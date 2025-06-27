 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Balance’s summer pack is full of pastel hues

New Balance releases a new sneaker pack

By
photo of blue new balance sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

New Balance is no stranger to themed packs. Having perfected the art of creating mini collections geared around a specific color or theme, the brand is once again releasing a pair of new designs just in time for the summer. As part of the brand’s Made in UK series, this new collection brings the pastel colors you need to complete your wardrobe. Filled with many of the New Balance details you know and love, the newest summer pack is all about merging the brand’s traditional stamp with lighter and more colorful hues. With two new fresh takes on one of New Balance’s most classic styles, this summer pack has everything you need for your summer adventures. 

The “Grounded Pastels” Made in UK 991v2 Pack has arrived

side view of new balance green sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

Drawing its design from the 991v2 sneaker, the latest pack from New Balance introduces pastel hues to the summer. As part of the Made in UK series, these new designs have been designed across the pond and include all of the premium details you would expect. Available in either “Mineral Green” or “Celestial Blue,” these sneakers include tonal suede overlays accented by the traditional grey-tone overlays.‘N’ motifs on the midfoot, tongue tags, and heel bring more of the classic elements to the design. Semi-transparent ABZORB pods sit on a white midsole with the traditional grey and black rubber tread bringing it all together. Both sneakers are available now via New Balance’s webstore for $250 each. While everything about the design and silhouette is typical of New Balance sneakers, the seasonal tones bring a freshness to the sneaker that’s hard to miss.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…

Editors’ Recommendations

New Balance ends their ‘Grey’ month with their boldest color palette
New Balance releases a new bold sneaker
new balance cyber jade 740

While May was all about New Balance’s ‘Grey Days’ celebration, June is shaping into a more eccentric and colorful month. Last month, the athletic company celebrated its traditional hue with a month-long celebration of pop-ups, new releases, and one-of-a-kind surprises. However, New Balance has announced its latest release to start a new chapter, which is the complete opposite of their last celebration. Aptly named ‘Cyber Jade,’ the newest shoe is an eccentric color combination that ditches the subtle grey for brilliant, bright, and bold hues. Taking on one of the brand’s most iconic and traditional silhouettes, New Balance quickly ditches the classic grey, showcasing a firm grasp of all the colors, and isn’t afraid to use them. 

Be bold in New Balance’s Cyber Jade 740

Read more
Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red debuts a new golf shoe full of retro details
Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red releases new golf shoe
pair of wingtip golf shoes on rocks

If anyone knows a thing or two about golf, it would be superstar legend Tiger Woods. Therefore, it’s no wonder that his clothing label, Sun Day Red, is considered an ideal place to pick up your golf gear. Thankfully, the brand is getting ready to expand its golf footwear with another heritage pick. Full of heritage and retro details, this new addition has everything you would expect from a wingtip-inspired golf shoe. Available in two new colorways, this shoe is perfect for your looks on and off the green. Created in part with insights from Tiger Woods, this golf shoe has all of the technology and style you need for your next tee time. 

Tee off with the Pioneer Magnolia golf shoe

Read more
Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance’s long-awaited RC56 collection is here
Aimé Leon Dore, New Balance release new sneaker model
trio of new balance and Aimé Leon Dore sneakers

Just days after announcing their newest slip-on style, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are finally ready to unveil the launch of the RC56. The duo has been teasing the RC56 for a while, leaving fans on the edge for any official update. This new collaborative sneaker is more than just another reiteration of a New Balance model. The RC56 marks the first original sneaker from the pair and offers fans a brand new silhouette to examine. Many of the duo’s teasers involved behind-the-scenes looks into the creation of the sneaker, marking the importance of the latest model and the uniqueness of the launch. While all of the pair’s releases have been eye-catching sneaker moments, the launch of a new sneaker model makes this one of the most exciting launches for either brand this season. 

The RC56 from Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance is here

Read more