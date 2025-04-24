The next Hunger Games movie has found its lead actors

Following the success of Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest book in the Hunger Games series, Deadline is reporting that the film adaptation that is set to release in 2026 has found its lead actors. Joseph Zada will play Haymitch in the film, while Whitney Peak will play Lenore Dove, Haymitch’s romantic partner.

The film will be set 40 years after the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteers to take her sister’s place in the Hunger Games. The book follows Haymitch, the District 12 victor who mentors Katniss and Peeta, as he wins his own Games on their 50th anniversary.

“’The Hunger Games’ franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman. “After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out—not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles. Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise. His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

Zada is a rising young star whose name is not yet widely known, but he will soon star in an adaptation of East of Eden alongside Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, and Tracy Letts, among others. Peak, meanwhile, is set to star in the upcoming shark thriller Shiver alongside Phoebe Dynevor.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026, and will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every installment in the franchise since Catching Fire.