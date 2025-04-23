 Skip to main content
Thunderbolts* first reactions praise Florence Pugh, suggest a dark, character-based movie

The reactions are a good sign for a struggling MCU.

By
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel / Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not as dominant as it once was, in part because the movies they’ve put out lately have not been received all that warmly by critics or audiences. The first reactions to Thunderbolts* suggest that it might be a step in the right direction. The reactions are overwhelmingly positive, and praised both the movie’s darker tone and star Florence Pugh, in particular. Here’s a rundown of what people are saying:

Film writer Emily Murray calls the movie one of the “best” MCU movies in some time. She added that it “has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it.”

Well #Thunderbolts is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves). Has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it pic.twitter.com/U7AzBgGZMl

— Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) April 22, 2025

Brandon Norwood said he was “shocked” by the movie’s quality. “Putting emphasis on the character work and practical action makes this feel like the old Marvel. Wish we’d gotten this sooner. Helps that this dysfunctional team has chemistry, too.”

Shocked how good THUNDERBOLTS* is. Putting emphasis on the character work and practical action makes this feel like the old Marvel that has us for a decade plus. Wish we’d gotten this sooner. Helps that this dysfunctional team has chemistry too.#Thunderbolts* #ThunderboltsMovie pic.twitter.com/LmXtiivKKV

— Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) April 22, 2025

Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture added that the movie was “different” from much of the rest of the MCU in part because of its darker tone. He added that the movie “very much belongs to Florence Pugh, who carries much of the dramatic weight of the movie on her back, while Lewis Pullman delivers a complex performance as a sympathetic character at war with himself. It may not be the flashiest, funniest, or strongest Marvel film, but its rough edges and imperfections somehow all feel fitting for this anti-hero team of misfits.”

THUNDERBOLTS* is, in many ways, different from other MCU films that have come before it, and that freshness couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time, when the franchise is in need of new blood and direction. It’s some of Marvel’s darkest material to date, dealing with the… pic.twitter.com/CxxejPPx77

— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 22, 2025

The movie follows a group of motley anti-heroes who team up against a common threat, and is a big test for Marvel’s continued box office supremacy after Captain America: Brave New World underperformed. You can read more reactions to the movie below:

#Thunderbolts is one of Marvel’s most enjoyable films in a while. It feels different than most of the studio’s projects. Its bold, funny, filled with great action and an unexpected emotional punch.

Florence Pugh is the star that shines the brightest. There’s a lot to love here.… pic.twitter.com/8wjgx9caIS

— The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 22, 2025

Taps mic: #Thunderbolts was awesome. Tons of implications on how the MCU is moving forward. The team works well together, plenty of emotion. Yelena is my MVP.

Definitely a super fun movie. Definitely stick around after the credits 😉. pic.twitter.com/2vPfvCfEAz

— B E A N Z The Gamer Dad(beanzgotgamez.bsky.social) (@BeanzGotGamez) April 22, 2025

