There are certain categories a well-prepared man just has to take care of, and they run the gamut from the best light wash jeans and classic canvas sneakers to the best jackets for men. That's where we come in, because we've got all the rain jackets you need to consider as you step out into the spring rains in earnest.

Rain jackets these days should pack in a hefty dose of functionality, to be sure (in much the same way as a great waterproof jacket), but the difference here is that the best rain jackets on the market are as stylish as they are functional. You’ll find options from traditional brands (like Filson), and picks from luxury-minded retailers (like Moncler). The guiding light remains a substantial dose of style and functionality, and we are here to show you the way forward. Go on and leave that umbrella at home, because our picks for stylish rain jackets are going to put in the work, and then some.

Best Rain Jacket for Outdoor Exploration: Outdoor Research Helium Waterproof Men’s Rain Jacket

For functionality and easygoing style, you can’t beat the time-tested, modern, and innovative approach taken by the folks at Outdoor Research. It’s all right in the name, after all, but this waterproof and windproof jacket is a must if you’re going to be battling treacherous conditions. As an added bonus, it features 360 degrees of reflectivity, so your fellow adventurers will know where to find you at all times. It’s not overly dressy, it’s not overly laidback, it’s just right.

Best Jacket for the Urban Commuter: Canada Goose Meaford Rain Jacket Black Label

If you thought Canada Goose only made winter jackets and parkas, think again. The famed brand is now expanding into durable jackets for multiple seasons, with premium designs and futuristic materials top of mind. Here, that means a three-layer Tri-Durance fabric and a fully reflective back panel, plus some neutral color options for added style points. We love the sleek black color for smooth, city-ready style.

Best Jacket for the Fashion-Forward Guy: Mackage Jannik 2-in-1 Trench Coat

If you want more than two decades of cutting-edge outerwear design, modern functionality and innovative silhouettes, it’s Mackage you want in your spring wardrobe. The Jannik 2-in-1 Trench Coat builds in a removable bib to cover your chest, plus a handy drawcord hood. It’s the trench coat, upgraded in a big way for these times.

Best Technical Rain Jacket: Eddie Bauer Rainfoil Ridge Jacket

Eddie Bauer knows a thing or two (OK, a heck of a lot more than that) about building some of the most functional outerwear on the planet, rain jackets very much included. Here, they use proprietary technology to make a seam-sealed, waterproof jacket that’s also breathable. You’ll stay dry, you’ll stay cool and you’ll get some bonus points from the neat colorblocking design.

Best Heritage-Quality Jacket: Filson Swiftwater Rain Jacket

You can assuredly count on Filson to come through in the clutch with the toughest gear on the market. The brand’s rainy Seattle roots have informed the design of the aptly named Swiftwater Rain Jacket, a nice spring option from a brand best known for its rugged flannel shirts and waxed jackets. This packable jacket is made with zippers and a 2.5-layer shell.

Best Jacket for Extreme Rain: RAINS Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket

With RAINS, it’s really all right in the name. The brand makes world-class raingear with its Danish heritage in mind, and this waterproof hooded rain jacket is cut extra long to take on the fiercest rain storms. Plus, the navy color goes with everything in your wardrobe, so you can throw it on at a moment’s notice when inclement weather strikes. It’s also easily packable, another bonus for the guy on the go this spring.

Best Rain Jacket to Wear with Anything: Jack Wolfskin Jwp Shell

For four decades, Jack Wolfskin has been delivering finely crafted outerwear and gear out of Germany, and you can now bring a bit of that same functionality to your own spring wardrobe. The Jwp Shell is certified for sustainability by bluesign, and it’s also made out of a 100% recycled membrane. The real kicker is the packable design and the standout navy color.

Best Rain Jacket for Day Hikes: The North Face Millerton Jacket

Just as with a brand like Canada Goose, The North Face is here to keep you dry and on the go for multiple seasons these days. The Millerton Jacket is a no-nonsense rain jacket with a DWR treatment and a DryVent laminate. That means it pulls away sweat to keep you cool, while protecting you from rain on the exterior. Not bad at all, huh?

Best Luxury Jacket: Moncler Lagginhorn Field Jacket

If you want to take your spring rain jacket to the next level, we know just where you should look. Moncler does a truly incredible job at blending the best of luxury outerwear with the best construction and functionality on the market, as evidenced by this cool-as-can-be field jacket.

Best Packable Rain Jacket: Relwen Messenger Shell

Relwen draws on substantial military inspiration to deliver the best of the best as far as outerwear, polos, shorts and more are concerned. And when it comes to your spring outerwear collection, this lightweight, durable and eye-catching shell (with an apt name) is a very worthy addition.

Best Hooded Rain Jacket: Line of Trade Portland Rain Jacket

The team at Bespoke Post never lets you down when it comes to, say, monthly subscription boxes. That’s also the case with the NYC brand’s in-house line of gear from Line of Trade. This Portland Rain Jacket is a fitting callback to the rainy Pacific Northwest, with plenty of waterproof functionality and breathability.

