The 15 Best Animated Series on Netflix Right Now

There are a lot of great Netflix shows to stream, and that becomes especially true if you’re a fan of animation. Alongside some of the best anime series, Netflix offers a wide variety of animated shows for adults and kids alike.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing cartoon or some mind-bending adult animation, the streaming platform offers something for everyone. To help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve gone ahead and highlighted some of our favorites below. Here are our top picks for the best animated series on Netflix in November.

Midnight Gospel

The easiest way to describe this adult cartoon is candy for your eyes and thoughts for your soul. From the minds of Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell, this animated series is part podcast, part animation, and 100% enjoyable. The story follows Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who travels to dying worlds to interview strange beings.

Total Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 8.3

The Dragon Prince

If you like Avatar the Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, then this Netflix animated series should be right up your alley. The plot follows two human princes who form an unlikely bond with an elfin assassin after encountering a dragon egg. They must adventure together to try to bring peace to their warring lands.

Total Episodes: 27

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Paradise PD

Paradise PD is an absurdly executed conglomeration of antics and absolute chaos characterized by a podunk police force, including a talking, drug-addicted K-9 (Kyle Kinane) named Bullet. With some familiar voice actors and thematic ridiculousness in the air, this animated series is sure to make the list of late-night cartoons to watch when you need to escape the mundane.

Total Episodes: 18

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Love, Death & Robots

This fantastic anthology series is filled with different animated shorts, each as breathtaking as the last. Every episode tells an entirely new tale with a different art style each time. Some episodes are meant to be fun, while others are quite thought-provoking.

Total Episodes: 18

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Originally from Nickelodeon, this animated series follows the story of Aang, a young boy who has been trapped in ice for over a hundred years. The world has fallen into chaos in his absence, and as the Avatar, he is the only one who can restore the balance between the 4 elements of earth, fire, air, and water. He has many challenges to overcome to do so, but he finds the strength with the help of those who believe in him.

Total Episodes: 66

IMDb Rating: 9.2

F is for Family

In a series created by raucous and bold comedian Bill Burr, we observe the objectively dysfunctional Murphy family living in the 1970’s. With the hilariously relatable (though exaggerated) and cleverly written scenarios, you experience the life of a short-fused, suburban, war veteran father who just wants to sit down and watch his shows. This show also features a hilarious side character voiced by Sam Rockwell, who seemingly serves as an ode to all of the Matthew McConaughey types that circulate in 70’s pop culture.

Total Episodes: 36

IMDb Rating: 8.0

BoJack Horseman

If you’re looking for an adult cartoon comedy that does more than just make fun of itself, Netflix’s Bojack Horseman scratches that itch. The story follows the life of a washed-up sitcom star who made his claim to fame with a popular sitcom from the late 80s and 90s. Bojack (Will Arnett) struggles with depression, addiction, and maintaining relationships in this witty but dark comedy.

Total Episodes: 77

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Disenchantment

From the creators of Futurama and some of the best Simpsons episodes comes this wonderful and very different animated series. Disenchantment follows the story of Princess Bean, who is less than ladylike. After befriending a demon and an elf, her life quickly changes from royalty to an exciting and dangerous adventure.

Total Episodes: 20 episodes

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

With 2 seasons available, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is an action-packed sci-fi adventure the whole family can binge. Kipo is a young girl who finds herself stranded on the surface of a post-apocalyptic world searching for her father. Unfortunately, humans are no longer the dominant species.

Total Episodes: 20 episodes

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Aggretsuko

A witty commentary on the happenings and long-term effects of an office job, Aggretsuko maintains the balance between overtly cute and fiercely savage. Our protagonist, Retsuko the red panda, is just as flawed and misunderstood as anyone else, except she gets her anger out in a surprisingly unique way: Heavy metal karaoke.

Total Episodes: 30

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Big Mouth

With voice acting from both Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Big Mouth is an animated show about a group of teenage friends who find themselves at the mercy of puberty. Of course, puberty in this case is accompanied by hormone monsters that act as “guides” through this awkward time. Naturally, hilarious and awkward problems arise with every episode.

Total Episodes: 43

IMDb Rating: 8.0

The Legend of Korra

Set in the same timeline as Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra follows the adventures of the latest Avatar as she struggles to find her place in the world. With technology suddenly at the center of everything, this series is more about the struggles between benders and non-benders than ever before.

Total Episodes: 52

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Hilda

Though this adorable little series looks like it would be meant for just kids, it’s got enough depth to entertain even the most cartoon-adverse adults. The story follows a young girl named Hilda as she travels from her home in a vast magical wilderness to the busy city of Trollberg. With pleasant British accents and dangerous adventures, Hilda is one of the best cartoons on Netflix right now.

Total Episodes: 15

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Castlevania

This Netflix Original Series is based on Castlevania: Dracula’s Curse, the 3rd installment of the video game saga. Though many of the best Anime series on Netflix are made to be English dubs, this show was made first and foremost for its American audience. With loads of action, mystery, vampires, and witty one-liners, Castlevania is a must-watch if you’re looking to fill a sci-fi void in your heart.

Total Episodes: 22

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Glitch Techs

Another great family cartoon, Glitch Techs was born out of Netflix’s partnership with Nickelodeon. The plot follows the adventures of two gamers who stumble upon a secret group of tech support employees who are responsible for fighting gaming glitches that have found their way into real life.

Total Episodes: 19

IMDb Rating: 7.8

