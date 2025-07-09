Tiffany & Co. revives legendary Atlas watch collection

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Tiffany & Co. has resuscitated its storied Atlas collection, reimagining the legendary Roman numeral motif for today’s discerning watch collectors. Released originally in the 1990s and inspired by the iconic Atlas clock at Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship, these timepieces bring together timeless elegance and contemporary sophistication.

Precision craftsmanship, unmistakable style

The reissue showcases Swiss-made automatic and quartz movements housed in sleek 35mm and 40mm cases. Tiffany & Co.’s reimagined Atlas watch collection showcases signature design elements that include bold Roman numeral indices, rendered in Tiffany’s signature font, command attention, while striking sunray dials — available in silver, deep blue, and black — catch the light beautifully. The watches also feature an array of exciting strap options, including alligator leather and polished stainless steel, ensuring the versatility collectors want, combined with an abundance of elegance. Each timepiece solidifies Tiffany’s unparalleled history of fine jewelry craftsmanship, now expertly applied to the art of horology, bringing together heritage with contemporary precision.

A new chapter for a legendary brand

This revival stands as part of strategic expansion of Tiffany’s watchmaking ambitions under LVMH direction. The Atlas redesign is instantly recognizable with serious watch lovers and the use of premium materials matched with precision mechanics meet today’s modern luxury standards.

A must-have for serious collectors

By seamlessly balancing heritage and innovation, the new Atlas collection gives watch aficionados everything they want and more – a rare opportunity to possess a piece of New York’s jewelry history – now redefined for the 21st century wrist.