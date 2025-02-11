What does aftershave do? Why it should be a key part of your skincare routine

Table of Contents Table of Contents Aftershave can provide a surprising array of skincare benefits Replacing skin moisture is essential Accidents happen: Nicks, cuts, and razor burn Master your shaving technique Dealing with skin problems that stem from shaving Safety first: Disinfecting small cuts, alcohol, or witch hazel Aftershaves can also enhance your personal fragrance formula The basics of placement and aftershave application Some men like to keep their aftershave simple How aftershaves work as complementary scents Save some cash by buying aftershave in a skincare kit

For many men, myself included, aftershave products can easily become an afterthought, and some men even see it as unnecessary. What does aftershave do, anyway? Having a busy schedule can make it tough to add much of anything to this basically simple ritual, and there are plenty of men who are unwilling to wade into the ocean of products with claims of benefits that range from the exaggerated to the outrageous.

But this is a serious mistake. If you fall into this category, you’re missing out on many of the basic benefits a quality aftershave provides — not to mention the fact that a great aftershave scent can make you a lot more attractive. You do need to know some things about aftershave products in advance, so let’s review in a way that will allow you to match the product to your personal shaving needs.

Aftershave can provide a surprising array of skincare benefits

Start with a basic and unfortunate fact of life: Shaving irritates the skin. Every man knows this, but the good news is that there are ways to lower the level of irritation you experience and head off potential damage before it happens.

The first step is to use a high-quality razor or electric shaver. The second is to consider a premium shaving cream that will give you an extra level of protection. Even if you do this, though, you’ll still have to deal with the way shaving dries out your skin. This is caused by the effect shaving has on the lipid layer of the skin, which is the layer that’s most responsible for retaining moisture.

Replacing skin moisture is essential

Think of the moisture in your skin as part of a protective barrier. As such, it’s important to replace it as quickly as possible, otherwise you leave yourself vulnerable to even more irritation from environmental pollutants and the harsh chemicals we encounter in daily life.

There is some controversy surrounding all this. Some skincare experts don’t think aftershave is necessary at all, and one of their objections is the presence of ingredients that can dry out your skin.

“Aftershaves have gone from artificial and refreshing scents that would dry out your skin to having fragrances that smell natural with skin benefits,” explained David Connor, the owner and founder of ANTI-GRAVITY, a prominent New Orleans hair salon.

“Bergamot, sandalwood, and eucalyptus are common fragrances being used, and aftershaves now have innovative ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin that provide and retain moisture,” he added. “As a pro tip, I recommend using fragrance-free aftershave on days that you would wear cologne to avoid smelling like a fragrance shop sample card.”

Regardless of what product or scent you select, your moisturizer must be up to the task of protecting you. It has to be appropriate for the texture of your skin, and you need to develop an organized skincare routine that includes a quality product.

Witch hazel and aloe vera are two more possibilities, and chamomile is yet another ingredient that can soothe newly shaved skin. Make sure you check the amounts in the product you choose, too, and do some comparison shopping to get the highest possible level.

Accidents happen: Nicks, cuts, and razor burn

Every guy knows that shaving accidents are part of life, and as a corollary, they generally happen at the worst possible times. They’re unavoidable when you’re in a hurry while shaving, and slight slips with the razor are inevitable, too.

But cuts and razor burns don’t necessarily have to be painful, and they don’t have to linger, either. Pre-washing with warm water can make the smaller ones tolerable, as doing this opens up your pores and makes it easier for the blade to do its job.

Master your shaving technique

Believe it or not, many men don’t know how to shave in a way that prevents skin irritation and increases the odds of these kinds of accidents. Haphazard strokes will increase the likelihood of mistakes, so use a downward stroke whenever possible, especially if your skin is extra sensitive.

If you do have to do multiple passes to get a clean shave, make sure to go across the grain on your second pass, then with the grain on the third. Doing this will lower the risk of irritation, which will make it easier for your aftershave to do its job more effectively.

Dealing with skin problems that stem from shaving

Some men face additional problems with acne and ingrown hairs, which aren’t uncommon. These problems usually occur because of the presence of a skin oil called sebum that can linger after shaving and lead to acne.

Razor burn is a slightly different problem. When it first appears, it can look like a rash, but it’s actually a phenomenon that’s often caused by dry shaving, using a dull blade, or shaving too aggressively. Natural oils are one of the best ways to deal with these problems. They’re in the best aftershaves, so search out those that have ingredients like tea tree oil as well as the aforementioned natural oils.

Safety first: Disinfecting small cuts, alcohol, or witch hazel

When something does go awry, make sure you pay attention to the safety factor. Small cuts should be disinfected once you stop the bleeding, and this can be done fairly easily — albeit with a bit of a sting — with a styptic pencil. But using this kind of pencil — or a Band-aid if the cut requires one — is just the first step. Aftershaves perform a different function in this context, as many have alcohol or witch hazel, both of which are excellent disinfectants.

If they’re not part of your skincare kit, it’s a good idea to keep them on hand separately. Keep in mind that alcohol has a drying effect, so witch hazel is preferable, but keeping both around is prudent, and it gives you choices.

Aftershaves can also enhance your personal fragrance formula

Moisturizing and safety are just two basic elements of the aftershave equation. They’re often considered the basic foundation, and companies invest millions to get the ingredients formula right and market them effectively.

But quality aftershaves can do a lot more. Savvy men often use their aftershave as a base layer for colognes and other fragrances. In this context, aftershaves are sometimes used to create subtle undertones, which can help you create a personalized scent.

“Everyone’s routine is unique to their skin needs,” Connor said. “I have found that not washing the skin with cleanser on your face daily has its benefits. Using water and gently massaging your face clean a few times a week preserves the natural ecosystem on our face while maintaining the pH.” He explained. “Keep in mind that water alone can dry the skin, so even on days that you skip cleanser, I would not skip moisturizer,” Conner concluded. “Exfoliating your face often can stress the skin and even damage it, so weekly to every 10 days is a good frequency.”

If you do decide to experiment with an advanced, multi-step approach, make sure you use an aftershave that won’t overpower your primary cologne scent. Go for complementary scents, even if the fragrance equation does start to get a little complicated.

The basics of placement and aftershave application

As you develop your routine, remember that placement of the aftershave is paramount. If your aftershave has a milder scent, you can use it in certain key placement points on the head and neck. Let it settle in, then add your cologne(s).

Cologne placement is different. Typical application spots include the wrists, behind the ears, and on the chest. Use the odor to dictate how much you add, and your overall goal should always be to balance whatever scents you’re applying.

Some men like to keep their aftershave simple

For those who don’t want to bother with all this, the goal is usually to find a simple formula that’s light and clean, and in this scenario, aftershave plays a very different role. In some instances, it may barely have a scent at all, and these aftershaves are an ideal way to complement an equally light cologne. Or you can use the aftershave itself to provide the light scent.

How aftershaves work as complementary scents

To illustrate the benefits of aftershave as a scent, let’s look at several typical approaches to scents to see what role the aftershave plays.

Let’s say you’re going with a citrus approach, which is often used by men seeking a lighter scent. In this case, the aftershave might provide a lemon or orange base, with the goal of blending either of those scents with herbal scents like basil or mint.

For those men seeking a heavier, more masculine scent, a woody or smoky approach might be appropriate. One example here might be a sandalwood aftershave, which can then be used with a heavier cologne based on cedar, pine, or another earthier scent.

Spicier scent combos are also possible, but you get the general idea. Regardless of your preferences, a quality aftershave can improve your skin health and overall attractiveness, so it’s well worth adding one to your daily shaving and skincare routines.

Save some cash by buying aftershave in a skincare kit

If you’re on a tight budget and you don’t have the money to pay extra for a premium aftershave, fear not. Many companies are putting together great skincare kits, and while your initial outlay might be higher, you’ll have all the bases covered as you get to put your skincare routine together.

Once you know your skin and your preferences, you can upgrade your aftershave accordingly. It’s a great way to make yourself more attractive, and your skin will thank you and make you look better when you get it all down and have everything in place.