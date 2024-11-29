Everything we know about Max’s The Pitt so far: Cast, plot, and teaser trailer

Table of Contents Table of Contents Who is starring in The Pitt? Are there any trailers for The Pitt? Are there any shows similar to The Pitt? When does The Pitt come out?

The most popular genres of TV shows gain and lose popularity at a whirling rate. The family sitcom took over the 1980s and 1990s. The antihero era was the dominant one of the 2010s. Superhero shows and sci-fi hits seem to be the main category for fans streaming right now. There are specific types of shows that seem to endure throughout every decade, though, and the medical drama is one of them.

Max has the latest offering in medical fare, which is titled The Pitt. Named after the city of Pittsburgh, the show stars Noah Wyle and an ensemble cast of other doctors and nurses who partake in the usual struggles and roller coaster events that take place inside one of Pennsylvania’s hospitals. We have everything you need to know about The Pitt right here, from the cast list to the latest teaser trailer released by Max.

Who is starring in The Pitt?

Noah Wyle – Playing the role of Dr. Michael Robinavitch, Wyle is back in familiar territory as a doctor on TV. He previously played John Carter on NBC’s ER during the 1990s and 2000s. He turned in scrubs for aliens in the TNT drama Falling Skies in the early 2010s, but a return to the hospital confines of medical care should be a nostalgic trip for both Wyle and the audience who is old enough to remember him on one of the iconic medical dramas to have ever aired. Wyle is definitely the biggest name in the cast this time, whereas when he was on ER there were other huge names that overshadowed him such as George Clooney and John Stamos. We don’t know what the character’s arc will be on The Pitt yet.

Fiona Dourif – Dourif has seen plenty of screen time in TV series such as True Blood and The Blacklist, but she’s better known for starring in several different Child’s Play shows. Horror doesn’t really parallel medical drama so Dourif will get to put her toes in the water of a new type of show. The name of her character is unknown right now.

Katherine LaNasa – LaNasa is trying to blossom on a bigger stage after small roles in Two and a Half Men, Seinfeld, and Big Love. She is known in her personal life for a brief marriage to Dennis Hopper in the late 1980s and early 1990s. TV fans who have watched a lot of network television throughout the last several decades will certainly recognize her face.

Gerran Howell – Howell is a relative unknown in the United States, but he starred prominently in the British horror series Young Dracula in the mid-2000s. We don’t know what character he will be portraying in The Pitt.

Are there any trailers for The Pitt?

There are no official trailers for just The Pitt right now, but there is a teaser trailer of the show in the above preview of Max’s programming in 2025. We see the stress of the hospital workers is palpable in the several seconds we get to experience with doctors and nurses of the series. Deadline reported that the entire first season of the show will take place over a 24-hour period. This clearly took inspiration from the popular thriller show 24 and will benefit the pace and intensity of the medical drama.

The interest people have in medical dramas lies in the mixture of personal and professional struggles of the medical workers in the show. After COVID-19, viewers have even more respect for the work these professionals do on a daily basis. The Pitt will strive to demonstrate the intricate stresses and unique lives of people who sacrifice for others in a hospital.

Are there any shows similar to The Pitt?

The most obvious show similar to The Pitt is the aforementioned ER. In fact, the series shares such a supposed similarity that author Michael Crichton’s estate is suing Warner Bros. for the existence of The Pitt. Crichton created ER back in the 1990s and his family believes the new show is plagiarising the material from ER. So far there is no sign that the lawsuit will be a victorious one. The Pitt is definitely a classic medical drama sharing storylines and characteristics from past ones, but there is no proof that the Max series is copying anything from ER.

As far as current medical dramas that fans can watch before The Pitt, Grey’s Anatomy is still going strong after almost two decades on ABC. Chicago Med is always a venerable choice, and the new Peacock drama Brilliant Minds stars Zachary Quinto and has been doing quite well on the NBC-affiliated streaming service.

When does The Pitt come out?

The Pitt will come out in 2025 on Max, but there isn’t an exact release date yet. We know there will be 15 episodes of the first season, but we don’t know whether they will come out at the same time or launch on a weekly basis.