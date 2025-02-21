 Skip to main content
Harry Slatkin’s Dwell212 body care line promises mood-boosting skincare

New Dwell212 body care products offer innovative pricing

By
Dwell212 new products on black background
Dwell212

Harry Slatkin’s reputation in the world of fragrances is both impressive and longstanding, so it’s big news when he introduces a series of body care products that can help men improve their skincare routines. His nickname within the industry is “The Nose,” which should tell you all you need to know about his skill set.

Slatkin’s latest entry in the fragrance and skincare game is a new product line launched this month under the brand name Dwell212. The Dwell212 body care products are grouped under four different product categories: Body Lotion, Body Wash, Hand Wash and Fragrance Mist.

There are four different scents in each category, so there’s a bit to unpack here with this many individual products. The specific scents are Cucumber, Lavender, Citrus, and Petals. All four scents are designed to be used by both men and women, although the Petals scent is being marketed more for women.

The Dwell212 scents

Dwell212 Citrus Body WashThe next level of analysis involves examining some of the specific products more closely. Citrus Body Wash, for instance, is a 16-ounce product that relies on vitamin E and shea butter to help moisturize, and to soothe and calm irritated skin.

Cucumber Body Lotion, meanwhile, is formulated to be light, invigorating, and rejuvenating. Aloe is added to enhance the benefits provided by shea butter and vitamin E.

For the Fragrance Mist category, we’ll explore the world of Lavender, which comes in 8-ounce quantities. The effective ingredients are the same, including the aforementioned aloe. This product is also touted as vegan and free of harmful skincare additives like aluminum, sulfate, phthalate, and parabens.

Lastly, let’s look at the Hand Wash category and Petals. It’s described as having a “flirty, floral bouquet,” hence the more feminine marketing approach. The effective ingredients are the same as the others, though, and some men are using the Petals products, according to the company.

One slight difference between these products and those of other skincare companies is the use of essential oils. Some manufacturers are eschewing them, but the Dwell212 website claims that they “elevate your vibe and mood throughout the day,” so mood enhancement is part of the pitch.

Innovative pricing is a key feature

Dwell212 Lavender Hand WashPerhaps the most important part of this release is the pricing for the Dwell212 product line. All of the individual products are available for under $10, and they’re also being sold at Walmart. Slatkin first made his mark in the industry with luxury fragrances, so the downscale pricing and emphasis on accessibility represent an acknowledgment that the world of skin care products is changing fast.

However, Harry Slatkin’s track record is impressive, and he’s shown the ability to adapt. After establishing himself in the world of luxury scents in the early 90s and 2000s, he created the Home Fragrance product line at Bath and Body Works in 2017, and the initial offerings quickly sold out on QVC during its initial run.

Dwell212 promises to be a closely watched product release. It will be interesting to see how Slatkin fares in the men’s skincare market with this particular approach.

