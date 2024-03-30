 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Rolex Starbucks vs Rolex Kermit: Which is our choice?

We choose which icon variation suits us most

Mark McKee
By
Rolex Submariner
Rolex

Rolex is arguably the most popular watch company in the world. It revolutionized the watch industry by taking the tool-of-the-trade feel of the mid-century and adding a level of luxury and sophistication. Of course, it may not have gotten nearly as far as it did without the assistance of the Rolex Submariner, the first major commercial dive watch and the one chosen to be worn by James Bond himself when Sean Connery took on the role in the 1960s. It stayed on the wrist of the superspy in all iterations until Omega took the mantle in the 90s. Since the Submariner took the world by storm, it went through many different iterations. Two of the most famous go head to head here in the Rolex Starbucks vs Rolex Kermit.

What do you think of when you think of the color green? Maybe you think of the color of the grass on Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season. Maybe what you wear on St. Patrick’s Day comes to mind. You might even start ruminating over the things you are envious of in your life. Rolex…well, Rolex thinks of Kermit the Frog and Starbucks Coffee. At least, their customers do as they named these Rolex Submariners lovingly after those two iconic greens. But which of these watches is the best for you? You can find out here.

Recommended Videos

Rolex “Kermit” is a twist on an icon

Rolex Kermit
eBay

The Rolex Submariner Reference 16610LV, lovingly called the “Kermit,” debuted 21 years ago in 2003. While the Submariner had been around for five decades, Rolex pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary by celebrating with the newest iteration. Since the Submariner was known for its black bezel, the striking green color caused it to gain popularity and land the name of the most famous muppet in the world.

Related

The Rolex Submariner’s 40mm stainless steel case and matching Oyster bracelet were the standard, and the black dial offered a striking contrast that made this watch the talk of the moment. What sets this watch apart from the other green-bezel beauty is its rarity. The limited run from 2003 to 2007 makes this particular Rolex a little more difficult to procure, fetching a sometimes prohibitive price on the resale market. But if you can snag one, it will be the centerpiece of your collection.

Rolex “Starbucks” upgrades the icon

Rolex Starbucks
Rolex

So the question is…how do you improve on an icon? You elevate, and you upgrade. That is what Rolex did when they dropped the Rolex Submariner Reference 126610LV. It was lovingly dubbed the “Starbucks” because of its own green bezel. While there are plenty of similarities between the two (seriously, you have to look hard or know what you are doing to see the difference), “Starbucks” takes what “Kermit” started and elevates it as best it can.

The first and perhaps the most significant upgrade to this variation of the Submariner is the Cerachrom bezel, which is made from a virtually scratch-proof and fade-resistant ceramic material. When you are dropping a fair price for a Rolex, there is an innate desire to keep it looking as pristine as possible. The next upgrade is the size. Back in the Connery days, the slim and subtle watch was the fashion. In 2020, when the “Starbucks” hit the shelves, the watches were a bit larger. Of course, you will never see a Rolex go in for the massive cases, so upgrading from 40mm to 41mm seems like a big deal. Add to these updates the newest in movement technology, providing precision and consistency, and you have the pinnacle of watchmaking in the body of a classic.

Our choice

Rolex Kermit
Rolex

So, which one should you get? Here is a cop-out answer: It depends. Go with us; we will explain. If you are a tech head or someone who wants the newest and the best of everything, then “Starbucks” is the obvious choice. Let’s be honest: You are going to spend a lot of money on a Rolex, so why would you want it to be anything but exact and the newest of the new? And this watch is much more easily accessible than its counterpart.

So that’s that, right? Not so fast. One of the defining characteristics of Rolex is the ability to make a statement. When you buy a Rolex, you are saying that you know what you are doing, you are a chronophile. So, part of the charm of getting your hands on a Rolex is the feeling of vintage Chrono history. The faded look of the dial and the scratches tell a story that others can’t. Also, since the “Kermit” is rare and harder to find, it makes owning it that much more of a statement.

So, the real question isn’t which one should you get. The real question is, what message do you want to send? Either way, you can’t go wrong with either one.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Our ultimate OMEGA watches buying guide for 2024 (and our 8 favorite watches)
8 incredible Omega watches
Omega presentation with musicians

OMEGA watches have been one of the most established and consistent watchmakers in the industry for over a century. Since its inception in 1848, it has operated under various monikers until finally landing on OMEGA in 1903. Three decades later, they became the official timekeepers of the Olympic Games in 1931 and have served that post ever since, making them one of the biggest and most dependable names in all of fine watchmaking.
The best OMEGA watches for 2024
With 170 years of making timepieces for men and women, OMEGA has created dozens of models you could pick up if you want to invest in a classic timepiece. Here is a list of some of the best men's watches that OMEGA has to offer.

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional

Read more
John Mayer ups his watch game once again with an Audemars Piguet collab
John Mayer collaborates on Audemars Piget Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer

Musician and watch enthusiast, or should we say watch superfan, John Mayer, has once again made waves in the world of watches for men with his latest collaboration, this time with the prestigious Swiss brand Audemars Piguet. Known for his impeccable taste and passion for haute horlogerie, Mayer's partnership has resulted in the creation of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch that is as exceptional as it is elegant.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer
Audemars Piguet has seamlessly woven its brand into the fabric of celebrity culture, particularly within the music industry. Beyond conventional brand partnerships, Audemars Piguet has consistently pushed the boundaries by teaming up with iconic musicians, such as the chocolate ceramic Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar "Cactus Jack," crafted in collaboration with Travis Scott.

Read more
The best Formula 1 watches: These are the racing timepieces anyone would covet
Want a watch designed by Lewis Hamilton?
Girard-Perregaux Aston Martin Neo Bridges

Formula 1 is as much about glamor and glitz as it is about cutting-edge engineering and lightning-fast lap times, so naturally, fans will need a watch that fits the occasion. Luckily, there’s a lot of choice in that department. The abundance of Formula 1 watches includes timepieces designed in collaboration with some of the greatest drivers of all time, chronographs with long and storied histories, and very expensive racing watches that just look cool.

The variety means it’s possible to find something unique, and there are also standout pieces of wristwear at every price point -- whether you have a few hundred dollars to spare or are looking to part with six figures. To help you choose, we’ve put together a shortlist of five standout examples of the “F1 Watch.” They aren’t all round, and they aren’t all accessible -- in fact, one is so rare you’ll probably only see it in two places. It was on the wrist of the seven-time world title-winning driver who helped design it, and about four down on this list.
Tag Heuer F1

Read more