These murder mysteries prove that murder mystery movies aren't just one thing.

The murder mystery, as a genre, is centuries old, and there have been movies made with this general plot for over a century. Murder mysteries aren’t any one thing, but typically, they involve someone trying to get to the bottom of some sort of mysterious death. They can be cozy and sort of fun or much darker and more ruminative. They can be thrillers, or they can be borderline comedies.
Whichever kind you prefer, you should find at least one that suits your fancy on this list. We’ve put together the ten best murder mysteries of all time.
Knives Out (2019)
131m
Genre
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
Stars
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas
Directed by
Rian JohnsonWatch on Amazon
Rian Johnson is the master of the modern murder mystery, and Knives Out is all the proof you need. The movie tells the story of a wealthy family whose patriarch is murdered, and the investigator who is called to solve the crime. A brilliant class commentary that also works as a satisfying mystery, Knives Out is beautiful, autumnal, and features a crackerjack cast who are all working at the top of their games.
Knives Out (2019 Movie) Official Trailer — Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
128m
Genre
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
Stars
Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Martin Balsam
Directed by
Sidney LumetWatch on Amazon
Adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, Murder on the Orient Express may be the most famous of her adaptations. A Hercule Poirot mystery, the film follows the detective as he finds himself on a train where one of the passengers is murdered. Poirot then takes it upon himself to interview the other passengers, and in the process, discovers the surprising truth behind the murder and who is responsible.
Murder on the Orient Express (1974) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
Memories of Murder (2003)
131m
Genre
Crime, Drama, Thriller
Stars
Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Roi-ha
Directed by
Bong Joon-hoWatch on Tubi
Before Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite was an international phenomenon, he was already making masterpieces like Memories of Murder. The film is loosely adapted from the story of Korea’s first documented serial murders, and tells the story of the detectives assigned to solve the murders. Memories of Murder is equal parts ruminative and thrilling, and what it has to say about its central detectives and the murders they are trying to solve will leave you contemplating it for days afterward.
MEMORIES OF MURDER Trailer
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
119m
Genre
Crime, Drama, Thriller
Stars
Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn
Directed by
Jonathan DemmeWatch on Amazon
One of the great thrillers ever made, The Silence of the Lambs tells the story of FBI agent Clarice Starling, a young agent assigned to work on the case of a serial killer named Buffalo Bill. In order to get inside the killer’s mind, she has several conversations with Hannibal Lecter, another serial killer who is already in custody. Thanks to two utterly captivating central performances and a murder mystery that still holds up, The Silence of the Lambs remains at the pinnacle of the murder movie genre.
THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM
Memento (2000)
113m
Genre
Mystery, Thriller
Stars
Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano
Directed by
Christopher NolanWatch on Amazon
Christopher Nolan’s twisty investigative story follows a man with short-term memory loss who is nonetheless determined to track down his wife’s killer. The movie’s innovative storytelling structure (it moves both forward and backward in time) only add to the confusing layers going on here, but Memento works because it comes to a deeply satisfying conclusion. You might have to watch it twice to pick up on everything, but thankfully, that’s no burden with a movie like this.
Memento (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
Gone Girl (2014)
149m
Genre
Mystery, Thriller, Drama
Stars
Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris
Directed by
David FincherWatch on Amazon
Adapted from one of the great summer beach reads of all time, Gone Girl tells the story of a woman’s disappearance and its aftermath. The movie’s twists and turns are best left unspoiled, but Gone Girl is as much about the aftermath of a marriage that’s fallen apart as it is about murder itself. Following a husband who slowly convinces the world that he has murdered his wife, viewing Gone Girl will leave you pondering that same question.
Gone Girl | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX
Scream (1996)
112m
Genre
Crime, Horror, Mystery
Stars
David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
Directed by
Wes CravenWatch on HBO Max
A slasher comedy that also doubles as a great murder mystery, Scream is a meta-movie about horror movies themselves. When a horror movie obsessed serial killer begins to take down high school students one at a time, it’s left to the remaining students to figure out who is behind the ghastly crimes. The kills themselves are plenty thrilling here, but what makes the movie work is how smart it is about the tropes of horror as a genre. On top of all that, it comes to a remarkably satisfying conclusion.
Scream | Official Trailer (HD) - Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore | Miramax
Se7en (1995)
127m
Genre
Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Stars
Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow
Directed by
David FincherWatch on Amazon
One of the darker murder mysteries on this list, Se7en tells the story of a pair of detectives who are hunting a serial killer who murders people to punish them for committing one of the seven deadly sins. Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman make for a remarkably effective pairing, and the murders they are tasked with solving are dark and twisted in ways that neither of them have ever seen before. Se7en is grisly, but it’s a thrill ride worth taking.
Se7en (1995) Official Trailer - Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman Movie HD
L.A. Confidential (1997)
138m
Genre
Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Stars
Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey
Directed by
Curtis HansonWatch on Amazon
A ’50s-set noir film about the golden age of Hollywood, L.A. Confidential tells the story of three detectives who find themselves circling a series of murders and the police corruption surrounding them. Thanks to an all-star cast, Curtis Hanson’s incredible direction, and lush production design, L.A. Confidential remains a perfectly balanced mystery filled with interesting characters who are all, in one way or another, trying to find their way toward doing the right thing.
LA Confidential (1997) Official Trailer - Kevin Spacey, Guy Pearce Movie HD
Rear Window (1954)
115m
Genre
Thriller, Mystery
Stars
James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey
Directed by
Alfred HitchcockWatch on Amazon
Alfred Hitchcock was a master of murder stories, and Rear Window is one of his very best. Confined to a wheelchair, the movie follows a photographer who looks out his own window and begins to suspect that one of his neighbors has murdered his wife. As he tries to prove that something terrible has happened, he gets both his nurse and his girlfriend ensconced in the plot, in part because he can’t actually leave the apartment. Rear Window still thrills all these years later, in part because of its remarkably simple premise.
Rear Window - Trailer
