Marvel’s ‘Blade’ movie has been removed from their release calendar

The movie no longer has a release date at all.

By
marvel studios blade logo
Marvel

Marvel’s Blade movie has long been one of its most troubled productions, and the movie has now been pulled from Marvel’s release calendar altogether. The movie was supposed to be released on Nov. 7, 2025, and Disney will now release Predator: Badlands on that date instead.

This adaptation of Blade, which is set to star two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, was widely expected to be pulled from the schedule, as it has not entered production yet, and there are three other Marvel projects all slated for 2025. What’s more, director Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country) exited the project in June, further delaying the movie’s production.

The project was first announced all the way back in 2019, and it has already jumped around the release schedule several times, moving from 2023 to 2024 to 2025 and now off of the schedule entirely. According to reporting in Variety, Marvel head Kevin Feige is still committed to making a version of the movie work but doesn’t want to push the project forward before it’s ready. Blade has already been adapted into a well-known trilogy of films once, and Feige wants to make sure they live up to those films.

“For the last few years, as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it, and making sure we are making the right Blade movie,” he said. In addition to pulling Blade from the schedule, Marvel also added three untitled releases that will come in the more distant future: Feb. 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and Nov. 10, 2028. Maybe one of those movies will turn out to be Blade.

