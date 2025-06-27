New Balance’s summer pack is full of pastel hues

New Balance is no stranger to themed packs. Having perfected the art of creating mini collections geared around a specific color or theme, the brand is once again releasing a pair of new designs just in time for the summer. As part of the brand’s Made in UK series, this new collection brings the pastel colors you need to complete your wardrobe. Filled with many of the New Balance details you know and love, the newest summer pack is all about merging the brand’s traditional stamp with lighter and more colorful hues. With two new fresh takes on one of New Balance’s most classic styles, this summer pack has everything you need for your summer adventures.

The “Grounded Pastels” Made in UK 991v2 Pack has arrived

Drawing its design from the 991v2 sneaker, the latest pack from New Balance introduces pastel hues to the summer. As part of the Made in UK series, these new designs have been designed across the pond and include all of the premium details you would expect. Available in either “Mineral Green” or “Celestial Blue,” these sneakers include tonal suede overlays accented by the traditional grey-tone overlays.‘N’ motifs on the midfoot, tongue tags, and heel bring more of the classic elements to the design. Semi-transparent ABZORB pods sit on a white midsole with the traditional grey and black rubber tread bringing it all together. Both sneakers are available now via New Balance’s webstore for $250 each. While everything about the design and silhouette is typical of New Balance sneakers, the seasonal tones bring a freshness to the sneaker that’s hard to miss.