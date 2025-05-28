Longines blends vintage charm and modern precision in this stunning 39mm watch

As one of the leading luxury watch brands in the industry, Longines is known for horological excellence, and with the recent release of the Spirit Zulu Time 1925 Edition, this homage to aviation combines elegance with state-of-the-art precision.

A striking design and aesthetic

Singular charm meets modern craftsmanship in this timepiece, as Longines features a striking 39mm stainless steel case topped with a rose gold bezel, blue steel hands, and a graded brown dial with Arabic numerals and a vintage-inspired look. What makes this piece truly stand out is the domed sapphire crystal that elevates its undeniable appeal.

Precision is evident with each tick

The Spirit Zulu Time boasts a power reserve of 72 hours, COSC-certified L844.4 automatic movement, and a silicone balance spring for optimal anti-magnetism. This is an excellent choice for men who travel frequently, as the GMT function grants tracking of multiple time zones simultaneously. Also included is a brown leather strap with a quick-release system, providing versatility for both casual wear and formal occasions. Lastly, the compact 39mm size ensures a comfortable fit for nearly any sized wrist.

Why this limited release remains a collector’s item

The Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925 Edition delivers on its promise of outstanding value for watch collectors, blending the spirit of aviation with modern GMT optimization. The 39mm rose gold-bezel design will attract both horology purists and jetsetters, while the COSC-certified movement ensures exceptional precision. It’s a rare find in luxury watches — offering gorgeous aesthetics, peak performance, and exclusivity in one impressive package. For watch aficionados seeking a timeless investment piece, this Longines edition strikes the perfect balance between elegance and modern innovation.