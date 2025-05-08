The 5 hottest sneaker releases you don’t want to miss this May

Table of Contents Table of Contents Willy Chaverria x Adidas Jabbar Low New Balance 1906L ‘Grey Days’ New Balance 993 Andrew Reynolds Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dirty Triple White” Reebok Engine A

Not only is May the perfect midpoint between the spring and summer seasons, but it’s the epitome of sneaker releases. Brands like Nike, Adidas, and Salomon have hit the ground running with new sneakers to add to your summer wardrobe. Other brands like New Balance are taking May to new levels with the celebration of ‘Grey Days.’ With plenty of celebrations and new reveals, May is an exciting month for footwear fanatics. To make navigating the plethora of releases easier, here are the five most exciting sneaker launches to consider.

Willy Chaverria x Adidas Jabbar Low

First teased during Paris Fashion Week, the collaboration between Willy Chaverria and Adidas is finally ready to hit the shelves. Taking on the brand’s Jabbar Low silhouette, Chaverria has redesigned this classic sneaker with a dressier look. These sneakers are elegant and sleek, featuring mid-leather uppers in monochromatic hues of black or white. A suede overlay at the toe-box enhances the design with a mix of texture, while the gold emblems subtly contrast with the monochromatic look. During its release on the runway, the collaboration between Chaverria and Adidas already managed to capture headlines. Set to hit the Adidas app on May 8 for $250, this dress shoe version of the Jabbar Low is bound to become a favorite of the season.

New Balance 1906L ‘Grey Days’

New Balance isn’t just serving up a month of new releases, it’s also taking May to honor its most symbolic hue – grey. As part of the brand’s ‘Grey Days’ month-long celebration, New Balance is releasing a grey version of its most eye-catching design of the previous season. The sneaker-loafer hybrid that has shaken the footwear world is arriving in a brand-new colorway. While the loafer was previously released in a similar metallic silver color combination, this new release gives the shoe a softer grey touch. Designed with all of the features from previous releases, this sneaker-loafer will continue to cause major conversation with its launch. Set to hit the New Balance webstore on May 14, this hybrid shoe will retail for $160.

New Balance 993 Andrew Reynolds

It’s not often that New Balance releases an entirely new line, making their May release a special occasion. Also part of their ‘Grey Days’ celebration, New Balance joins forces with Andrew Reynolds for a new hue on their latest design. The New Balance 993 Numeric Series was just released at the end of April, and the brand is already gearing up for a new colorway for the shoe. Releasing in the shade Grey Day, the latest addition to New Balance’s lineup is getting a traditional treatment. This skate-focused sneaker has already become a favorite, thanks to its combination of street-style details and performance features. While you wait for its newest neutral shade, the first group of shades is already available for purchase. The new shade will hit the New Balance webstore on May 26 and is expected to retail for $130.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dirty Triple White”

Although many flinch at the thought of dirty white sneakers, Nike’s May release of their Air Force 1 Low is a unique twist. The Air Force 1 model is a classic silhouette with a longstanding history for the brand, making it one of their most popular sneakers. However, their latest release already has fans completely perplexed. Donning a ‘pre-dirtied’ look, the “Dirty Triple White” colorway appears as if it has already been well worn, before you even open the box. This design emphasizes wear and tear, similar to features of brands like Golden Goose. Unlike others, this sneaker will get cleaner with use. While just printed on top, the sneaker’s dirtied print will fade with constant use, or can be wiped away with a plastic toothbrush included in the package. Hitting the shelves on May 7, this ‘pre-dirtied’ Nike sneaker is a unique way of showcasing your favorite go-to sneakers without worrying about keeping them clean.

Reebok Engine A

Although Reebok’s newest Engine A shoe is part of the brand’s basketball division, its release marks an important step for the brand. Having stepped away from the basketball world for some time, Reebok has slowly built its return, partially thanks to ambassadors like Angel Reese, who have created a strong momentum for the brand. With their Engine A design, Reebok explores a black colorway with grey accents for a sleek, elevated basketball shoe. Still lightweight and donning a zero-fuss appearance, this new sneaker comes equipped with all of the performance features you need on and off the court. Although this release may not appeal to non-basketball fans, it marks the modern era for the brand’s basketball branch as it looks to captivate attention during the NBA playoffs. The newest Reebok Engine A is set to hit Reebok’s webstore on May 15 and is set to retail for $120.