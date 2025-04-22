 Skip to main content
New Balance and Todd Snyder take on Tokyo in a new sneaker pack

New Balance and Todd Snyder are no strangers to collaborating, having worked together on multiple occasions. Two recognized brands are known for their quality and premium craftsmanship. In a new collaboration, these two brands are releasing a brand-new sneaker pack featuring two Japan-inspired colorways. Donning a mix of tradition and modern style, the new collaborative pack features one of New Balance’s iconic leather-suede sneakers, offering a minimalist design that’s sleek and elevated. In addition to its elevated touches, this sneaker is equipped with all the necessary footwear technology and comfort features for everyday wear. 

Todd Snyder and New Balance’s 574 Legacy “Tokyo Prep” Pack

Taking on New Balance’s 574 sneaker, the “Tokyo Prep” pack pays homage to Japan with two new colorways inspired by the country’s traditional past and modern future. The two new colorways – “Shiro” and “Gure”- draw inspiration from Japan’s elegance for two sleek, new hues. New Balance’s 574 is crafted using a leather and suede upper that arrives in a beige or concrete grey hue. The midsole features EVA foam and ENCAP cushioning, which adds comfort, support, and maximum cushion to the design. The sneakers are available for purchase on the Todd Snyder website and the brand’s retail stores for $120. Inspired by Japan’s street color palettes, these sneakers embody a sleek and minimalist aesthetic that can easily appeal to a wide audience. While it doesn’t feature some of the trendier bold colors and prints, the New Balance 574 is a timeless collaboration that can easily outlast any sneaker trend.

