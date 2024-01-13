 Skip to main content
Everything we know about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, including trailers and cast updates

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire details

Joe Allen
By
Godzilla and Kong running together.
Legendary

Now that Godzilla and King Kong have teamed up, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promises to continue building on Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Now that we’ve gotten our first look at the film in a new trailer, interest in the sequel is growing. Although the trailer makes it clear that Godzilla and Kong are going to be fighting on the same side this time, and it suggests that Godzilla may unleash some new powers, there’s still plenty about the new movie that we don’t yet know. Will this be one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever? Only time will tell. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, including its trailers and who is in the cast.

The poster for Godzilla x Kong.
Legendary

What is Godzilla x Kong about?

Most people do not go to Godzilla movies for the plot, but Legendary has released its official description nonetheless:

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

While it seems like Godzilla and Kong will team up in the new film, it also sounds like the film will be diving deeper into the lore of this universe. While most people are likely coming to these movies for sheer spectacle, there may be some who are into the notion of learning more about the origins of this particular version of the universe.

Kong in Godzilla x Kong.
Legendary

When is the release date for Godzilla x Kong?

The release date for Godzilla x Kong was originally March 15, 2024, but it was delayed by a single month to April 12, 2024, presumably as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This is a full three years after Godzilla vs. Kong, which was released in 2021.

Is there a trailer for Godzilla x Kong?

The first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released on Dec. 3, 2023, giving us our first look at the film’s villain, and at baby Kong. The first trailer also makes it clear that Godzilla and Kong are not going to be pure enemies in this film. Instead, they will eventually team up to take on a threat much larger than either of them could face on their own. The trailer also teases that Godzilla will have some new powers in the new film, and those powers come with a new color: pink. It’s unclear exactly what these new powers might be, but it’s fair to say that Godzilla is going to mess some stuff up as soon as she gets the chance.

Rebecca Hall in Godzilla vs. Kong.
Legendary

Who is in the cast of Godzilla x Kong?

Several members of the cast of Godzilla vs. Kong will be returning for this new installment, including Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Bryan Tyree Henry as conspiracy theorist Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottie as Kong’s young companion Jia. Dan Stevens will be the lead of this new installment, but details about his role have yet to be revealed.

The cast is rounded out by Fala Chen, Rachel House, Mercy Cornwall, and Alex Ferns. A number of members of the Godzilla vs. Kong cast will not be returning for this new chapter, including Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Alexander Skarsgård.

Godzilla in pink in Godzilla x Kong.
Legendary

Where can you see Godzilla x Kong?

When it is first released on April 12, Godzilla x Kong will only be available in theaters. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Godzilla vs. Kong was released in both theaters and on streaming at the same time. In spite of its simultaneous premiere on what was then known as HBO Max, though, Godzilla vs. Kong still made almost $500 million at the global box office. While the new film will start its run in theaters, it seems likely to eventually arrive on Max, although it’s unclear when that streaming premiere will be.

Rebecca Hall and the cast of Godzilla x Kong.
Legendary

Who is directing Godzilla x Kong?

Shortly after the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, it was announced that Adam Wingard would be returning to helm Godzilla x Kong. This will be the first time in this particular franchise that a director has directed more than one installment, and it will also mark a reunion between Dan Stevens and Wingard, who worked together on 2014’s The Guest.

