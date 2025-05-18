What your dad really wants for Father’s Day — based on his personal style

The time has come once again to honor the man that taught you to be the man you are today. The guy who laid under the car with you while you changed the oil in your first car. The guy who stood in the mirror with you as he showed you how to tie a tie or shave your face. The guy who unveiled the secrets to living life as a man and navigate love, a career, finances, and the world around you. Some of us have fathers who never took a day off from elegance and the gentlemanly aura. Some of us had the always prepared outdoorsman ready to take us camping or hunting. Others enjoyed the dad who knew how to take a day off and have fun, relaxing, joking, and teaching us not to take life too seriously. No matter the dad you had growing up (whether he was the biological father or the man who stepped up), this is what the man truly wants for Father's Day to stay stylish.

The perfect gift for Father's Day is different depending on the kind of father you have. I broke these up into three different categories of fathers. I started with the elegant man, the guy who loves to dress up. I then added an outdoorsman, the guy who taught us to camp and hunt. And finally, the relaxed man, the one who needed a break every night after making sure we never went without. I also added a product at the beginning and end that works great for all three.

Best overall

Billy Reid Diamond Shawl

Pros Versatile layering piece

Lightweight cotton Cons Won't get to wear it for a few months

Specification: Durability Cotton Sweatproof Suede

Before we get into whether or not your dad is a better fit for the elegant man, the outdoorsman, or the laid back man, let's look at the number one thing any of these men would want: a great layering piece. Whether the elegant man is putting this on as a middle layer heading to the office, or the outdoorsman is layering up for the cold as he chops wood for the camp fire, this is the perfect sweater. The lightweight cotton is perfect for relaxing on the couch as well.

Billy Reid Diamond Shawl Best overall

Best suit for the elegant father

Todd Snyder Italian Linen Madison Jacket

Pros Light and breathable for summer

Most men don't own white linen Cons Will only be able to wear it in the summer in most climates

Specification: Durability 100% Linen Sweatproof Classic Guarantee Double

If your dad is the guy that always looks his best, it can be intimidating trying to find something that he needs in his closet. A white linen suit from Todd Snyder is a bold choice that will have him hoping for a summer wedding so he has an opportunity to show off. While this is the jacket, you can find the matching trousers and vest if you want to get him the entire set. Or, if he is a more casual sartorial guy, stick with the coat by itself.

Todd Snyder Italian Linen Madison Jacket Best suit for the elegant father

Best shirt for the elegant man

Robert Talbott Morgan Stripe Linen Shirt

Pros Comfortable in warm weather

Fashionable and bold color Cons Pink isn't for everyone

Specification: Durability 100% French Linen Sweatproof Contemporary

Buying a shirt for your father is a statement. It says, "We want you to wear this." Sometimes it is completely out of their comfort zone, and sometimes it is the same thing he has a dozen of because you know he likes it. This one may push some men who have a hard time with pink, but the moment they have it on, they will want to start taking Caribbean vacations in the winter just to have an excuse to wear it again. Bonus that it will look fantastic under the Todd Snyder suit above.

Robert Talbott Morgan Stripe Linen Shirt Best shirt for the elegant man

Best shoe for the elegant man

Bruno Magli Taso Bit Loafer

Pros Versatile summer shoe

Elevates shoe collection immediately Cons Runs a little small

Specification: Durability Suede uppe Sweatproof Custom rubber Guarantee Made in Italy

Nothing beats a good summer shoe that can be worn in a multitude of situations. Whether your dad wants to wear these with the Todd Snyder suit and the Robert Talbott shirt for the wedding this summer, or he wants to throw them on with a pair of shorts on the way out the door for the backyard barbeque, there is always a reason to wear a bit loafer. These Bruno Magli loafers do run a smidgen small, so don't be afraid to up it a half-size.

Bruno Magli Taso Bit Loafer Best shoe for the elegant man

Best hat for the outdoorsman

American Hat Makers Crushable Leather Outback

Pros Crushable for easy packing

Retains it shape Cons Brim isn't easily shapable

Specification: Durability Lightweight Cowhide Leather Sweatproof Outback Guarantee 3 inches

Every adventurous outdoor guy needs a good hat on Father's Day. From Indiana Jones to Spencer Dutton, there is always room for a hat when you are heading out into the great unknown. Protecting your eyes from the blinging light of the sun and your neck and face from the the burn, this is the perfect accessory for the man who loves the outdoors. One of the best benefits of this hat is your dad can pack it away if he isn't wanting to wear it on the plane, because it retains it shape even after crushing it.

American Hat Makers Crushable Leather Outback Best hat for the outdoorsman

Best jacket for the outdoorsman

Aether Lightweight Windbreaker

Pros Windproof

Water repellant Cons Not rated for cold weather

Specification: Durability 100% Recycled Vintage Peach Nylon Sweatproof Rated for 50 to 70 degrees Guarantee Made in Veitnam

If your dad is like mine, he will be out the door and shooting, working, or fishing by the time the afternoon hits on Father's Day. Whether the day looks clear and breezy or rainy and windy, he needs a good jacket to keep him comfortable. This option from Aether Apparel is wind proof so he'll be protected from any unexpected gusts and it is water repellant so it will keep him dry unless he falls out of the boat. It is also lightweight so he won't suffocate if he needs it in the summer months.

Aether Lightweight Windbreaker Best jacket for the outdoorsman

Best pant for the outdoorsman

Relwen Flyweight Flex Chino

Pros Lightweight for year round wear

Packable taking up minimal space Cons No tumble dry so a little extra care

Specification: Durability 97% Cotton 3% Spandex Sweatproof Pleated knees and gusseted crotch for freedom of movement Guarantee Made in China

Most of the time, these men who crave the outdoor value function over fashion. But that doesn't mean they have to choose. Huckberry is a leader in keeping men moving without sacrificing style, and this chino from Relwen is one of the best you will find. Cut to a taper to resemble the chinos worn by the military to pay homage to their inspiration, these pants feature spandex, a gusset in the crotch, and pleated knees to keep your pop moving like he is 20 years younger.

Relwen Flyweight Flex Chino Best pant for the outdoorsman

Best blazer for the relaxed man

The Normal Brand Lambswool Blazer

Pros Breathable lambswool

Comfortable enough to lounge, dressy enough to entertain Cons Dry clean only

Specification: Durability 80% Lambswool 20% Nylon Sweatproof True to size Guarantee Subtle herringbone

Every morning, most of our dads got out of bed and had their morning coffee before we even stirred. In those moments, they look for peace and solace in their few minutes. This lambswool blazer is the perfect companion for those mornings. Warm enough for the fall and winter and breathable enough for the spring. It also is dressy enough to throw on over jeans when people randomly drop by. If your dad has a binkie, this is it.

The Normal Brand Lambswool Blazer Best blazer for the relaxed man

Best pant for the relaxed man

Taylor Stitch Apres Pant

Pros Comfortable enough for a lounge pant

Sturdy enough for an errand pant Cons Texture may be overstimulating for lounging

Specification: Durability 100% Organic Cotton Sweatproof Sashiko Stitching

Some pants are just destined to become your every day wear. When I come home after a long day, the first thing I do is change from the office wear to home wear, swap the mindset from work to relax. The Apres Pant is the pant I throw on every day after work and wash on the weekend to start again on Monday. The texture is truly unique and will hold up to the wear and tear of daily wear and still soft enough to allow your dad to fall asleep in his recliner watching reruns of The Andy Griffith Show.

Taylor Stitch Apres Pant Best pant for the relaxed man

Best shoe for the relaxed man

Tecovas Mateo

Pros Relaxed vibe in high quality leather

Can dress it up with chinos in the summer Cons Cowhide may need polishing after extended wear

Specification: Durability Cowhide leather Sweatproof Handwoven leather

The truly relaxed man doesn't just dress relaxed. Even when he dresses with intention, he gives off a relaxed vibe that is infectious to those around him. The mule slip-on is the king of the care-free man's shoe wardrobe. So if your dad doesn't have a pair of mules, this Father's Day is the perfect time to grab him a pair. Tecovas is the go-to place for custom boots and other leather shoes, so you can't go wrong.

Tecovas Mateo Best shoe for the relaxed man

Best value

Chamelo Music Shield

Pros Adjustable tint

Built-in speakers Cons Only one silhouette

Specification: Durability Impact resistant lenses Sweatproof Enhanced grip keeps them on your face Guarantee 1-year manufacture's warranty

Why are these the best value? Because with one gift to your father this year, you can replace his dark sunglasses he wears on the bright days, the light sunglasses he wears on the grayer days, and his headphones he keeps losing. These glasses from Chamelo have adjustable tint at a touch to keep the perfect amount of light coming in and built in speakers lets him listen to his WWII book while still staying alert.

Chamelo Music Shield Best value

How did we choose?

I started with what my father would like as an outdoorsman. Then I built it to what I would like as a guy who loves to elevate my clothing at every turn. Then I added what we both love when it is time to be lazy, and presto, a direction for what men from their forties to their seventies would love to get from you on Father's Day. Of course, the majority of these products have been personally checked out and tested by myself or others with The Manual, so we know from experience these will be perfect for your dad (and don't forget to get yourself some if they strike you).

Father's Day is a time to celebrate the men who taught us to engage the world around us. Do so with a handful of gifts that will keep him stylish and comfortable whether he is elegant, and outdoorsman, or a relaxed man.