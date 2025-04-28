 Skip to main content
A Miami Vice remake is coming from the director of Top Gun: Maverick

Kosinski will next direct F1 with Brad Pitt

Miami Vice is coming back to the big screen. Almost 20 years after Michael Mann adapted the ’80s series to the big screen, Joseph Kosinski is set to direct a new adaptation of the film. Universal Pictures will produce the film, which is being adapted by Dan Gilroy.

Plot details for the movie are not yet available, but the original series follows a pair of detectives who work undercover in South Florida. Mann was involved in both the original series and the first theatrical adaptation, which starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. That movie was a box office bomb and received mixed reviews at the time, but has since become something of a cult film in certain circles.

No casting for the central roles has been announced yet, but this project suggests that studios still see Kosinski as one of the surest hands they have. Given the incredible box office success of Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed $1.5 billion and went on to earn a Best Picture nomination, he’s earned a level of trust when it comes to big-scale productions.

Long before we get this Miami Vice, remake, though, we’re getting F1, which stars Brad Pitt as an aging Formula One racer who gets one last chance at success. That movie is set to hit theaters this summer and reportedly has a massive budget, so it should be a real test of Kosinksi’s power. Miami Vice will likely command some pretty significant on-camera talent, but for now, there’s still plenty about this movie that we don’t know.

