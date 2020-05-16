There’s an overwhelming amount of movies on Netflix right now, and even when you narrow your search down by genre, it can be hard to find exactly what you’re looking for. Luckily, we spend an overwhelming amount of time picking out the best possible films to stream so you don’t have to waste time poking around the platform. So if you’re looking for the best Sci-fi movies on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place.

If you’re looking for more options, we’ve also found the best action movies, documentaries, and shows on Netflix to help keep your binge alive.

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is mostly known for his most recent film, Parasite, but his body of work expands beyond just that thriller film. Snowpiercer boasts one of the most unique premises: the entire film taking place on a train that holds the last of the world’s survivors after a failed climate-change experiment.

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Main cast: Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, Tilda Swinton

Runtime: 126 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

This classic time-travel movie follows 17-year old highschool student Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) as he accidentally embarks on a journey 30 years in the past. With the help of the same eccentric mad-scientist that sent him into the past, he must find a way back to the future without causing too much damage to his own life.

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Main Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson

Runtime: 165 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.5

This sci-fi movie brings an up-and-coming computer programmer (Domhall Gleeson) to the remote home of his boss (Oscar Isaac) to assist in a ground-breaking A.I. (artificial intelligence) experiment: Observing a synthetic humanoid (Alicia Vikander) perform a series of evaluations to test just how human she is.

Director: Alex Garland

Main Cast: Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac

Runtime: 108 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

In a future where a special police unit is able to stop and arrest murderers before they ever get to commit their crimes, Chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise) finds himself accused of a future murder. He goes from officer to criminal in his search to understand why he saw himself murdering a stranger.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Main Cast: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton

Runtime: 145 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6

If you’re looking for a fun, action-packed Star Wars movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, this is worth a watch. The story follows Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian years before they joined the rebellion. However, if you want to stream all of the Star Wars movies beyond this one, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Director: Ron Howard

Main Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke

Runtime: 155 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Based on the novel series of the same name, No Game, No Life: Zero tells the story of humanity’s struggle through the great war. Despite being the only race without magic, humans must use the true power of intellect to survive. This movie is actually the prequel to a popular anime series on Netflix.

Director: Atsuko Ishizuka

Main Cast: Alexandra Bedford, Jessica Boone, Ricardo Contreras

Runtime: 110 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5

As the second installment in the Ant-Man series, this movie takes place in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War. As he struggles to bring balance back to his life, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) must put the Ant suit back on once again to fight side by side with The Wasp.

Director: Peyton Reed

Main Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña

Runtime: 118 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

This sci-fi film follows the story of a computer hacker (Keanu Reeves) that suddenly learns that he is actually living in a simulation. When a group of renegade humans manages to pull him out of the life he had come to hate, he realizes he has been prophesized as the chosen one to aid in the survival of mankind against the machines.

Directors: The Wachowski Brothers

Main Cast: Keanu Reeves, Lawrence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss

Runtime: 136 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.7

If you’re in the mood for a dystopian future packed with action, Equilibrium is here to deliver just that. Set in the middle of a totalitarian regime, peace is maintained amongst the populace with a drug that removes emotions from its citizens. Books, Art, and music are all strictly forbidden and punishable by death.

Director: Kurt Wimmer

Main Cast: Christian Bale, Sean Bean, Emily Watson

Runtime: 107 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.4

The Vampires and the Lycans have been at war for centuries, and Selene (Kate Beckinsale) has devoted her life to eradicating the remaining pockets of werewolves. However, when she encounters a seemingly harmless human doctor (Scott Speedman), she uncovers a long-standing conspiracy that shakes her beliefs.

Director: Len Wiseman

Main Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Shane Brolly

Runtime: 121 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.0

