Longines blends vintage charm and modern precision in this stunning 39mm watch

Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925 Review: Vintage aviation luxury reimagined

As one of the leading luxury watch brands in the industry, Longines is known for horological excellence, and with the recent release of the Spirit Zulu Time 1925 Edition, this homage to aviation combines elegance with state-of-the-art precision. 

A striking design and aesthetic

Singular charm meets modern craftsmanship in this timepiece, as Longines features a striking 39mm stainless steel case topped with a rose gold bezel, blue steel hands, and a graded brown dial with Arabic numerals and a vintage-inspired look. What makes this piece truly stand out is the domed sapphire crystal that elevates its undeniable appeal. 

Precision is evident with each tick

The Spirit Zulu Time boasts a power reserve of 72 hours, COSC-certified L844.4 automatic movement, and a silicone balance spring for optimal anti-magnetism. This is an excellent choice for men who travel frequently, as the GMT function grants tracking of multiple time zones simultaneously. Also included is a brown leather strap with a quick-release system, providing versatility for both casual wear and formal occasions. Lastly, the compact 39mm size ensures a comfortable fit for nearly any sized wrist. 

Why this limited release remains a collector’s item

The Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925 Edition delivers on its promise of outstanding value for watch collectors, blending the spirit of aviation with modern GMT optimization. The 39mm rose gold-bezel design will attract both horology purists and jetsetters, while the COSC-certified movement ensures exceptional precision. It’s a rare find in luxury watches — offering gorgeous aesthetics, peak performance, and exclusivity in one impressive package. For watch aficionados seeking a timeless investment piece, this Longines edition strikes the perfect balance between elegance and modern innovation.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Meet Blue Yonder: Marathon’s limited edition watch built for adventure and style
Marathon unveils exclusive Blue Yonder watch: Only 500 pieces available
The Blue Yonder timepiece up close.

Swiss engineering at its finest is unveiled with the announcement of Marathon’s limited edition timepiece, the SSNAV-DJ Blue Yonder, a dazzling blend of rugged durability adorned with striking modern aesthetics. This is a luxury timepiece designed for watch enthusiasts and adventurers alike, an exclusive offering that features a gorgeous blue bezel and matching strap.  The latest rendering serves as a fresh twist on Marathon’s signature military-grade design.

The Marathon style encompasses the quintessential elements of luxury

Piaget introduces obsidian-dialed polo perpetual calendar watches
Stone and steel: piaget crafts obsidian-dialed polo perpetual calendars
Piaget polo perpetual

Piaget added two new models to its Polo perpetual calendar collection. Both display natural obsidian stone dials in striking blue and green shades.
The latest models of the well-known Polo line, which began in 1979, continue the company’s tradition of combining ultra-thin mechanical expertise with special material craftsmanship. The volcanic stone dials give each watch a unique character, as the natural shine produced when mineral-heavy sulfides are trapped in fast-cooling lava ensures that no two watches are the same.
Both models come in 42mm stainless steel cases that showcase the Polo's signature shape-in-shape design-a round bezel set on a cushion-shaped case. The watches offer 30 meters of water resistance, despite their luxurious appearance.
Inside each watch is the ultra-thin caliber 1255P automatic movement, only 4mm thick, which provides full perpetual calendar functionality. The movement displays day, date, month, and moon phase. The moon phase is positioned at 6 o'clock and will remain accurate for over a century without adjustment.
The obsidian blue version has a more understated look, with its deep blue stone dial and a matching rubber strap. The case features both polished and satin-brushed surfaces for added visual contrast.
For extra distinction, the obsidian green model is limited to just 18 pieces. This version elevates the luxury factor, with a bezel set with 56 brilliant-cut emeralds surrounding the natural green obsidian dial.
These stone-dialed models follow Piaget's 2023 limited edition, which reportedly sold out quickly. This continues the company's focus on expanding its technical prowess while maintaining its unique design language, as seen in recent releases like the Polo Tourbillon Moonphase.
The price for the obsidian blue model is €108,000. The gem-set, limited-edition obsidian green model is priced at €149,000-placing these watches firmly in the high-end segment of the sport-luxury category, where Piaget continues to showcase its expertise and creativity with materials.

Is Rolex rewriting the rules of the luxury watch game?
What the closure of key Rolex hubs means for watch owners
Rolex Land Dweller set

In a strategic move that could reshape the luxury watch industry, Rolex is reportedly taking decisive action to consolidate its control over distribution and after-sales service. According to Jing Daily, the brand is reportedly shuttering third-party service centers, particularly in key markets like China, in a likely bid to strengthen its grip on every aspect of its timepieces' life cycle. This bold decision comes at a pivotal moment, as pre-owned Rolex prices soften after years of explosive growth—raising questions about the future of secondary market dynamics.

The closure of independent service hubs would suggest more than just a logistical shift—it would indicate an intent to rewrite the rules of luxury watch ownership. A pivot toward in-house servicing would mean Rolex would have direct influence on pricing, authenticity, and even the resale value of its watches. This realignment could have far-reaching consequences, from squeezing out grey market dealers to reshaping how collectors buy, sell, and maintain their prized timepieces.

