Apple isn’t known for its TV offerings, and that’s okay. The mega-corporation is best known for its technologies, and its streaming service is just one way that it compliments all the other things that Apple does for the average consumer. Although Apple TV+ may not be the most essential streaming service, at least for the company it’s a part of, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t produced its fair share of fascinating original shows.

Already, Apple TV+ has produced a vast array of programming ranging from comedy to drama, and they’ve managed to attract some pretty big creative minds to their platform. While not everything they’ve done has been a success, Apple has already created some of the biggest shows on TV in its short time as a streamer.

The Morning Show

The Morning Show was designed to be Apple’s splashiest original series, and it proved to be exactly that. The show, which stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carrell, follows the daily lives of the anchors and producers who create a national morning show every day. Carrell and Aniston play co-anchors, and Aniston has to fight to hold onto her job after Carrell is fired in the wake of a sexual misconduct allegation. The series spins out from there, but what makes the show watchable is its all-star lineup of performers, all of whom have come prepared to prove that they are great actors in need of better roles.

Creators: Jay Carson and Kerry Ehrin

Main Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup

Total Episodes: 20

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Ted Lasso

It may not have been the most obvious candidate for Apple’s breakout show, but Ted Lasso has become something of a phenomenon. The series follows a midwestern American football coach who is hired to coach a British football team, even though he knows little about the sport. Although Ted is hired to sabotage the team, he’s unaware of this, and instead spends his first season spreading the idea that kindness and decency are far more important than who wins and who loses. The message is received initially with a clanging thud, but Ted Lasso won over its audience the same way the titular character wins over his athletes. Slowly, but steadily.

Creators: Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence

Main Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Stephen Manas

Total Episodes: 23

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

For All Mankind

Thus far, the comedies on Apple TV+ have been more successful than the dramas, generally. The biggest exception to that is For All Mankind, which through its first two seasons has told an epic, involving story that imagines what would have happened if the Russians had landed on the moon before the Americans. It’s one small change that has enormous ripples and brings a much more diverse slate of astronauts to the fore of NASA’s program much sooner than they did in the actual timeline. Alternate histories can be dreadfully dull, but For All Mankind keeps its story rooted in characters, and it’s all the better for it.

Creators: Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert

Main Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, and Wrenn Schmidt

Total Episodes: 30

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Central Park

A musical, adult, animated sitcom doesn’t seem like an easy sell, but Central Park is good enough to make it work. Although the show has plenty of bells and whistles, it works because it balances them with a relatively simple plot. Central Park follows a family who lives in the titular New York City park and must save it from land developers. The show works thanks to its clever songs and ability to weave jokes into every scene. It’s from some of the same minds that brought us Bob’s Burgers, so it shouldn’t be surprising that the show is one of TV’s funniest.

Creators: Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith

Main Cast: Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Josh Gad

Total Episodes: 20

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Dickinson

Apple TV+ was never going to be a central revenue generator for a company as massive as Apple, which means that the company is willing to take risks that other streamers might not. One of those risks is Dickinson, a series starring Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson, the 19th-century poet. Dickinson is one of the most formally daring shows on television, and although it’s a comedy, it’s always fully cognizant of the fragile state of mind of its heroine. Dickinson is about being young, in love, and heartbroken. But it’s also about the specter of death, and its role in shaping even a young woman’s life.

Creator: Alena Smith

Main Cast: Adrian Enscoe, Hailee Steinfeld, and Anna Baryshnikov

Total Episodes: 30

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Mythic Quest

Like many of Apple’s best shows, Mythic Quest has been on a continual path toward improvement ever since it first debuted. At its core, the series is an office comedy about a group of video game designers who have already created the biggest multiplayer game in the world. Now, they’re given the impossible task of following up on that success and living up to the hype around the studio. That simple concept has fueled plenty of great comedy, thanks in part to creator and star Rob McElhenney’s skills as both a writer and performer. On Mythic Quest, he’s backed up by a slew of great supporting characters as well.

Creators: Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney

Main Cast: Rob McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, and Charlotte Nicdao

Total Episodes: 20

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Lisey’s Story

Based on a Stephen King book of the same name, Lisey’s Story has some inherent appeal because the work of its author is so popular. The Apple version of this story was also written by King and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pablo Larrain. Starring Julianne Moore, the series follows Lisey in the aftermath of the death of her husband, a famous author. Lisey eventually discovers that her husband left behind a treasure hunt, and as she follows the hunt’s clues, she gains a dangerous stalker who believes that her husband’s unpublished manuscripts should be shared with the world.

Creators: Pablo Larrain and Stephen King

Main Cast: Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, and Jennifer Jason Leigh

Total Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Physical

Rose Byrne is a deeply gifted performer who is perpetually in need of better roles. Thankfully, that’s exactly what Physical gives her. The show is set in the 1980s and follows a bored housewife who slowly comes alive as she discovers the world of aerobics. Eventually, the show signals that she will become an aerobics tycoon with a vast empire. Part of the show’s journey is chronicling that rise and telling the story of the seemingly subdued woman who becomes a force to be reckoned with. Byrne is electric in the role, even if her behavior is sometimes a little hard to watch.

Creator: Annie Weisman

Main Cast: Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, and Dierdre Friel

Total Episodes: 10

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The basic premise of Schmigadoon! is either delightful or horrifying, depending mostly on your personal tastes. The show follows a pair of backpackers who happen upon a secluded village that seems to be trapped in a 1940s musical. The backpackers, played by Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael Key, ultimately discover that they won’t be allowed to leave the town until they find true love. Although the premise could feel stale, Schmigadoon! finds plenty of clever ideas within that relatively simple setup. Pair that with some catchy songs, and the show is more than worth a watch.

Creators: Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul

Main Cast: Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, and Fred Armisen

Total Episodes: 6

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The Mosquito Coast

The Mosquito Coast is kind of like Breaking Bad with a more idealistic bent. The series follows a radical who is forced to take his family on the run after he finds himself being hunted by the U.S. government. Starring Justin Theroux, the series wasn’t universally beloved by critics when it debuted, but it provides plenty of thrills over the course of its seven-episode run. Apple provides loads of content that is funny and nice and The Mosquito Coast is designed for viewers who are looking for something a little more thrilling. The show grounds things in some pathos and character work, but ultimately, it’s an extended chase filled with twists and turns.

Creator: Tom Bissell and Neil Cross

Main Cast: Justin Theroux, Melissa George, and Logan Polish

Total Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Editors' Recommendations