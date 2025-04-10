 Skip to main content
New Balance’s new pack is summer’s pastel dream

New Balance announces new Easter-ready sneaker

Although this pack won’t be available until the summer season, New Balance is celebrating Easter with the announcement of a perfectly pastel sneaker release. With a lively and cheerful color palette, the brand has unveiled its next shoe pack for the upcoming holiday. In this collection, New Balance works with a mixture of pastel hues, bringing a gleeful design that can brighten up any sneaker collection. Taking on one of the brand’s most recent favorite silhouettes, this new sneaker pack is a seasonal lineup that celebrates color and retro design. Typical of New Balance’s recent releases, the new pack balances its technical details with a modern design that appeals to those with a more colorful wardrobe palette. 

New Balance 9060 “Easter Pack”

With two new colorways, the New Balance 9060 is aptly nicknamed ‘Easter Pack’ due to its seasonal hues. Both sneakers have the same silhouette and details but slightly different tones. The first sneakers feature a light grey mesh upper with navy overlays nestled over a midsole unit covered in butter yellow, light green, and coral hues. Completing the details are navy blue laces that coincide with the shoe’s overlays for one cohesive look. 

The second option repeats the same structure, with the difference of a much more green-tinted palette. In this variation, a light green hue takes over as the main upper color, with varied green tones acting as the overlay hue. While donning slightly less color variation, the sneaker still features a gum-colored midsole pod with a darker color in the traction on the outsole. While New Balance has not announced a price or release date, it’s expected to hit the webstore and stores in the summer.

Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
