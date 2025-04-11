7 incredible shows like 1923 that every fan should binge

1923 may be a prequel to Yellowstone, but this Western drama that takes place in the 1920s is one of the best shows in its genre all on its own. The series uses the star power of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to craft an immersive drama about a family trying to survive one of the most tumultuous times in American history. Themes such as loyalty, expansionism, and manifest destiny are examined with incredible precision, and it probably makes fans of the series want to find other shows that have similar qualities.

It’s easy just to cop out and say you should watch Yellowstone and 1883 if you love 1923 (and you should watch these other shows that take place in the same universe), but we want to focus more on other Western hits adjacent to the show. The longform creativity allowed by TV has made the Western an in-vogue genre yet again. These are the shows like 1923 you should enjoy during your next binge.

Hell on Wheels (2011) tv-14 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, Western Stars Anson Mount, Colm Meaney, Robin McLeavy Created by Joe Gayton, Tony Gayton Watch on Tubi Hell on Wheels follows Civil War veteran Cullen Bohannon as he becomes overwhelmed by vengeance after losing his family due to America’s most tragic conflict. He settles in as one of the men who helps build the Union Pacific Railroad in the aftermath of the war, hoping that his travels across the land will bring him peace and closure over his personal losses. Hell on Wheels is one of the best pre-Yellowstone Western dramas of the 2010s, a series that truly understood what the genre represents and helped to solidify it as a dense and interesting topic. The tie between loss and growth and how the people in America paralleled the conflicts of the country at large are demonstrated in this show perfectly.

Justified (2010) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy Created by Graham Yost Watch on Hulu Justified stars Timothy Olyphant as an outlaw in a small town who fights villains while trying to grapple with behavior that would paint him as one in his own right. This Hulu series is more of an ode to older outlaw shows in the 20th century. More violence and gun fighting makes it an exciting and thrilling action alternative to other Westerns that focus more on the socio-political ramifications of their periods. Walton Goggins is the best secondary actor in the series (this is a theme throughout his career, in case you didn’t notice).

Joe Pickett (2021) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Drama, Western Stars Michael Dorman, Julianna Guill, Skywalker Hughes Created by John Erick Dowdle, Drew Dowdle, C.J. Box Watch on Amazon Joe Pickett is a fantastic mix of Western and murder mystery. The main character has to get himself off of the suspects list when a murder happens in the small rural town where he’s raising his family. This show is a case of premature cancellation ruining a good thing. There are only 20 episodes here, but it’s a fun binge that Western fans can finish over a few days in between other shows on this list.

Bonanza (1959) tv-pg 14 Seasons 14 Seasons Genre Western, Action & Adventure, Drama, Family Stars Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, David Canary Created by David Dortort Watch on Tubi If you think you’re too young for Bonanza, you better show some respect to the pioneers of this genre. Bonanza is a trail blazing program that set up so many trademarks of the category for all of the shows that came in its wake. Airing throughout the 1960s, the series owes a lot to the format of the decade in which each episode followed a new storyline rather than staying dedicated to an overarching plot like so many streaming series do these days. The Cartwright family tries to build a life in the wake of the Civil War. 431 episodes gave audiences hours upon hours of stories to really get ingrained in the fictional family’s lives in a way that is hard to do with contemporary eight-episode seasons. Gunsmoke is another classic that could have made the list, but we think Bonanza embodies the classic Western better as it relates to 1923.

The English (2022) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Western Stars Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer Created by Hugo Blick Watch on Amazon Emily Blunt is award-worthy in The English. She plays a grief-stricken cowgirl with a thirst for violence who will do her part to take down the enemies who wronged her. The Western genre is usually dominated by toxic masculinity and gender stereotypes. The English turns these tropes upside down for a welcome change of pace and a fun miniseries watch over a weekend.

Deadwood (2004) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Western, Crime, Drama Stars Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker Created by David Milch Watch on max Deadwood is a Western prestige TV taken to a whole different level by HBO. Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant are the two standout performers as a settlement in South Dakota turns to illicit activities and violent crime to build itself into a prominent town in the American Midwest of the 19th century. Those looking for a lot of action or a fast pace will be better suited with a different show, but the slow-burn and introspective storytelling in Deadwood changed the genre and set a high standard for future shows. There’s also not a single other show where you’ll hear the word c*cks*cker 89 times an episode. Take that for what it’s worth.