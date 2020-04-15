Lip balms are a crucial addition to your skincare regime. The skin of the lips is thinner, making it more susceptible to drying out than the rest of the facial skin, therefore it is essential to keep it especially protected. Dry, cracked, even bloody lips can be prevented just by investing in simple, routine lip protection.

So, to prevent a bloody lip (that isn’t the result of a fight), here are a few great options for the best lip balms for men that not only keep your lips from becoming brittle but may actually make them a little better than when you started. From shea butter and sunscreen to olive oil and retinol, there is something here for everyone, no matter your burden or budget.

Best Overall: Aquaphor Lip Repair 3-pack

Tried and true, Aquaphor has been a trusted name in skin therapy for decades and is touted as the No. 1 dermatologist-recommended brand. This balm immediately relieves dryness and soothes chapped, cracked lips on contact. Packed with shea butter and chamomile essence, this is a proven balm to keep on you at all times.

Best for Ultra Dry Lips: Kosasport LipFuel

This heavy hydrator harnesses the power of hyaluronic acid, a moisturizing agent that the body naturally produces to keep tissues well lubricated. Slather the balm on your kisser, and it actually attracts moisture and seals it in, while protecting against environmental damage and activating your skin’s own healing powers. With its earthy mint scent and super-smooth texture, this is one you’ll want to hide from your girlfriend.

Best for Mature Lips: Verso Lip Serum

“Whoa, that’s a lot of money for a lip balm,” you say. Well, yes, but it’s worth it. This balm is great for mature lips, as it not only moisturizes with hyaluronic acid (an uber moisturizer found in your own skin) and fortifies with peptides, it also reduces lines, wrinkles, and dark spots thanks very powerful retinol. Vitamin A derivatives, such as retinol, have been shown to stop or even reverse wrinkles by increasing cell turnover. What does this all mean? Use this, and your dry lips will look better than ever.

Best for Damaged Lips: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

Infused with vitamin E, avocado oil, green tea extract, and antioxidants, the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm is built to undo damage caused by the bitter winds and dry cold of winter. Plus, it features an SPF of 25, which helps to protect your lips from harmful UV rays.

Other Lip Balms We Love

Dr. Bronners Peppermint Organic Lip Balm

Meet your organic go-to. This tingly delight of a balm uses all-natural beeswax, as well as organic jojoba, avocado, and hemp oils to moisturize and protect lips. Of course, if it’s Dr. Bronner’s, it has more than a single function — this balm can be used on hands, feet, even old and new tattoos. But, if you end up rubbing this all over your dry, cracked feet, maybe invest in a second one for your lips. This balm also comes in lemon-lime and orange-ginger flavors.

Context Lip Repair SPF 30

This is a great fragrance-free option. Vitamin E and olive oil are just a couple of the moisturizing ingredients in this lip balm. Aloe vera and rosemary extract help to repair damaged cells. Added SPF 30 further protects from additional sun damage, which is the number one sign of aging, even on the lips. No matter the time of year, you benefit from using an SPF anywhere that sees the sun.

Oars + Alps Shine-Free Lip Balm Kit

Just a few simple moisturizing ingredients (beeswax, vitamin E, and coconut oil) are blended with organic peppermint oil for a refreshing tingle and boosted with the power of alpine caribou moss, which helps protect lips from pollution and other environmental stressors. No greasy texture, no “wet look,” just reliable lip hydration with a faint just-brushed-my-teeth aroma. Plus, every purchase comes with not one, but two sticks — one for your pocket, and one for your work drawer.

Olio e Osso Balm No. 11

This minimalist balm is made from shea butter, olive oil, and grapefruit peel oil, which adds a refreshing citrus scent as well as extra moisture. A touch of tin oxide offers a subtle glow that makes your mouth look extra tasty.

Just Bee Bold Cinnamon Mint Natural Lip Balm

While lip balms come in all manner of female-friendly scents, guys usually have to settle for peppermint or … well, yeah, that’s pretty much it. Just Bee’s new Bold collection is made with men in mind. Naturally gathered beeswax is blended with coconut and jojoba oils for an uncomplicated moisturizing base with scents like orange absinthe, tangerine spice, and, our favorite, cinnamon mint.

