The HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series may have found its Severus Snape

The series is eyeing a Black actor, which would signal a major change from the film adaptation.

By
Paapa Essiedu in I May Destroy You
HBO

Anyone who knows and loves Harry Potter knows that there are few roles in the story more pivotal than Severus Snape. Variety is now reporting that HBO is eyeing Paapa Essiedu to play the role. There is currently no deal in place, and Essiedu is just the latest name to be reported in association with a major role in the show after reports suggested they were looking at Mark Rylance for the role of Dumbledore.

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals,” HBO said in response to Variety‘s reporting.

Essiedu is not as well known as Rylance, but has had major roles in series including I May Destroy You and Gangs of London. At just 34 years old, he’s younger than Alan Rickman was when he took on the same role.

Snape is one of the most crucial roles in the series and perhaps the most important one to get right. The Hogwarts potions professor often seems like one of Harry’s primary antagonists, but becomes a more complicated character as the story progresses and we learn how he interacted with both of Harry’s parents when they were in school together.

Notably, Essiedu is also a Black actor, which may signal that this new series will be much more diverse than the films that already exist. If Essiedu ultimately lands the role, he’ll have to step into the enormous shoes of Alan Rickman, who nailed the role in the film saga.

