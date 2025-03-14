 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The first full trailer for Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ is here, and it features a speedy Brad Pitt

Apple reportedly spent a fortune to make a super realistic racing movie.

By
Brad Pitt in F1
Jay Hirano Photography / Shutterstock

Brad Pitt’s F1 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and based on the first trailer, it may live up to the hype. The movie, which follows Pitt as a journeyman racer who is offered one last chance to be the best in the world in Formula 1, was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick.

And, according to Kosinski, Pitt reached some pretty incredible speeds in service of making this movie.

“Watching Brad drive around at speeds over 180 miles an hour was really impressive to see because it’s not something you can just learn overnight,” he told reporters. “The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process has been amazing to witness. This film has got it all: Brad Pitt, speed, thrills, an epic underdog story, drama, humor, and a little bit of romance.”

Recommended Videos

Pitt plays Sonny Hayes in the movie, “FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce, the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 27.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The first trailer for ‘Reacher’ season 3 is here and features a major fight
Reacher is back, and he's ready to bash a few more heads in.
Alan Ritchson in Reacher season 3

Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to bring us more Reacher, and now we've got our first look at the third season. The first three episodes of the series will hit Prime on Feb. 20, with one episode releasing weekly from there.

The show, which is one of Prime Video's biggest hits, has already been renewed for a fourth season, and a spin-off is in the works as well.

Read more
The first trailer for ’28 Years Later’ has some people predicting a surprising cameo
The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes
first trailer 28 years later aaron taylor johnson in

It's been 22 years since 28 Days Later first debuted, and the movie's cult status has only grown in the decades since. Now, we've got our first look at 28 Years Later, the third movie in the surprising trilogy that is presumably set 28 years after the outbreak of what is described in the film as the "rage virus."

The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes, and the trailer gives us extended looks at each of them. While the trailer doesn't detail much of the plot, the movie's official synopsis says: "It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Read more
‘The Brutalist’ is the first big winner of the 2025 Oscar season
The Brutalist is an epic about a man building a massive building in the aftermath of World War II
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist

The 2025 Oscar season is starting to take shape, filled with movies that are all hoping to become awards season favorites. The Brutalist, Brady Corbett's historical epic, just got a big boost in that regard when it was awarded best film at the New York Film Critics' Circle Awards.

The movie also won for best actor for Adrien Brody's lead performance, suggesting that it was one of the strongest movies of the year with the critics group. The NYFCC is the oldest critics group in America, and while their tastes can sometimes be more high-brow than the Academy, the group has been a reliable bellwether for the Oscars for years. Since the Academy expanded its list of Best Picture nominees, there have only been two instances where the NYFCC winner didn't secure a nomination (Carol in 2015 and First Cow in 2020).

Read more