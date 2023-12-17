 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Rolex, Omega, Breitling, and more: These are the best watches James Bond ever wore

You have a favorite James Bond, but do you have a favorite Bond watch?

Mark McKee
By
James Bond leaning on Aston Martin
Courtesy of MGM

James Bond is one of the most iconic menswear idols. He has introduced staples to men’s wardrobes for 60 years, including the tuxedo and the shoe knife. Ok, maybe the second one is not quite a staple as the first, but it was still one we dreamt about since the moment we saw it on screen. However, there is one accessory that James Bond wore in every movie that created an entire industry in and of itself. Every time the British super spy wore a watch, we men rushed out to find their own version to emulate 007.

Of course, after over two dozen movies under his belt, there is a cornucopia of options you can grab. These probably won’t print out a message like a label maker, or laser cut a hole in the bottom of a train, but they will definitely tell the time in the most stylish way and help you feel ready to defend His Majesty’s kingdom. Here are the best watches the spy ever wore.

Sean Connery as James Bond
Courtesy of MGM

Rolex Submariner Ref. 6538 from Dr. No

We would be remiss if we didn’t start off with the James Bond that started it all, with Sean Connery. And along with that, he wore the watch that started it all. The Rolex Submariner. The large crown on this icon is one of the most recognizable features and became so beloved and connected to MI6’s most trusted hero that the timepiece has been dubbed the “Bond Rolex.” It didn’t simply start with Connery’s debut in Dr. No; it also appeared two more times in From Russia with Love and Goldfinger, further solidifying itself in Bond lore.George Lazenby as james Bond

Recommended Videos

Rolex Submariner Ref. 5513 from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

George Lazenby had a tough job ahead of him when he had to follow up Sean Connery. He had to find a way to set himself apart from the legend in his debut as the character in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. On top of setting his character apart, he also needed to have a wardrobe that worked for him while staying in the already established sartorial realm of his predecessor. He did so by staying with Rolex but going with a slightly more updated version of the Submariner. While the iconic line designed the Daytona soon after, it adapted many of the features of this watch, earning Lazenby’s timepiece the name the “Pre-Daytona.”

Thunderball Breitling
Courtesy of MGM

Breitling Top Time from Thunderball

While Rolex has always had a connection to the Bond franchise, it hasn’t always had a solitary stranglehold on the spy. He stepped out often, and one of the earliest was in Thunderball when Q bestowed upon him the Breitling Top Time. The unique case shape and dual dials on the face were not only striking, but the Geiger counter ended up being perfect for the mission (as it always ends up being). If you picked up a Top Time today, it wouldn’t alert you to radiation, but it would put you in the upper echelons of style with Bond, James Bond. 

Roger Moore as James Bond wearing Seiko
Courtesy of MGM

Seiko 7549-7009 from For Your Eyes Only

Sean Connery once called Roger Moore’s portrayal of James Bond a parody of the character. While the former’s sy was more grounded, the latter went to new heights (literally to the moon) on the camp and also on the gadgets. All seven of Moore’s films seemed to try to outdo the last. And when it came to watches, he had a bevy of options. While he was the only Bond to wear digital watches, including one that printed out messages like a label maker, his best was the Seiko 7549-7009 from For Your Eyes Only. Seiko invented the quartz movement and almost singlehandedly caused the quartz crisis of the 1970s while other luxury watch companies tried to keep up. But this robust 49 mm case is one of their crowning achievements. Nicknamed the “Golden Tuna,” this piece could reach new depths while the franchise reached new heights.

Timothy Dalton in The Living Daylights
Courtesy of MGM

TAG Heuer Professional Night-Dive Reference 980.031 from The Living Daylights

Timothy Dalton brought a new darkness to the Bond character that it sorely needed after the camp of Moore. While only appearing in two films, his no-nonsense demeanor and brutality breathed a new life into the super spy for the 80s during the rise of the bonified action stars. His greatest watch is undoubtedly the debut of Tag Heuer into the Bond franchise with the Professional Night Dive from The Living Daylights. Since Dalton was only in two films, his watches never saw a lot of screen time, but blink, and you’ll miss the appearance (this is the best shot of the watch in the film) of this classic in the opening sequence of the film cemented it into the stuff of 007 legends. The bright white dial with the handy luminescence makes this watch equal to the more well-known Bond watches.

Goldeneye Omega
Courtesy of MGM

OMEGA Seamaster Professional 300M Ref. 2541.80 from Goldeneye

Speaking of well-known Bond watches, we go to the third most well-known Bonds with the most well-known Bond watch. The OMEGA Seamaster series debuted with Pierce Brosnan’s 007 in Goldeneye and became the staple of the spy, replacing the Rolex Submariner. That doesn’t mean it (or he, for that matter) is better than the predecessors; it just means most of us grew up with it. The steel bracelet, blue dial, and quartz movement are the combination of style and function that screams James Bond, even if yours won’t laser cut your way out of an exploding train.

Spectre Omega
Courtesy of MGM

OMEGA Seamaster 300 Ref. 233.32.31.41.21.01.001 from Spectre

Daniel Craig is the new standard for all James Bonds. His grounded and gritty performance, combined with his subtle humor, provided the perfect mix of Dalton’s grit, Moore’s humor, and Connery’s debonair style. He did the same with the watches he wore as he continued the tradition of OMEGA excellence. This one, however, was the first time that a watch worn by the spy was recreated and offered as a limited edition. The black ceramic bi-directional bezel ring and the black and gray field strap make this a one-of-a-kind addition to our list of Bond perfection. But again, gadgetry is not included, so it won’t explode and aid your escape from Blofeld.

James Bond in gray suit fixing cuffs
Courtesy of MGM

OMEGA Seamaster 300 Series 007 Edition from No Time to Die

For Craig’s final outing as the super spy in No Time to Die, he and OMEGA pulled out all the stops with the Seamaster 300 007 Edition, a throwback to many of the Bonds before him; this is the cream of the crop of Bond watches. The dial is almost an exact replica of Connery’s Rolex Submariner, the line is precisely the same as Brosnan’s Seamaster 300, and the limited edition continued his own trend. Out of all the Bond watches you could own, this one is the most fan-service and accessibility since most of the others are either tens of thousands of dollars or out of production.

Related

There you have it, the best options for the die-hard 007 fanatic. We can argue all day over who the best James Bond is, and we can even list out and debate our favorite Bond gadgets and ensembles, but these watches are almost inarguably his best.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Best Apple Watch deals: Save on the Series 9 and Ultra 2
Apple Watch S9 Double Tap

The Apple Watch is not only stylish, but it's also among the best fitness watches for men, which makes it one of the brand's most popular devices. If you're looking for Apple Watch deals to get one of these wearable devices with a discount, we're here to help you out. Here are the top bargains that we've gathered from various retailers, which includes offers on older versions for cheap prices as well as the latest models -- the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. You're going to have to hurry if you don't want to miss out on the discounts though, because we're not sure how much time is remaining before they disappear.
Best Apple Watch Ultra deals
Between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Ultra, the advantages of the new model include a more powerful processor, a significant boost in screen brightness, and access to Apple's Siri even when offline, among several others. The Apple Watch Ultra remains a powerful device by today's standards, but it just can't compare to the capabilities of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Check out the offers on both models from the Apple Watch Ultra deals that we've gathered below.

Apple Watch Ultra + Yellow Ocean Band (refurbished) --

Read more
Best Timex watch deals: Peanuts collaboration, Rolex Batman dupe
The front of the Timex Standard x Peanuts with Snoopy themed holiday watch.

Timex produces affordable watches that can be enjoyed by just about anybody. They use a relatively predictable layout of their front dial for most watches, using a regular spacing and keeping most watch elements in a relatively similar space. There is quality in consistency. Subtle changes, then, become the focus on Timex watches. And, with Timex watches becoming fashionable, there is no better time to look at the differences between them and pick out ones that are sold at a good deal.

Currently, Timex is hosting a winter sale. In it, select watches are 20% off. All you need to do to shop this sale is choose an on-sale watch, add it to your cart, and add the code "JOLLY20" at checkout. The prices currently displayed are not the sale prices, so be sure to put that code in to see the real deal. Tap the button below to see all of the watches in the sale or keep reading to see our favorites.

Read more
Best watch deals: Timex, Casio, and other affordable brands
Luminox field watch on bag

Grabbing a great watch can be a tricky affair. Part of the watch-buying community just wants something that can conveniently tell the time, no phone or hands required. Yet another part of the community wants the best luxury watches, fine-tuned instruments that have complexity and style at their very center. As a result, it can be tricky to find the right price on a watch for your arm. Many people, for example, set the bar high and opt for watches under $1,000 as the deal spot. Others are just looking for a running watch that will tell them how fast their last lap was and don't have time for that pricey stuff. Accommodating both styles of watch-hunter is, again, tricky.

To do so, however, we're distilling down the most popular men's watch brands and picking through their most essential deals. The result should give you that middle ground of luxury, style, and functionality that we know you crave.
Best Tissot watch deals

Read more