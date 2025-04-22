The first trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer proves that no franchise is truly dead

If you were one of those people who was wondering when we might get a third I Know What You Did Last Summer movie, then you’re in luck. The first trailer for the new film is here, and it features Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson from the first two films in the franchise.

The film, which is somewhat confusingly called I Know What You Did Last Summer, was directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and will serve as a direct sequel to the original 1997 film. In that film, a group of friends are hunted by a killer with a hooked hand one year after they killed someone in a hit-and-run accident.

In addition to Prinze Jr. and Love Hewitt, the cast also includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Billy Campbell and Gabbriette. Sarah Michelle Gellar was also approached to reprise her role from the original film but declined because she thought it would be implausible to retcon her character’s death.

This trailer makes the film seem like fairly standard legacy sequel fare. Once again, we’re following a group of young friends who find themselves hunted by a killer one year after they were involved in a hit-and-run. This time, though, those friends have people to turn to who know exactly what’s happening to them. We’ll see whether their involvement can lead to more survivors this time around.