How do quartz watches work? Understanding the science behind their precision

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a quartz watch? What is ‘quartz movement’? How do quartz watches store energy? How do the inner workings of quartz watches work? How do quartz watches maintain precision? Quartz watches remain unparalleled with their precision

The quartz revolution transformed horology with a winning combination of precision and accessibility. Before the ascension of Quartz watches, mechanical watches utilized gears and springs that, although intricate, would eventually drift over time to minutes each month. It was in 1880 that Jacques and Pierre Curie discovered the amazing properties of quartz, but it was not until 1969 that precision met its match. This was when legendary brand Seiko introduced the Astron, forever changing the quartz era by improving accuracy to within seconds per year.

The quartz watches of today offer elevated innovation and functionality, coupled with elegance and timeless style, giving men sophisticated options when it comes to modern accessories. To better understand how quartz watches work, it is essential to know all the components and what makes them tick.

Recommended Videos

What is a quartz watch?

Quartz, composed of silicon dioxide, is the same compound found in sand and other rocks, possessing a property called piezoelectricity. The unique property can generate tiny electrical currents when pressure is applied to it through physical stress or heat. Quartz watches use a small crystal watch that vibrates at 32,768 times per second through battery power. This characteristic is what makes it a perfect component for timekeeping — its consistent vibrations can harness power and regulate the movement of quartz watches to precision.

Quartz watches are those that use quartz as part of their functionality, in addition to a battery and electronic oscillator. Operating under a wholly different system from mechanical or automatic watches, quartz watches are regarded as the most accurate on the market. They are available in a wide range of shapes and designs, with quartz clocks available as wall clocks or even free-standing versions. Since their invention, quartz watches and clocks have been held in high regard and thus dominate the market as the best timekeeping mechanisms.

What is ‘quartz movement’?

Delving into the ticks and tocks of horology, quartz movement refers to how both the quartz crystal and battery work in tandem to mark each second with precision. This separates quartz movement from mechanical and automatic movements, which use gears, springs, and manual winding. In order to better understand the way quartz watches work, know that there are three primary types of watch movements: mechanical, automatic, and quartz (also referred to as solar quartz).

Both mechanical and automatic watches get their power through intricate mechanisms, while quartz watches use a battery that sends electrical currents through the quartz crystal, resulting in a vibration at a steady, consistent frequency. Each vibration is counted by electronic circuits that drive the watch hands with unparalleled accuracy.

How do quartz watches store energy?

Quartz watches store their energy in their battery, which is the ideal location as it is easy to swap out as needed and can maintain functionality for several years. Another option is rechargeable batteries, which can be found in solar watches specific to the manufacturer. Although they are more difficult to switch out and replace, that is rarely necessary as they are powered by the sun.

How do the inner workings of quartz watches work?

With quartz watches, all functionality begins with the battery as it sends electrical currents to the microchip circuit. Through this circuit, quartz crystals are energized to vibrate at a consistent frequency of exactly 32,768 times per second. These precise vibrations get detected by another microchip circuit, which then transforms electrical energy into mechanical motion. Next, the stepping motor commandeers a series of tiny gears that sweep the watch hands around the dial to mark the passage of time with pinpoint accuracy. This seamless transaction between electronics and mechanics is what gives quartz watches the reliability and precision that other watches cannot match.

How do quartz watches maintain precision?

Quartz watches are able to maintain their precise timing through vibrations that operate at different frequencies across varying temperatures and pressures. Their time-keeping is only minimally affected by changes to the environment around them as it maintains a constant, steady temperature. Quartz watches operate in a reciprocal fashion, vibrating when electricity is applied to it, and conversely giving off electricity when compressed. Quartz watches are at least 100 times more accurate than other mechanisms and are able to last longer. This makes quartz watches an excellent and efficient power source, in addition to the reason why watch batteries last for extended periods of time.

Quartz watches remain unparalleled with their precision

Quartz watches harness piezoelectric properties from quartz crystals, resulting in unmatched precision. The quartz oscillator functions as the heartbeat of the watch, regulating the high-frequency vibrations and converting them into exact timekeeping signals. Additionally, a feedback loop adjusts for any deviations to ensure accuracy from second to second.

These components, in combination to their affordability, minimal maintenance, and reliability have made quartz watches the de facto gold standard when it comes to timekeeping. Further advancements in technology have yielded smaller, sleeker designs that offer men more options when deciding on the watch that suits their budget, lifestyle, and personal aesthetic.