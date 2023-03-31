Want to dress like Bond, James Bond? We've got what you need here

There are certain people who end up transcending men's fashion. Whether they intentionally dress to kill or inadvertently end up becoming cultural style icons, certain men throughout the ages have always inspired others to gravitate toward and emulate their attire.

We’re going to look at some of these men and their influence on men’s style and, more importantly, examine the looks you can add to your rotation to help yourself dress just like they did.

Bond, James Bond

The individual with the most sought-after fashion style worldwide, in fiction or reality, is a character first penned more than seven decades ago. Little did Ian Fleming know that his creation would become a cultural icon. To this day, James Bond is one of the most searched-for male style icons that men across the globe turn to for fashion choices.

In fact, countless websites, blogs, and communities have been created solely focused on achieving the James Bond style, some to the degree that they obsessively search for the brands worn in each new movie, sometimes even before the film wraps. An instant manhunt ensues as soon as the next movie begins filming as viewers search for the exact brand and look Bond wears. It's safe to say that James Bond's outfits are not only “steal-worthy,” but looks that could kill.

Dressing Like Bond

One of the many reasons Bond has been such a cultural style icon is that the character has always been stylishly classic. Whether first portrayed by Sean Connery or, most recently, by Daniel Craig, Bond has had his finger to the pulse of the gentleman's style preference. For the most part, the character has remained brand loyal, making it easy to dress like him regardless of which Bond actor was your favorite.

Here are some pieces you can add to your wardrobe in 2023 to help you dress like James Bond.

Sunspel Linen T-shirt

The perfect option for warmer days, whether you're on the beach in Jamaica like Fleming or looking for an option to dress down a little on the weekends, this linen shirt from Sunspel is a standout choice.

Sunspel Linen T-shirt

Orlebar Brown OB-T

Orlebar Brown has a strong working relationship with the 007 franchise; their looks have featured as recent movie classics and replicas of past styles worn by various Bond actors. This simple white tee is the perfect option; it's form-fitting and 100% supple cotton, all you need in a tee.

Orlebar Brown OB-T

Sunspel Riviera Polo

One of Sunspel's best-selling pieces since Daniel Craig first donned this shirt when he debuted as Bond in Casino Royale, the Riviera polo is about as timeless as they come. It's the essence of refined style.

Sunspel Riviera Polo

Hartford Camp-Collar Linen Shirt

Connery's version of Bond happened to be a big fan of camp-collared shirts. His pink shirt worn in Thunderball is still a fashionable choice in 2023.

Hartford Camp-Collar Linen Shirt

N. Peal Cashmere Turtle Neck Sweater

Another brand fortunate enough to partner with the 007 franchise, N. Peal is one of England's premier artisans when it comes to crafting cashmere apparel. This turtleneck sweater is modeled after the famous one Connery wore in You Only Live Twice. This sweater is luxury in a timeless silhouette.

N. Peal Cashmere Turtle Neck Sweater

N. Peal Polo Neck Sweater

While Roger Moore's Bond was always exquisitely donning Saville Row tailoring, the polo neck sweater he wore in Live and Let Die definitely stole the scene and movie. N. Peal recreated that iconic look with this jet-black, 100% cashmere version you can own today to be luxuriously comfortable and stylish.

N. Peal Polo Neck Sweater

Orlebar Brown Setter Swim Trunks

When it comes to Bond and swimwear, the only brand you need to pick up is Orlebar Brown. This was the brand that invented the idea of tailored swimwear in stunning colorways. This slim-cut Setter trunk in Riviera Blue is as Bond as it gets.

Orlebar Brown Setter Swim Trunks

David Gandy Wellwear Short Length Swim Shorts

A slim-tailored fit in an ever-versatile navy color, these short-cut trunks by David Gandy Wellwear are your best option when you want a pair of shorts that are just as functional as they are stylish.

David Gandy Wellwear Short Length Swim Shorts

Freenote Cloth Avila Slim Taper

Craig's Bond was the one version that's really embraced the occasional off-duty style. This take on Bond was rugged, stylish, and utilitarian, especially by selecting high-quality denim looks. Freenote Cloth makes some of the best around, and its Avila cut has Bond written all over it.

Freenote Cloth Avila Slim Taper

Kit Blake Aleks Wool Trousers

Suit separates can be hard to get perfect, especially when it comes to the slacks. Most brands only give attention to jackets, but Kit Blake is changing that. They focus solely on tailored-fitting trousers with their signature side adjusters, helping you make sure each pair fits you perfectly, all the while ditching the belt in true Saville Row fashion.

Kit Blake Aleks Wool Trousers

Belstaff Trailmaster Waxed Jacket

This is the perfect rugged-looking, stylish jacket that you can pair with an exceptional set of denim jeans for a fabulous off-duty weekend look. The Trailmaster jacket is a waxed cotton jacket built to handle all weather conditions, ensuring that utilitarian needs meet aesthetic desires.

Belstaff Trailmaster Waxed Jacket

Royale Filmwear Miami Bomber Jacket

The one downside to Bond donning certain apparel brands during his films is that they inevitably sell out, usually before the film even debuts; that's how fanatic Bond fans truly are. Luckily, Bond's influence is so revolutionary that brands have emerged with the sole purpose of producing screen-quality homages to those worn in the film. Royale Filmwear is one such brand that gets the details right down to the exact replica stitching, even matching the precise tones of each article's materials. Their Miami bomber jacket is one such piece and a truly stunning option any man would love to add to his Bond wardrobe.

Royale Filmwear Miami Bomber Jacket

J. Crew Ludlow Irish Cotton Linen Jacket

If you're going to be driving around in your Aston Martin in Matera, Italy, on a hot summer night, you're going to want to make sure that your evening suit will help you stay comfortable in uncomfortable weather. This unstructured suit from J. Crew is in a lovely light brown color and is made from Irish cotton linen.

J. Crew Ludlow Irish Cotton Linen Jacket

J. Crew Ludlow Irish Cotton Linen Trousers

If you're already getting the jacket, you might as well get the slacks to go with them. These linen trousers will complete the look to keep you looking and feeling calm, cool, and collected.

J. Crew Ludlow Irish Cotton Linen Trousers

Tom Ford Navy Tuxedo

No James Bond wardrobe list would be complete without a proper tuxedo. After all, James Bond suits are notorious for being expertly tailored and designed to make him irresistible. From the first time we see Bond at a casino table in Dr. No to the most recent iteration in Cuba, it's not a 007 film unless there's a tux involved. Tom Ford is the master of tuxedos, and this navy version is simply sublime.

Tom Ford Navy Tuxedo

Church's Ryder III Desert Boot

Church's Ryder desert boot is the perfect Chukka-style boot that you can dress up or down when you match it with some well-fitting denim jeans.

Church's Ryder III Desert Boot

Crockett and Jones Highbury Black Calf Shoes

Crockett and Jones shoes represent what 100 years worth of mastery looks like. Their Highbury shoe is the quintessential picture of what the perfect derby shoe should look like.

Crockett and Jones Highbury Black Calf Shoes

Barton Perreira Joe Sunglasses

Bond has worn many different brands and styles of sunglasses over the past 60 years. The perfect choice for you would be the Joe model sunglasses by Barton Perreira, a timeless design that can be dressed up or down depending on the setting.

Barton Perreira Joe Sunglasses

Omega Seamaster 300M No Time to Die

No watch brand is more well-suited for James Bond than an Omega, and no Bond list would be complete without the addition of the most recent magnificent Omega, the Seamaster 300M "No Time to Die." Complete the look with the proper accessory and know when it's time to strike.

Omega Seamaster 300M No Time to Die More

Sophisticated. Refined. Timeless. These are all words that can be used to describe James Bond's style through the decades. With our guide, you too can now dress to kill, just like 007 himself.

