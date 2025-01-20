 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

One ‘Harry Potter’ franchise director has weighed in on the HBO reboot

The director was responsible for the first two installments in the original franchise.

By
Harry Potter holding a wand and looking disappointed.
Warner Bros.

From 2001 to 2011, the Harry Potter franchise was one of the most dominant ongoing franchises in Hollywood. The final installments seemed to cement the franchise as the definitive version of this story but in an era filled with reboots, it was only a matter of time before they came for Harry Potter. As casting news continues to leak out about the new Harry Potter series that HBO is developing, one of the original franchise’s directors has weighed in on the new version of the story.

“The fact that they have the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book, I think that’s fantastic,” director Christopher Columbus told People. “You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn’t have an opportunity to do … all these great scenes that we just couldn’t put in the films.”

Recommended Videos

Columbus directed the first two installments of the film series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Those films are both quite long, but the plan for the HBO series is for each season to cover a single book. As a result, the show will have more space to fill in the details of the universe, and more closely adapt J.K. Rowling’s original novels.

Related

As the show continues to cast for many of its more crucial roles, we still don’t know much about who will play the three children at the center of the series. Like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, these kids will be signing up for a decade of work, and will have to saddle the expectations of thousands of fans.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The creator of ‘Succession’ is making a movie about a financial crisis
The movie reportedly focuses on four friends who convene during an international financial crisis.
Jeremy Strong in Succession

Thanks to a stacked cast, an incredible theme song, and some of the best writing in the history of television, Succession has already cemented its legacy as one of the best shows in HBO history. Now, Variety is reporting that Jesse Armstrong, the show's creator, is teaming up with HBO again for a film focused on financial crisis.

According to the reporting, the film focuses on four friends who convene during a "dramatic international financial crisis." Armstrong is teaming up with Succession executive producer Frank Rich for the project, and HBO is taking it on because both are under contract with the company.

Read more
Reacher season 3: Rumors, plot, cast, and more
Get up to date on Reacher season 3
Alan Ritchson in Reacher

The era of Jack Ryan may be over, but Reacher is carrying on as one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video. This action thriller is based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels, which previously featured Tom Cruise in the leading role of two different movies. But for Prime Video, Alan Ritchson has stepped into the role of Jack Reacher, a former member of the U.S. Army Military Police Corps who drifts from town to town and takes justice into his own hands when the local law enforcement isn't enough. While it hasn't been nominated for any Emmy Awards yet, Reacher has seen some recognition at the Saturn Awards with a nomination for Best Streaming Action & Adventure Series.

Prime Video didn't waste any time before renewing Reacher for a third season last year. And while new episodes are still several months away, we're sharing everything we know about Reacher season 3.
Which Reacher novel will season 3 be based on?

Read more
Could Ryan Gosling’s upcoming sci-fi movie be one of 2026’s biggest blockbusters?
The movie is being directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who previously helmed The Lego Movie.
Ryan Gosling in First Man

The space movie remains one of the most popular genres of big-budget filmmaking, and Ryan Gosling is no slouch either. Put the two together, and you might have a recipe for success (or you might have First Man, which was admittedly not aimed at a massive audience).

Project Hail Mary, Gosling's next sci-fi movie, has officially wrapped filming according to its writer Drew Goddard. The film is adapted from an Andy Wier book of the same name and will follow Gosling Ryland Grace as an astronaut who wakes up alone in space without his memory. Eventually, as he puts the pieces of his memory back together, he begins to realize just how vital the mission he's on is to the people of Earth.

Read more