The Pitt season 2: Everything we know so far

The second season is coming just a year after the first one debuted

Noah Wyle in the Pitt
Max

Over the course of its remarkable first season, few shows have done more to earn a fanbase than The Pitt. The Max Original, which is set in a Pittsburgh emergency room and told over the course of a single shift, hour by hour, is both an old-fashioned medical drama and a modern look at all the ways that American systems are crumbling.

After the first season wrapped up on April 10, many are eager to learn more about a second season. After all, The Pitt is the kind of show that seems like it could run forever. Here’s what we know about the show’s second season so far:

Is there going to be a second season of The Pitt?

Thankfully, Max has already renewed The Pitt for a second season, making the announcement back in February mid-way through the first season.

“It’s been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming. “Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season.”

When will the second season of The Pitt be released?

The cast of The Pitt
Max

Unlike a show like Severance, it seems like you won’t have to wait that long for a second season of The Pitt. The show will return early next year, according to Casey Bloys. That would mean that season 2 would premiere roughly a year after the first, just like TV used to.

“The second season will premiere in January of 2026, a year later [than Season 1],” Bloys told Vulture. “This model of more episodes cuts down on the gap between seasons. On the platform, we have shows like House of the DragonThe Last of Us, and White Lotus, which, because of how they’re made, can take two years to make. What I love about something like The Pitt is, I can get 15 episodes in a year. That’s a really great addition to what we’re already doing on the platform. And I’d like to do more shows in this model.”

Will there be a time jump for season 2?

Noah Wyle as his character in The Pitt
Max

Based on interviews that showrunner R. Scott Gemmill has given since the season 1 finale aired, it seems like the team behind the series is planning on something like a 10-month time jump for the second season. He also confirmed that the show’s second season would take place over a hectic Fourth of July weekend.

“We have to shoot [on location in Pittsburgh] in September, generally, just because of our schedule and weather,” Gemmill said. “So whatever we shoot in September, we have sort of match to. So that basically limits us to, I would say, from May to November.”

“So we could’ve done Halloween, but we wanted also be away from the the show or the time period enough that certain things could have transpired. So we have more story to tell when we come back.”

He also said that he wanted to do something different than what they did for the first season, which was the fall.

How much of the cast will be back for season 2?

One of the reasons the first season of The Pitt was such a wild success was that it featured a diverse, fascinating ensemble that fans came to fell in love with over the course of the season. Because The Pitt is designed to be a fairly realistic medical drama, though, it’s also the case that it might not make sense to bring back every character for a second season.

“We’ll see some of the regulars and we’ll probably introduce some new people as well,” Gemmill told Entertainment Weekly. “Not everyone works the same shift every week, so we may see some new people and some others who we’ve come to know might not be working that shift, but it doesn’t mean they’re gone for good.”

That does mean that some beloved characters may be taking at least a hiatus for the second season.

What seems safe to assume, though, is that producer and star Noah Wyle will be central to the second season. What’s less certain, though, is whether fan-favorite characters like Taylor Dearden’s Dr. Melissa King or Gerran Howell’s Dennis Whitaker will be back for next season. Given the fan response to certain characters, though, Wyle and team better find a way to keep a couple of key characters around, even if they have to bend some rules around realism to do so.

