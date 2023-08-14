 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Obsessed with Only Murders in the Building? The 10 best Steve Martin movies and shows, ranked

Steve Martin can be the straight man or the silly one, and he's a star either way

Shawn Laib
By
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.
Hulu / Hulu

Living legend doesn’t even begin to describe Steve Martin’s place in Hollywood lore. The stand-up comic turned actor has been entertaining the masses in family-friendly films since the 1970s. It makes you often wonder, “How old is Steve Martin?” because not many nearly-80-year-old actors are still chugging along with so much success. Martin likes to play characters who endure everyday problems, but are also usually subjected to uncanny or weird circumstances. His ability to go with the flow and overcome the humorous situations in the movies makes his brand of humor relatable yet unique.

While Steve Martin hasn’t been as active in the 2010s and 2020s, his renaissance for the masses has come with Hulu’s mystery series Only Murders in the Building. Steve Martin and Martin Short are joined by Selena Gomez for murder-mystery fun and intrigue, and the series has just entered its third season on the streamer. Let’s see where it ranks amongst the 10 best Steve Martin movies and shows of all time.

Recommended Videos

10. The Pink Panther (2006)

10. The Pink Panther
93m
Genre Comedy, Mystery, Crime, Adventure, Family
Stars Steve Martin, Jean Reno, Kevin Kline
Directed by Shawn Levy
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Not every list has to include just critical darlings. The Pink Panther may not have been well-received by reviewers, but the fans went to the theaters in droves to see Steve Martin play Inspector Jacques Clouseau. The detective is hilariously underprepared to actually solve any murders or crimes, and the combination of physical humor and heart displayed by Clouseau makes this one an absolute riot every time you turn it on. Also, seeing Steve Martin fart in front of Beyonce in a singing booth is one of the best movie moments of the 2000s; I don’t care what anyone has to say! 

9. Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

9. Cheaper by the Dozen
98m
Genre Comedy, Family
Stars Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, Piper Perabo
Directed by Shawn Levy
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

While this remake of the 1950s Cheaper by the Dozen isn’t nearly as well-liked, Steve Martin’s sense of humor makes this a fun family affair for all ages. Martin plays a father of 12 children who moves across the country when a new job opportunity arises, and, as you can expect, not everyone is excited about the upheaval. Director Shawn Levy, who is more known for his work on Stranger Things now, does well in these comedy collaborations with Martin.

8. The Jerk (1979)

8. The Jerk
94m
Genre Comedy
Stars Steve Martin, Bernadette Peters, Catlin Adams
Directed by Carl Reiner
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

The Jerk’s premise probably (definitely) gets some side-eye today: a white child of Black sharecroppers grows up to experience what it’s like outside of his family bubble. But it also marks Martin’s first lead role in a movie — which you’d never know from his incredible ability to shine bright and carry the production.

7. The Spanish Prisoner (1997)

7. The Spanish Prisoner
110m
Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Stars Steve Martin, Campbell Scott, Ben Gazzara
Directed by David Mamet
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock

Steve Martin gets out of his comfort zone and typecast in this suspense film about a shady business magnate who wields his money and power any way he pleases. His main victim is the main character, Joe Ross, an inventor with a novel idea. Martin plays the antagonist in this film, something that is more than rare for the usually upbeat, everyman superstar.

6. Father of the Bride (1991)

6. Father of the Bride
105m
Genre Comedy, Romance
Stars Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Directed by Charles Shyer
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

Steve Martin has shown throughout his career that he does an excellent job playing a concerned, overwhelmed father. Here he plays a stereotypical dad who can’t easily come to grips with his daughter getting married. This remake of the 1950 film by Vincente Minnelli is beloved for the star casting of Martin and Diane Keaton. (It’s also one of the first big roles of Succession star Kieran Culkan’s career.) 

5. Only Murders in the Building (2021)

5. Only Murders in the Building
tv-ma 3 Seasons
Genre Comedy, Mystery
Cast Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez
Created by Steve Martin, John Robert Hoffman
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu

This meta-analysis of the mystery and true crime genres is still going as strong as ever. The chemistry between Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez as three mystery-hungered problem solvers is still sharp and comforting. The side characters are played by big names like Amy Schumer, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Shirley Maclaine. It’s hard to describe exactly what makes this show so special; rather, all of the elements combine to become greater than the sum of their parts. Many more strong seasons could see this show rank at the top of Martin’s resume by the time it’s finished. 

4. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

4. Planes, Trains and Automobiles
93m
Genre Comedy
Stars Steve Martin, John Candy, Laila Robins
Directed by John Hughes
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

John Hughes’ decision to make a comedy starring adults rather than high schoolers was absolutely gold. Steve Martin and John Candy make for one of the all-time great comedic duos when their mismatched personalities clash and eventually mesh as they try to make it home to family for Thanksgiving dinner. The simple premise and humanity of the storyline help to ground this film and make it a holiday classic that absolutely never gets old, no matter how many years in a row you watch it.

3. Roxanne (1987)

3. Roxanne
107m
Genre Comedy, Romance
Stars Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah, Rick Rossovich
Directed by Fred Schepisi
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Roxanne was something of a passion project for Steve Martin. He invested years of research and writing into the role of Charlie Bales, a likable fireman with an obnoxiously large nose. It is based on the play Cyrano de Bergerac from 1897. The romantic tale at the heart of the film between Charlie and Roxanne is feel-good and played to perfection by Martin and Daryl Hannah. 

2. All of Me (1984)

2. All of Me
93m
Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Romance
Stars Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin, Victoria Tennant
Directed by Carl Reiner
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Fantasy is perhaps the best genre to bring the most comedic ideas to audiences around the world. Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin do an impeccable job of joining forces in one body, quite literally, when Tomlin’s character tries to have her soul put into another woman after her death. Martin is masterful at drawing the most possible laughs out of every unrealistic, fantastical situation. 

1. Parenthood (1989)

1. Parenthood
124m
Genre Comedy, Drama
Stars Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen, Dianne Wiest
Directed by Ron Howard
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Steve Martin yet again plays a father who is struggling to parent his children in the way he deems acceptable, blaming his kids for the lack of perfection he desires. Keanu Reeves and Joaquin Phoenix make early-career appearances in this comedic classic. Families of any age should be able to find at least one storyline or character in this film that they relate to.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The 12 best movie drinking games to play while watching the films
You'll love playing these movie drinking games
Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Watching something can be a great way to stave off the boredom that everyone faces from time to time. Whether it's a great show or movie available on Netflix or Amazon Prime, streaming services have ensured that we'll always have something to watch. Just having something to watch often isn't enough, though. In fact, what some people need is a game that goes alongside the latest thing that's streaming which is why we've developed this list of drinking games that are perfect for Amazon Prime or Netflix subscribers.

You don't need to follow along with these games to get to a good drinking game with anything you're watching. What you might find, though, is that these movie drinking games have been carefully calibrated to ensure that you have as much fun as possible. Once you see a game that looks like fun, just grab a case of cheap beer or whatever your preferred drink might be and get started. You can also check out our guides for board games and card-drinking games if you're looking for a drinking game that doesn't involve a screen at all.

Read more
The best shows on Amazon Prime to binge in August
This is a definitive list of the best shows that are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Hughie, Butcher, and Mother's Milk look down into a mysterious car trunk in "The Boys"

Even if you've picked a streaming service, it can be impossible to narrow down what you're really looking for. If you've run out of the best Netflix movies and Netflix original series to watch, you'll need to find somewhere else to turn. Fortunately, Netflix is far from the only game in town. Anyone who uses Amazon Prime to get packages delivered to them quickly also has access to a library of fairly impressive shows and movies. If you're looking for your next series to binge, and you already have Amazon anyway, then we've got a list of the best shows on Amazon Prime well worth you're time. We've broken down the best shows to stream on Amazon Prime to start with below, with entries that range from sprawling sci-fi to touching, grounded comedies.

We've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu shows, and the best Disney Plus shows to watch if you've seen all of these.

Read more
25 years of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas: Does the movie still hold up?
The indelible impact of 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas'
Gunshot art of Hunter Thompson.

The first time I watched Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas also happened to be, appropriately, the first time I took LSD. At some point, I found myself wandering the shelves in the local Video Depot when a VHS cover jumped out at me. It showed a warped head with massive bug-eyed sunglasses — a sort of Dali-esque portrait — and without knowing much about the title, I nevertheless knew that this was the film I wanted to watch. I have no memory of how I actually got the tape out of the place as I cannot imagine they would have rented it to me, so twisted and incapable, which was due to my psychedelic condition.

Let me tell you: That moderate box-office bomb of a film that today has middling Rotten Tomato scores changed my life, as it did for so many aspiring writers, political junkies, and weirdos back in the day. At the time, the movie was generally considered a failure, but from the vantage of 2023 — 25 years later — it’s hard not to recognize the enormity of its impact.

Read more