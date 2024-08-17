 Skip to main content
What is a GMT watch? It’s a must-have for all watch collections

What you need to know about GMT watches

Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II
For watch enthusiasts, there’s no watch complication more renowned in recent times than the GMT. The GMT watch from Rolex has become one of the most well-known watches in recent times, thanks to its sleek and simple design. While watches with over-the-top complications and features remain excellent limited edition or rare pieces, the simplicity of the GMT has garnished many fans. For those looking for a luxury watch that they can use in everyday situations, there’s no better option than a GMT watch. 

While everyone knows this design as a GMT watch and the numerous nicknames for its variations, such as Pepsi or Starbucks, the GMT watch is also known as Greenwich Mean Time. The origin of the GMT watch traces back to 1954, at a time when long-distance air travel was becoming more prominent. To become more useful for pilots of these long-distance flights, Rolex doled out their GMT-Master watch, which set the course for a long line of high-quality watches. 

What is the point of a GMT watch?

GMT watch
At its beginning, the GMT watch was made with pilots in mind. At the request of Pan Am, Rolex released the GMT-Master watch, which could manually track time for two different time zones. For pilots crossing into a different time zone, this allowed them to know not only the time of their destination but their home base. In modern times, the GMT watch enables users to track their time manually without needing to learn such an intricate setup. Also, the water resistance and robust material in a GMT watch allow users to take it to all their everyday activities, without having to remove or switch their timepieces. A luxury piece with the simplicity of a lesser-priced timepiece, a GMT watch allows you all the quality you want of a daily watch. 

Do I really need a GMT watch?

Rolex GMT watch
A GMT watch is a no-brainer for those looking to start their luxury watch collection. Not only is it one of the most sought-after pieces, but it is mechanically a simple watch that anyone can use. Even if you are new to watches, and their many uses besides telling time, a GMT watch can help transition into the many uses. Besides, Rolex’s original concept for the GMT watch was made with pilots in mind, there are now GMT watches made with divers in mind, for those looking for this two-time-zone feature with water resistance. With brands like Rolex, Breitling, and Tudor Black using the GMT movement in their pieces, along with more complicated features, the GMT watch is slowly becoming one of the most versatile complications and designs for a watch possible. 

How do I read GMT time on my watch?

close up at Breitling watch
Reading your GMT watch is fairly simple, so long as you keep in mind the unique mechanics of the piece. Keeping in mind the differences between the brands, there are a few commonalities between GMT watches. For starters, most of the GMT watches function by pulling out the crown to the same position to the same position that sets the date. You can then turn it to set the date and advance the GMT hand. Once you’ve set the times, this GMT hand will give you the time of the location you set based on a 24-hour scale. Since the hand is set to GMT (or UTC) time, you can easily identify the right time zone to set it on by knowing how many time zones forward or backward whether the desired location is from the GMT zone. As well, the regular hand should give you the local time, which you can read as you would any regular watch. Certain GMT watches will let you set a third location, but it’s a less common feature. 

When to use GMT?

Avenger II GMT watch
GMT is a great complication for your watch if you love to travel frequently. Being able to tell time in two locations allows you to know the time of the location you are traveling to and the time back home. Whether you are contacting loved ones back at home or for another reason, you’ll always have a grasp of the time in your desired time zone. This feature is also great for those traveling between time zones in one day. Having this feature gives you the ease of crossing time zones multiple times a day without worrying about constantly changing the time on your watch. The sleekness and versatility of GMT watches also allow you to carry these pieces with any of your looks, no matter the occasion.

