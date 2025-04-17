 Skip to main content
The new Fantastic Four trailer gives us much more of the movie’s plot

Marvel is betting big on this movie to introduce a slate of new heroes.

By
The cast of Fantastic Four
Marvel

In a summer filled with massive released, Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of the very biggest. The film is introducing its titular heroes to the MCU, and in a new trailer, we’re getting a sense of exactly what that will look like.

In the trailer, we get a brief glimpse of the Fantastic Four’s backstory as well as more a peak at their alternate, retro-futuristic version of Earth. We also learn that Vanessa Kirby’s Invisible Woman is pregnant, and begin to understand the threat of Galactus and the Silver Surfer, who are the film’s big bads.

The trailer suggests that this will be a true Fantastic Four solo movie, and that any overlap with the rest of the MCU will take place only around the margin. While we still don’t know exactly how the events of the film will play out, it seems clear that Marvel is giving these characters space to breathe before they get swallowed up by the bigger Marvel machine.

This trailer also gives us much more time with the film’s core cast of Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bacarach, and also gives us our first look at Julia Garner’s silver surfer.

Given how much it seems like the future of Marvel might be relying on the Fantastic Four, Marvel really needs this movie to hit. It’s certainly getting the kind of promotion that suggests Marvel wants it to be one of the biggest movies of the summer, but only time will tell whether it actually is.

