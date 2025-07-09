 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Tiffany & Co. revives legendary Atlas watch collection

Tiffany & Co. has officially relaunched its iconic Atlas® watches

By
the Atlas watches feature graphic Roman numerals and streamlined silhouettes
Tiffany

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Tiffany & Co. has resuscitated its storied Atlas collection, reimagining the legendary Roman numeral motif for today’s discerning watch collectors. Released originally in the 1990s and inspired by the iconic Atlas clock at Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship, these timepieces bring together timeless elegance and contemporary sophistication.

Precision craftsmanship, unmistakable style

the Atlas watches feature graphic Roman numerals and light blue dial
Tiffany

The reissue showcases Swiss-made automatic and quartz movements housed in sleek 35mm and 40mm cases. Tiffany & Co.’s reimagined Atlas watch collection showcases signature design elements that include bold Roman numeral indices, rendered in Tiffany’s signature font, command attention, while striking sunray dials — available in silver, deep blue, and black — catch the light beautifully. The watches also feature an array of exciting strap options, including alligator leather and polished stainless steel, ensuring the versatility collectors want, combined with an abundance of elegance. Each timepiece solidifies Tiffany’s unparalleled history of fine jewelry craftsmanship, now expertly applied to the art of horology, bringing together heritage with contemporary precision.

A new chapter for a legendary brand 

the Atlas watches featuring graphic Roman numerals
Tiffany

This revival stands as part of strategic expansion of Tiffany’s watchmaking ambitions under LVMH direction. The Atlas redesign is instantly recognizable with serious watch lovers and the use of premium materials matched with precision mechanics meet today’s modern luxury standards.

A must-have for serious collectors

By seamlessly balancing heritage and innovation, the new Atlas collection gives watch aficionados everything they want and more – a rare opportunity to possess a piece of New York’s jewelry history – now redefined for the 21st century wrist. 

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Timex gives heritage chronograph a sporty summer makeover with fabric straps
Timex makes Daytona-inspired Waterbury even more affordable with fabric strap option
Timex Waterbury Heritage against white babckground

Timex has launched a sportier version of its popular Waterbury Heritage Chronograph, just months after the Daytona-inspired timepiece became a hit with budget-conscious collectors. The new Waterbury Heritage Chronograph 39mm Fabric Strap edition offers the same racing-inspired design at a more accessible $299 price point.
The updated chronograph maintains all the functional elements that made the original successful, including its rotating tachymeter bezel, sub-dials, and Daytona-inspired pushers. The 39mm stainless steel case houses a reliable Quartz Analog movement with 50-meter water resistance and mineral glass crystal protection.
Three colorway options are available: the original black and silver, black and gold, and a new racing green edition featuring black, silver, racing green, and yellow accents that nod to classic motorsport colors. The styling remains relatively minimalistic and clean for a racing chronograph, contributing to its overall appeal.
The primary difference lies in the strap configuration. Instead of the original link bracelet or leather options, all three versions now feature matching fabric straps styled to complement each colorway. These woven bands provide a more summer-ready, casual wearing experience compared to the metal bracelet.
The fabric straps offer practical advantages beyond aesthetics. They're lighter and more breathable than traditional options while maintaining security through Timex-branded buckles. As slip-through straps, the fabric covers the case back, eliminating direct metal contact with skin during hot weather conditions.
The strap change significantly alters the watch's presentation, making it considerably more casual while maintaining the chronograph's racing heritage. The 13.5mm case thickness remains unchanged, preserving the watch's proportional balance.
This fabric strap edition represents Timex's strategy of making popular designs even more accessible. While the leather strap option maintains the $299 price point, it lacks the breathability and casual appeal of the fabric alternative.
The updated chronograph continues Timex's tradition of offering Swiss-inspired designs at American prices. The Daytona-like aesthetic combined with reliable quartz movement provides an entry point into racing chronographs without the premium price tag.
All three versions are available immediately through the brand's website. The $50 price reduction from the bracelet version makes this already affordable timepiece even more attractive to budget-conscious enthusiasts.

Read more
Why the Parmigiani Fleurier PF070 deserves every watch lover’s attention
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Chronograph 40mm

In the watch business, where larger players like Rolex and Omega control attention, independent Swiss makers find it hard to get noticed. But often, smaller companies build movements that exceed their well-known rivals in technical quality. For example, Parmigiani Fleurier's new PF070 chronograph caliber is a 5Hz movement that stands out, and watch experts should be watching.
Many watch fans can list Rolex's newest items, but fewer know about the technical work operating in Parmigiani Fleurier's Tonda PF Chronograph. The PF070 shows what makes independent watchmaking different: its careful engineering, new answers, and specifications that could cause other makers to envy it.

The integrated movement advantage: Why PF070 stands apart

Read more
The Seiko Prospex 60th edition is a collector’s holy grail
This limited edition Seiko Prospex honors 60 Years of dive watch dominance
The Seiko limited edition Prospex 60th edition up clse

Seiko is a brand long respected for its precision engineering and dive watch legacy, and this year  it commemorates a historic milestone with the Prospex Diver’s Watch 60th Anniversary Limited Edition. The release celebrates six decades of Seiko’s pioneering underwater technology, combining exceptional design with state-of-the-art functionality for both collectors and professional divers alike. Limited to only 1,100 pieces, this watch stands as a testament to Seiko’s ongoing commitment to innovation.

Iconic design and unmatched durability 

Read more