Iconic monsters define the latest Dr. Squatch soaps

Dr. Squatch gets monstrous for its latest soap release

By
Dr. Squath Godzilla Grit soap
Dr. Squatch

When it comes to new soap releases and the role that marketing plays in the clean-up process, breaking down a Dr. Squatch promo is like entering a unique portal where some of the specifics take some very different twists and turns.

That’s definitely the case for this release, which features a pair of iconic monsters: Godzilla and King Kong. They’re inspired by last year’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which redefined this old-school sci fi rivalry by bringing in over $500 million at the box office.

Monsters on the loose

Dr. Squatch Kong Krush soap
Dr. Squatch

The specific soaps are Godzilla Grit and Kong Krush. As is the case with nearly every Dr. Squatch soap, they feature a special set of ingredients to get the job done.

For Godzilla Grit, that means juniper, mint, smoked cedar, sand, and sea salt. This particular pot pourri is designed for heavy-duty cleanup, especially when it comes to exfoliating.

Kong Krush takes an analogous path to ultimate cleanliness. The ingredients blend for this one is a little more consistent, with bergamot, nutmeg, and incense combining for a decidedly earthy scent and feel.

The overall package marries exfoliating, healthy skincare ingredients, and fresh, unusual scents. It’s a typical “something for everyone” Dr. Squatch approach, and the packaging is designed for monster collectability.

Another aspect of this release that is somewhat unique is the fact that these soaps are only available direct to consumers (DTC). Typically, Dr. Squatch soaps are available on multiple sites, with advantageous pricing on the company’s home base.

This time around, though, the Dr. Squatch site is the only internet locale where these soaps are available. Individual bars cost $6 each, with the Titan 2-Pack available for $16. For hardcore monster lovers who love a truly epic confrontation, there’s the Titans 4-Pack, which goes for $28.80.

Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough is a freelance author and journalist who has published dozens of novellas and novels, and his journalism has…
