of your way. The technology in my room was also worth noting, from the bedside temperature controls to the motion-activated lights. My suite had two TVs: one in the bedroom and one in the living area.

Hotel gym and pools

I’ve seen my fair share of less-than-ideal hotel gyms as an avid gym-goer. More often than not, hotel gyms are crowded and lack updated, functional gym equipment. Finest Punta Cana’s gym, however, is different. The stunning gym overlooks the entire resort through large glass windows — a sight that will make your treadmill run more enjoyable.

Whether you’re into strength training or cardio or want guidance from a personal trainer, you’ll find everything you need to stay healthy throughout your stay within the gym area. The weight-training equipment included free weights, benches, weight machines, and many multi-purpose cables. There was also a good mix of cardio equipment, such as treadmills, ellipticals, and bikes. This was truly the most incredible hotel gym I’ve seen. The gym was so cool that it motivated me to make it there every morning before spending the rest of my day sipping Pina Coladas poolside.

Many all-inclusive resorts have only one main (sometimes crowded) pool with various smaller side pools surrounding it. This resort differs because the pools are separated based on adults-only or Finest/Excellence Club. If you’re traveling with a large group for a family vacation, the main pool is a great option for adults and children. When you need a break from the little ones, guests can enjoy a massive adults-only pool exclusive to Excellence Club guests. I like the separation between adults-only and family-friendly sections at this resort.

Excellence Club and Finest Club amenities

A big part of what differentiates Finest Punta Cana from other all-inclusive resorts I’ve been to is the Excellence and Finest Club amenities. These two clubs are similar, but the Finest Club rooms allow for children whereas Excellence Club is for adults only. Either way, guests of both clubs have access to special pool and beach areas. For me, this meant a chair waiting for me on the beach without hassle. At other all-inclusive resorts I’ve stayed at, it was nearly impossible to get a chair on the beach unless you were waiting in line at 9 a.m.

There are two specialty restaurants at Finest Punta Cana reserved only for guests of these clubs. Finest Club guests can access Gusto for either breakfast or dinner, whereas Excellence Club guests dine at either Gusto or Dommo, the Excellence Club’s speciality restaurant (adults-only). Dommo is what took my stay to the next level. If food at all-inclusive resorts has failed you in the past, you owe it to yourself to dine here. From a 45-ounce Tomahawk steak to Rose Wine Risotto, this restaurant changes the game for “foodie” travelers. You know this restaurant is good when I made it here two nights in a row.

Final thoughts

I noticed so many small touches throughout my short stay at Finest Punta Cana that make this resort stand out from other all-inclusive resorts. From the modern amenities to the friendly staff, this resort far exceeded my expectations. If you’re seeking a destination resort where you can truly relax, Finest Punta Cana delivers. Whenever I seek another beach vacation, the Excellence Collection’s other resorts (such as the resorts in Jamaica and Mexico) are next on my travel bucket list.