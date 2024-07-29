These murder mysteries prove that murder mystery movies aren't just one thing.

The murder mystery, as a genre, is centuries old, and there have been movies made with this general plot for over a century. Murder mysteries aren’t any one thing, but typically, they involve someone trying to get to the bottom of some sort of mysterious death. They can be cozy and sort of fun or much darker and more ruminative. They can be thrillers, or they can be borderline comedies.

Whichever kind you prefer, you should find at least one that suits your fancy on this list. We’ve put together the ten best murder mysteries of all time.

Knives Out (2019) Play 131m Genre Comedy, Crime, Mystery Stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Directed by Rian Johnson Watch on Amazon Rian Johnson is the master of the modern murder mystery, and Knives Out is all the proof you need. The movie tells the story of a wealthy family whose patriarch is murdered, and the investigator who is called to solve the crime. A brilliant class commentary that also works as a satisfying mystery, Knives Out is beautiful, autumnal, and features a crackerjack cast who are all working at the top of their games. Read more Knives Out (2019 Movie) Official Trailer — Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis

Murder on the Orient Express (1974) Play 128m Genre Drama, Thriller, Mystery Stars Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Martin Balsam Directed by Sidney Lumet Watch on Amazon Adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, Murder on the Orient Express may be the most famous of her adaptations. A Hercule Poirot mystery, the film follows the detective as he finds himself on a train where one of the passengers is murdered. Poirot then takes it upon himself to interview the other passengers, and in the process, discovers the surprising truth behind the murder and who is responsible. Read more Murder on the Orient Express (1974) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Memories of Murder (2003) Play 131m Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller Stars Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Roi-ha Directed by Bong Joon-ho Watch on Tubi Before Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite was an international phenomenon, he was already making masterpieces like Memories of Murder. The film is loosely adapted from the story of Korea’s first documented serial murders, and tells the story of the detectives assigned to solve the murders. Memories of Murder is equal parts ruminative and thrilling, and what it has to say about its central detectives and the murders they are trying to solve will leave you contemplating it for days afterward. Read more MEMORIES OF MURDER Trailer

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Play 119m Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller Stars Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn Directed by Jonathan Demme Watch on Amazon One of the great thrillers ever made, The Silence of the Lambs tells the story of FBI agent Clarice Starling, a young agent assigned to work on the case of a serial killer named Buffalo Bill. In order to get inside the killer’s mind, she has several conversations with Hannibal Lecter, another serial killer who is already in custody. Thanks to two utterly captivating central performances and a murder mystery that still holds up, The Silence of the Lambs remains at the pinnacle of the murder movie genre. Read more THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM

Memento (2000) Play 113m Genre Mystery, Thriller Stars Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano Directed by Christopher Nolan Watch on Amazon Christopher Nolan’s twisty investigative story follows a man with short-term memory loss who is nonetheless determined to track down his wife’s killer. The movie’s innovative storytelling structure (it moves both forward and backward in time) only add to the confusing layers going on here, but Memento works because it comes to a deeply satisfying conclusion. You might have to watch it twice to pick up on everything, but thankfully, that’s no burden with a movie like this. Read more Memento (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Gone Girl (2014) Play 149m Genre Mystery, Thriller, Drama Stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris Directed by David Fincher Watch on Amazon Adapted from one of the great summer beach reads of all time, Gone Girl tells the story of a woman’s disappearance and its aftermath. The movie’s twists and turns are best left unspoiled, but Gone Girl is as much about the aftermath of a marriage that’s fallen apart as it is about murder itself. Following a husband who slowly convinces the world that he has murdered his wife, viewing Gone Girl will leave you pondering that same question. Read more Gone Girl | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Scream (1996) Play 112m Genre Crime, Horror, Mystery Stars David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox Directed by Wes Craven Watch on HBO Max A slasher comedy that also doubles as a great murder mystery, Scream is a meta-movie about horror movies themselves. When a horror movie obsessed serial killer begins to take down high school students one at a time, it’s left to the remaining students to figure out who is behind the ghastly crimes. The kills themselves are plenty thrilling here, but what makes the movie work is how smart it is about the tropes of horror as a genre. On top of all that, it comes to a remarkably satisfying conclusion. Read more Scream | Official Trailer (HD) - Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore | Miramax

Se7en (1995) Play 127m Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller Stars Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow Directed by David Fincher Watch on Amazon One of the darker murder mysteries on this list, Se7en tells the story of a pair of detectives who are hunting a serial killer who murders people to punish them for committing one of the seven deadly sins. Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman make for a remarkably effective pairing, and the murders they are tasked with solving are dark and twisted in ways that neither of them have ever seen before. Se7en is grisly, but it’s a thrill ride worth taking. Read more Se7en (1995) Official Trailer - Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman Movie HD

L.A. Confidential (1997) Play 138m Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller Stars Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey Directed by Curtis Hanson Watch on Amazon A ’50s-set noir film about the golden age of Hollywood, L.A. Confidential tells the story of three detectives who find themselves circling a series of murders and the police corruption surrounding them. Thanks to an all-star cast, Curtis Hanson’s incredible direction, and lush production design, L.A. Confidential remains a perfectly balanced mystery filled with interesting characters who are all, in one way or another, trying to find their way toward doing the right thing. Read more LA Confidential (1997) Official Trailer - Kevin Spacey, Guy Pearce Movie HD