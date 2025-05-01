The Last of Us season 3: Everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents What will The Last of Us season 3 be about? Who will star in The Last of Us season 3? When will The Last of Us season 3 come out?

The Last of Us season 2 is already off to a record-breaking start for HBO and Max. The first episode of the season had over 5 million viewers, a 13% increase from the pilot episode back in season 1. With such a positive response from the fandom at home, the show has already been renewed for a third season.

Based on the legendary video games created by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is one of the most insightful looks into zombie/post-apocalyptic life in recent memory. The scale is smaller than The Walking Dead, but the character work and the themes analyzed through the story make this undead tale one that everyone can get behind. The second season has a lot at stake that makes it hard to discuss season 3, but that’s not going to stop me! This is everything we know so far about The Last of Us season 3.

Recommended Videos

What will The Last of Us season 3 be about?

Seeing as we aren’t finished with season 2 yet, it’s difficult to say exactly what the third season will be about. It’s been rumored that the second and third seasons comprise the story from the second video game in two halves. Those who have played the game can then assume that the second half of that story will be the one told in The Last of Us season 3.

The shocking events at the beginning of the second season should still reverberate through the third outing. Abby got revenge on Joel for killing her father at the end of the first season by beating him to death right in front of Ellie. Joel’s daughter-figure is left heartbroken and must grapple with her own version of vengeance for the rest of the series. Knowing that there might not be any more stories after the third season, it’s safe to assume that the Abby versus Ellie fight will be resolved in the third season.

The show has introduced and involved more characters in season 2 than in the first season. The town of Jackson, Wyoming, which has served as a base of operations for our heroes, should continue to be a hub setting for the rest of season 2 and into season 3. This reminds us of the way The Walking Dead used to utilize towns like Alexandria as a settlement for characters to work out of.

Who will star in The Last of Us season 3?

The second half of The Last of Us: Part II is all about Ellie and Abby. If the show follows the game, audiences can expect Bella Ramsey and Kaitlyn Dever to dominate most of the screen time in the third season of the series. Other characters from the second season of the show that should continue to factor into the story are Joel’s brother, Tommy (played by Gabriel Luna), Jesse (played by Young Mazino from Netflix’s Beef), and Ellie’s love interest, Dina (played by Isabela Merced). The show has done a good job so far this season of expanding on the cast instead of relying only on Joel and Ellie.

Pedro Pascal will most likely appear regardless of his character’s fate. He’s too big of a star not to use, even if the character is shown through other means such as dream sequences, flashbacks, or another alternative storytelling device. Joel’s impact on both Ellie and Abby’s lives will continue on through the series, even in death.

There aren’t a lot of big guest stars in the series so far, but some famous cameos have come to fruition in the first two seasons. Catherine O’Hara, Murray Bartlett, and Nick Offerman have all been awesome in small roles. With HBO’s big budget, there should be another guest star at least in the third season.

When will The Last of Us season 3 come out?

The first season of the series premiered in January 2023, while the second season just started in April 2025. This two-plus-year gap between seasons was exacerbated by the Hollywood labor strikes during the summer of 2023. Without that to worry about this time, I predict that The Last of Us season 3 will come out in a more timely manner than the second season. A little less than two years would be the best estimate. Expect to see the third season at the beginning of 2027.

No matter how popular the show is, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for The Last of Us to go beyond the third season. The show has followed the source material closely so far. With the third season adapting the second half of the second game and with no further video games to draw from, any future seasons of the show would have to go rogue. At the same time, money and ratings are always the number one motivator for more television, even during the creative age we are living in. If people want more of this story, HBO could make it happen.