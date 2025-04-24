 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The next Hunger Games movie has found its lead actors

The movie will be set 24 years before the original Hunger Games.

By
Sunrise on the Reaping cover
Scholastic

Following the success of Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest book in the Hunger Games series, Deadline is reporting that the film adaptation that is set to release in 2026 has found its lead actors. Joseph Zada will play Haymitch in the film, while Whitney Peak will play Lenore Dove, Haymitch’s romantic partner.

The film will be set 40 years after the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteers to take her sister’s place in the Hunger Games. The book follows Haymitch, the District 12 victor who mentors Katniss and Peeta, as he wins his own Games on their 50th anniversary.

Recommended Videos

“’The Hunger Games’ franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman. “After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out—not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles. Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise. His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

Related

Zada is a rising young star whose name is not yet widely known, but he will soon star in an adaptation of East of Eden alongside Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, and Tracy Letts, among others. Peak, meanwhile, is set to star in the upcoming shark thriller Shiver alongside Phoebe Dynevor.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026, and will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every installment in the franchise since Catching Fire.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Movie studios are making money from fake AI trailers popping up on YouTube
The trailers might not even be for real movies, but the studios are still taking the ad money
The YouTube logo.

Have you ever clicked on a movie trailer only to discover that it doesn't feel like a real trailer? As it turns out, real movie studios that make actual money might be profiting from these fake trailers, which are usually made using AI.

According to reporting from Deadline, Discovery, Paramount, and Sony Pictures all redirected ad revenue from these fake trailers into their own coffers instead of enforcing copyright restrictions that would have taken the videos down. In response, SAG-AFTRA criticized the studios for profiting off of videos that use the likeness of their members without their consent.

Read more
The Academy has apologized for failing to name the ‘No Other Land’ director in recent statement
Handam Billal was attacked by Israeli settlers and taken into custody earlier int he week.
A still From No Other Land

Following the news that Academy Award-winning director Hamdan Billal had been assaulted in the West Bank, the Academy released what many described as a generic statement acknowledging that their 11,000 members had a diversity of viewpoints and saying that they did not approve of "harming artists."
“On Wednesday, we sent a letter in response to reports of violence against Oscar winner Hamdan Ballal, co-director of No Other Land, connected to his artistic expression. We regret that we failed to directly acknowledge Mr. Ballal and the film by name,” the letter reads. “We sincerely apologize to Mr. Ballal and all artists who felt unsupported by our previous statement and want to make it clear that the Academy condemns violence of this kind anywhere in the world. We abhor the suppression of free speech under any circumstances.”

Academy President Janet Yang and CEO Bill Yang signed the letter, which came after almost 700 members of the Academy, including Mark Ruffalo and Ava DeVernay, signed a letter condemning the original statement.

Read more
One of the biggest video game franchises of all time is finally headed to theaters
The movie doesn't have a cast yet, but will hit theaters in exactly two years.
Link in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

Video game adaptations are all the rage in Hollywood these days, and The Legend of Zelda is apparently the next franchise up. Variety is reporting that Sony Pictures will debut a live-action Legend of Zelda movie on March 26, 2027. The movie will be co-produced by Nintendo, and Wes Ball, who directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the Maze Runner movies, remains attached to direct.

The film was first announced in November of 2023 by series creator Shigeru Miyamoto.
“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films,” Miyamoto wrote at the time. “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”
We don't know exactly what this movie will be about, although it's a good bet that part of the quest will involve Link's quest to save Zelda from some sort of peril.

Read more