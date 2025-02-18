 Skip to main content
John Malkovich said that he rejected Marvel movies prior to ‘Fantastic Four’ over low pay

He explained that Marvel movies took a lot of time, and he wanted to be paid accordingly.

Over the course of its 15 years of existence, Marvel has lured a number of surprising actors into its orbit. We live in a world where Angelina Jolie and Harry Styles have both appeared in Marvel projects (actually the same one).

John Malkovich was one of the last Marvel holdouts, but that’s changing with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In an interview with GQ, Malkovich explained that he had been approached to do Marvel projects in the past, but had always turned them down.

“The reason I didn’t do them had nothing to do with any artistic considerations whatsoever,” Malkovich explained. “I didn’t like the deals they made, at all.”

He explained that he simply wanted more money to work through the conditions required to make a movie on this scale.

“These films are quite grueling to make…. If you’re going to hang from a crane in front of a green screen for six months, pay me. You don’t want to pay me, it’s cool, but then I don’t want to do it, because I’d rather be onstage, or be directing a play, or doing something else,” he continued.

Malkovich is, perhaps unsurprisingly, playing villain Ivan Kragoff, also known as Red Ghost in the film. He explained that working on the movie was actually like stage work in some respects. “It’s not that dissimilar to doing theater,” he said, “You imagine a bunch of stuff that isn’t there and do your little play.”

While Malkovich didn’t go into detail about how this deal differed from ones he’d been offered in the past, it’s clear that Marvel was ultimately enticing enough to bring him to the table. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
