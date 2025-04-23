Thunderbolts* first reactions praise Florence Pugh, suggest a dark, character-based movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not as dominant as it once was, in part because the movies they’ve put out lately have not been received all that warmly by critics or audiences. The first reactions to Thunderbolts* suggest that it might be a step in the right direction. The reactions are overwhelmingly positive, and praised both the movie’s darker tone and star Florence Pugh, in particular. Here’s a rundown of what people are saying:

Film writer Emily Murray calls the movie one of the “best” MCU movies in some time. She added that it “has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it.”

Brandon Norwood said he was “shocked” by the movie’s quality. “Putting emphasis on the character work and practical action makes this feel like the old Marvel. Wish we’d gotten this sooner. Helps that this dysfunctional team has chemistry, too.”

Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture added that the movie was “different” from much of the rest of the MCU in part because of its darker tone. He added that the movie “very much belongs to Florence Pugh, who carries much of the dramatic weight of the movie on her back, while Lewis Pullman delivers a complex performance as a sympathetic character at war with himself. It may not be the flashiest, funniest, or strongest Marvel film, but its rough edges and imperfections somehow all feel fitting for this anti-hero team of misfits.”

The movie follows a group of motley anti-heroes who team up against a common threat, and is a big test for Marvel’s continued box office supremacy after Captain America: Brave New World underperformed. You can read more reactions to the movie below:

#Thunderbolts is one of Marvel’s most enjoyable films in a while. It feels different than most of the studio’s projects. Its bold, funny, filled with great action and an unexpected emotional punch.



