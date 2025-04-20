The 8 best prison TV series of all time

TV transports us to places we wouldn’t be able to visit otherwise. Other times, it allows us to live vicariously through people who see the world very differently than we do. I can’t think of a genre that gives us a peek into a life we should strive never to replicate more than the prison drama. Spending time in the slammer isn’t as abnormal as you would think (about 5% of all Americans have gone to jail at least once in their lifetime). Still, the other 95% of us are always a little curious about what happens behind bars, even if we know it’s unpleasant.
Many shows have put their characters in prison for a single episode or a small stretch of the plot (it feels like every sitcom from the 1990s had a prison episode), but we’re not going to focus on those series. This list is solely to appreciate the niche genre that places its characters in jail as the main setting and catalyst for the plots. These are the best prison TV series of all time.