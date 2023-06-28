From TP and trekking poles to playing cards and pancake mix, here's everything you'll ever need in the wild.

Three words we’ve so longed to hear: Summer. Is. Here! It’s about time to break out all of your best camping gear from the garage and head out to enjoy nature. Chances are, you haven’t looked inside your gear closet or storage bins in a while, and some things may either be broken, outdated, or not particularly useful to you anymore. (In which case, here are the best ways to discard your unused gear.)

To help you out, we’ve put together our ultimate camping packing list to ensure you’re ready for a good time in the great outdoors. From the essentials (a tent, sleeping bag, and sunscreen) to the nice-to-haves (playing cards and pancake mix), here’s everything you might ever need to camp this summer.

The fundamentals

A reliable camping tent (with at least ten stakes)

Tent footprint or tarp (if your tent didn’t come with one)

Tent rain fly and/or sunshade (if your tent didn’t come with one)

Sleeping bag

Foam or inflatable sleeping pad

Folding furniture (based on your specific needs and headcount)

Light sources with batteries (think flashlights and/or headlamps)

Sunscreen (at least SPF 30)

Lip balm (at least SPF 15 with a moisturizer)

Any required camping/backcountry permits or parking passes

Paper map of the area where you’re staying & exploring

Guidebook of the area

Camera

High-quality Sunglasses

First aid kit

General repair kit for sleeping bags, pads, and tents

Your favorite multi-tool

Some cash and a credit card

Matches/lighter

Outdoor clothing

Moisture-wicking shirts and underwear

Quick-drying bottoms (hiking-ready pants and shorts)

Wide-brimmed hat for sun protection

Boots or shoes suited for the terrain

Water shoes

Cheap pair of flip-flops

Packable waterproof jacket (even if the forecast is 90 and sunny)

Socks (synthetic, quick-drying, and/or wool)

Quick-drying, packable towels

Waterproof gloves (based on the weather/adventure)

Camp kitchen supplies

The right food and beverages can turn a good camp into a great one. This is one area of your camping packing list that you don’t want to forget a thing.

Lightweight camp stove

Appropriate fuel for stove

Waterproof matches

Windscreen

Firewood (check with local regulations first)

Cast-iron pan or pot

Portable coffee and tea maker

Hard-sided camp cooler

Ice

Reusable water bottles

Water jugs (limit smaller bottles to limit campsite footprint)

Trash bags

Resealable plastic bags

Lightweight, insulated cups (one per person to limit campsite footprint)

Plates and utensils (biodegradable or light metal)

Paring knife

Chef’s knife

Aluminum foil

Biodegradable soap

Hand sanitizer

Skewers

Can opener

Roll of paper towels

Collapsible water container

Camp food (will vary based on specific needs)

What food you choose to pack all comes down to a matter of personal preference. You’ll likely want to consider how long you’ll be camping, any food allergies or sensitivities, and the types of adventures you have planned. If you’re planning on high-energy activities like hiking or mountain biking, for example, consider packing easy-to-prepare, high-calorie foods.

Coffee & tea

Bread

Eggs

Peanut Butter

Energy bars

Cooking oil/spray

Meat

Grilling vegetables

Fruit

Salt/pepper

Spice kit

Trail mix (your favorite kind)

Pancake mix

Drink mixes

Marshmallows

Chocolate bars

Personal items

These will vary from camper to camper, but there are some essentials that most of us just can’t do without.

Toilet paper

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Brush/comb

Eye mask

Ear plugs (especially if you’re a light sleeper)

Insect repellant

Deodorant

Backup battery or portable power station (with correct USB connectors)

Playing cards

A good book

Water toys

Notebook/journal

Packable poncho

Trekking poles

Pro tip: Pack with an app

Unless you’re a packing nerd (this humble author proudly raises his hand), you probably don’t enjoy packing, and you probably enjoy making packing lists even less. But we’re speaking from experience when we say that they can literally make or break a camping trip. That’s why we highly recommend downloading a good packing list app to do the hard work of remembering everything for you. A little preparation can go a long way because when you’re miles from anywhere, hopping over to the nearest store to grab something you forgot might be impossible. Make one camping packing list (or steal ours) of everything you might ever need for your camping trips and live by it. We promise you’ll never forget anything ever again. Scouts honor!

