The first full trailer for Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ is here, and it features a speedy Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s F1 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and based on the first trailer, it may live up to the hype. The movie, which follows Pitt as a journeyman racer who is offered one last chance to be the best in the world in Formula 1, was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick.

And, according to Kosinski, Pitt reached some pretty incredible speeds in service of making this movie.

“Watching Brad drive around at speeds over 180 miles an hour was really impressive to see because it’s not something you can just learn overnight,” he told reporters. “The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process has been amazing to witness. This film has got it all: Brad Pitt, speed, thrills, an epic underdog story, drama, humor, and a little bit of romance.”

Pitt plays Sonny Hayes in the movie, “FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce, the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 27.